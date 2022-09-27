Read full article on original website
pa.gov
DCNR Celebrates Addition of First State Park in Wyoming County
Tunkhannock, PA -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today joined a department celebration of the addition of Vosburg Neck State Park in Wyoming County into the Pennsylvania system. “DCNR is extremely excited to welcome Vosburg Neck into the state parks system -- the first...
500-plus miles of road opened in state forests across Pennsylvania
Deep interior spots in state forests across the state are now more easily accessed on roads normally closed to motorized travel but opened during Pennsylvania’s deer-hunting seasons. More than 533 miles of those normally closed roads, in 18 of the state’s 20 state forest districts, have been opened, according...
pa.gov
King of Prussia, PA – A periodic weekday lane closure will continue in both directions on Henry Avenue between Barnes Street and Port Royal Avenue in Philadelphia on Monday, October 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for roadway work under a project to improve travel and safety on a 3.2-mile section of Henry Avenue, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The periodic lane closure will be in place through late November. 9/30/2022.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
Gov. Wolf announces new Pennsylvania state parks
On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the locations of three new Pennsylvania state parks.
pa.gov
Keystone International Livestock Expo to Feature Nation’s Finest, Build Skills in Tomorrow’s Agriculture Leaders
Harrisburg, PA –The Keystone International Livestock Exposition returns to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg today, bringing youth and adult competitors showing thousands of the finest cattle, goats, sheep and horses from across the US and Canada. The East Coast's largest cattle show features a diverse array of contests, offering youth opportunities to demonstrate their skills ranging from breed knowledge, to animal care, handling, strength and agility; to wool quality and clothing construction using wool.
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report
Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
pa.gov
Asian Pacific American Advisory Commission Launches Pennsylvania Asian Pacific American Jewish Alliance
Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs and the American Jewish Alliance launched the Pennsylvania Asian Pacific American Jewish Alliance at an event at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. The Pennsylvania Asian Pacific American Jewish Alliance (PAPAJA) is part of a joint effort...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf’s $25 Million State Child Care Tax Credit Will Support 221,000 Working Families in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf visited Kiddie Space Heights today with Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. At least 221,000 families are expected to benefit from the program.
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance
CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Extending Authority of State Horse Racing Commission
Governor Tom Wolf today signed into law Senate Bill 1237. Senate Bill 1237 extends the authority for the State Horse Racing Commission’s temporary regulations, previously published in October 2019, for an additional three years. The bill also authorizes the Commission to promulgate temporary regulations to implement the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Removal of Erie’s Public Schools from Financial Watch Status
Governor Tom Wolf today joined Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty at Strong Vincent Middle School to announce Erie’s Public Schools (EPS) official removal from Financial Watch status, following more than five years of recovery efforts by district leaders and increased education funding under Governor Wolf’s leadership.
Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns. Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:. Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions. Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three...
Digital Collegian
Penn State alumnus brings attention to those ‘typically bypassed’ in Lancaster
Penn State alumnus John Hursh said he remembered it being a hot and sunny day in July when he first saw an elderly woman laying on the ground at the bus stop. Hursh said he remembered thinking, “Why do we collectively as a community allow that?”. To Hursh, the...
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period
Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Time is Running Out for People Interested in Quick Pardons through PA Marijuana Pardon Project
More than 2,500 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians have a unique opportunity to be quickly pardoned from minor marijuana-related convictions through Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s PA Marijuana Pardon Project and time is running out for those interested in applying.
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
