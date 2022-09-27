Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Apple Watch 8 release date, price, and features
On September 7th, Apple's latest iteration of its signature Apple Watch wearable made its debut alongside the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple actually announced three separate devices: an Apple Watch 8, a more affordable Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, and finally, stole the show with the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, the first of its kind. The latter is a more durable and long-lasting version of the Apple Watch, suitable for more adventurous individuals.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch 8: Will old bands fit the new watch?
The Apple Watch 8 is just as much a piece of invaluable technology as it is a fashion statement. However, given how conservative Apple’s designs are, users might have to look towards the Apple Watch band in order to truly make the most out of their Apple Watch 8.
Phone Arena
The real star of Pixel 7 October event has only just been revealed
With the formal launch of the Pixel 7 duo and Pixel Watch around the corner, new information about the devices has been leaking left and right. Some of that new info came straight from Google as the company has shown that it would rather leak its devices itself than let leakers do it. The company has managed to keep one product a secret so far but a tipster has now revealed the entire fall lineup in full.
Phone Arena
Apple Watch Ultra: What's in the box?
When Apple decides to go big, there is no going back - and the Apple Watch Ultra is as big as you can reasonably get. The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most advanced wearable to date. It comes packed with a multitude of features, a rugged body with an all-new design and a battery that can last you more than twice as more than any other Apple Watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
Amazon brings the excellent Motorola Edge (2021) mid-ranger down to a lower than ever price
If you want to bring your contribution to Motorola's continued US smartphone market success but can't afford the oft-discounted Edge+ (2022) flagship or hot new Edge (2022) mid-ranger while the first-gen Edge beaut from 2020 feels a bit long in the tooth, Amazon has the perfect deal right now. Closely...
Phone Arena
Here is how iPhone 15 Ultra may benefit from iPhone 14 Pro's popularity [renders included]
Of all the iPhone 14 models, the priciest iPhone 14 Pro Max variant has apparently been the most successful so far, followed by the smaller iPhone 14 Pro. This could have implications for how Apple positions next year's rumored iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14...
Phone Arena
Apple explains why some are not seeing the new Duplicates folder on iOS 16
Apple rolled out iOS 16 on September 12, which was just a few days before the release of the iPhone 14 series, and it included several new features and little tweaks. One of these new features was a neat way for users to deal with duplicate photos. The feature allows...
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect
Google's Pixel phone events are like no other, as it previews the fall crop of handsets as early as the spring, and the Pixel 7 October event will be no different. After teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, Google went into a summer lull when we heard almost nothing but leaks and rumors about them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phone Arena
Vote now: Are you excited about the Galaxy S23? Which model are you most hyped about?
With Apple’s iPhone 14 event well behind us, it is safe to say that for the next couple of months the smartphone news cycle is going to be dominated by Android devices. Hence, the narrative will be set by Google (which will soon launch its Pixel 7 lineup), OnePlus and, of course, Samsung.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount
Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
Phone Arena
Pixel 7 Pro on its way to steal iPhone 14 Pro's thunder: Half the number, twice the value?
The smartphone market is extremely competitive, but if there's one brand that's probably feeling pretty secure in its dominance of it, it's Apple. This year's iPhone 14 Pro series finally brought some much-needed, long-awaited features, such as always-on display and sort-of-but-not-really the removal of the notch. Other than that –...
Phone Arena
Is VR Apple's next big thing? Tim Cook might think so
Few companies have had as big an impact on the lives of ordinary people worldwide as Apple has. The American tech giant has shaped much of consumer technology over the last decade and a half. But as smartphones are reaching a plateau in terms of innovation, users (and Apple itself)...
Phone Arena
Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs
During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
Phone Arena
Google shuts down Stadia, all customers getting refunds
Google has a long history of killing off its services, despite vouching that they are here to stay. Granted, the search giant is always looking for ways to make its users happier, let’s not forget that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. That said, Google’s graveyard...
Phone Arena
Amazon updates its Echo smart speaker lineup
Amazon seems to be truly committed to the smart home fantasy. And if Alexa is the brain of its vision, the Echo is… the voice? The Echo series is Amazon’s smart speaker lineup, and today, the company announced a number of upgrades that are set to make it even better.
Phone Arena
Unofficial Pixel Watch tried to pair with random phone inside mall
Just yesterday we showed you a photo of the Google Pixel Watch retail box which had been spotted at a Target distribution center. The device hasn't even been officially unveiled yet as Google's next Made by Google event won't take place until October 6th. But now comes some news that is even more interesting than the discovery of the Pixel Watch box; a Redditor in Australia says that while walking inside a mall in Sydney, Australia, he received a request on his phone to pair with a Pixel Watch.
NFL・
Phone Arena
Google's Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s design gets revealed even more with fresh crisp renders
Google’s highly anticipated upcoming Pixel 7 series is just around the corner, scheduled to be announced on October 6, 2022, at 10 am EDT during the Made by Google event. Well, not that there is any lack of images showing the two new Google phones, but now we also have some nice and crisp renders of their front and back! (via 91mobiles)
Phone Arena
Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature
When it came to be known that the Pixel 6 Pro would sport a battery with the capacity of 5003mAh, it sounded like good news for those buying the device. It was the largest battery ever included with a Pixel phone. True, it has to power the 1440p resolution display, 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz refresh rate. But it should still take users through a full day, right?
Phone Arena
Best Buy and Amazon are offering some killer new deals on the just-released OnePlus 10T 5G
As if the OnePlus 10T didn't already offer exceptional value for your money at a retail price of $650 and up, a killer pre-order deal discounted the top-of-the-line 256GB storage/16GB memory variant by a cool 100 bucks from $750, turning bargain hunters into digital hoarders and vice versa. Although the...
Phone Arena
Some Apple Watch Ultra users are complaining about "jelly scrolling"
According to some Apple Watch Ultra users, the display on the most expensive and premium Apple Watch model suffers from "jelly scrolling." This is the term used to denote a screen that refreshes noticeably slower on one half than on the other half. This creates an unsteady "wobbling effect" when a user scrolls through content on the timepiece's display quickly.
Comments / 0