Pennsylvania State

DCNR Celebrates Addition of First State Park in Wyoming County

​Tunkhannock, PA -- Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn today joined a department celebration of the addition of Vosburg Neck State Park in Wyoming County into the Pennsylvania system. “DCNR is extremely excited to welcome Vosburg Neck into the state parks system -- the first...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
King of Prussia, PA – A periodic weekday lane closure will continue in both directions on Henry Avenue between Barnes Street and Port Royal Avenue in Philadelphia on Monday, October 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for roadway work under a project to improve travel and safety on a 3.2-mile section of Henry Avenue, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The periodic lane closure will be in place through late November. 9/30/2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Keystone International Livestock Expo to Feature Nation’s Finest, Build Skills in Tomorrow’s Agriculture Leaders

​Harrisburg, PA –The Keystone International Livestock Exposition returns to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg today, bringing youth and adult competitors showing thousands of the finest cattle, goats, sheep and horses from across the US and Canada. The East Coast's largest cattle show features a diverse array of contests, offering youth opportunities to demonstrate their skills ranging from breed knowledge, to animal care, handling, strength and agility; to wool quality and clothing construction using wool.
HARRISBURG, PA
“Notably vivid fall season’ could be coming: Pennsylvania Fall Foliage Report

Although trees across most of Pennsylvania in the first week of October will be showing no or little evidence of the approaching fall-foliage season, a “notably vivid fall season” may be just around the corner, according to today’s first Weekly Fall Foliage Report of 2022 from the Bureau of Forestry in the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Officials state rainbow fence violates borough ordinance

CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are new developments in a controversy centering on a rainbow-painted fence in Luzerne County. Officials say the fence violates a zoning ordinance and it must be repainted. But the owner of the fence believes it all has to do with his support for gay pride. Eyewitness News first told you […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Extending Authority of State Horse Racing Commission

Governor Tom Wolf today signed into law Senate Bill 1237. Senate Bill 1237 extends the authority for the State Horse Racing Commission’s temporary regulations, previously published in October 2019, for an additional three years. The bill also authorizes the Commission to promulgate temporary regulations to implement the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gov. Wolf Announces Removal of Erie’s Public Schools from Financial Watch Status

Governor Tom Wolf today joined Department of Education Acting Secretary Eric Hagarty at Strong Vincent Middle School to announce Erie’s Public Schools (EPS) official removal from Financial Watch status, following more than five years of recovery efforts by district leaders and increased education funding under Gov​ernor Wolf’s leadership.
ERIE, PA
Gov. Wolf Reminds Pennsylvanians to Explore ​Affordable Health Care Options through Pennie Ahead of Open Enrollment Period

Ahead of the November 1 start, Governor Tom Wolf today is reminding Pennsylvanians of the upcoming Open Enrollment Period offered through Pennie, the commonwealth’s online one-stop-shop connecting people with financial assistance to reduce the cost of health coverage and care. Pennie’s goal is to make it easier for Pennsylvanians to access coverage through education, assistance, and improved customer service.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Time is Running Out for People Interested in Quick Pardons through PA Marijuana Pardon Project

More than 2,500 people have applied for marijuana pardons since the project launched on Sept. 1. Pennsylvanians have a unique opportunity to be quickly pardoned from minor marijuana-related convictions through Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman’s PA Marijuana Pardon Project and time is running out for those interested in applying.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato

The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

