Penei Sewell Is Highest PFF-Graded Right Tackle in NFL

In his second season in the NFL, Penei Sewell is playing at a very high level.

Three weeks into the NFL regular season, Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell is impressing many on a national scale.

The 2021 first-round pick is Pro Football Focus’ top-graded starting right tackle after three games.

His 78.9 overall grade ranks sixth overall. Ranked ahead of him are left tackles Andrew Thomas, Laremy Tunsil, Rashawn Slater and Trent Williams, along with Kansas City Chiefs' backup tackle Prince Tega Wanogho.

Sewell was the prized pick of general manager Brad Holmes’ first draft class, as he was selected seventh overall out of Oregon.

In his brief career, he’s started 19 out of a possible 20 games, including an eight-game stint in which he was forced to start at left tackle when Taylor Decker went on injured reserve in 2021.

In each of Detroit’s first three games, Sewell has been among the top 10 highest-graded players by PFF. Twice, in the opener against Philadelphia and the Week 3 loss to Minnesota, he was the second-highest-graded offensive player on Detroit.

Most recently, the Oregon product received a 77.3 overall grade for his performance against the Vikings. He played 78 snaps in the loss.

Thanks to the efforts of Sewell and the rest of Detroit’s offensive line, the Lions have amassed an average of 409 yards of offense per game. The unit averages 5.9 yards per play on the ground, which ranks first in the league.

Sewell has been a welcome mainstay on the Lions’ offensive line, remaining healthy along with Taylor Decker.

Each of Detroit’s other three interior starters have missed at least one game.