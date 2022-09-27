ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Apple Watch 8 release date, price, and features

On September 7th, Apple's latest iteration of its signature Apple Watch wearable made its debut alongside the iPhone 14 lineup. Apple actually announced three separate devices: an Apple Watch 8, a more affordable Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, and finally, stole the show with the rugged Apple Watch Ultra, the first of its kind. The latter is a more durable and long-lasting version of the Apple Watch, suitable for more adventurous individuals.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple Watch 8: Will old bands fit the new watch?

The Apple Watch 8 is just as much a piece of invaluable technology as it is a fashion statement. However, given how conservative Apple’s designs are, users might have to look towards the Apple Watch band in order to truly make the most out of their Apple Watch 8.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

The real star of Pixel 7 October event has only just been revealed

With the formal launch of the Pixel 7 duo and Pixel Watch around the corner, new information about the devices has been leaking left and right. Some of that new info came straight from Google as the company has shown that it would rather leak its devices itself than let leakers do it. The company has managed to keep one product a secret so far but a tipster has now revealed the entire fall lineup in full.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple Watch Ultra: What's in the box?

When Apple decides to go big, there is no going back - and the Apple Watch Ultra is as big as you can reasonably get. The Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s most advanced wearable to date. It comes packed with a multitude of features, a rugged body with an all-new design and a battery that can last you more than twice as more than any other Apple Watch.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ifixit#The Apple Watch Ultra
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 7 October 2022 event: how to watch it and devices to expect

Google's Pixel phone events are like no other, as it previews the fall crop of handsets as early as the spring, and the Pixel 7 October event will be no different. After teasing the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro back in May, Google went into a summer lull when we heard almost nothing but leaks and rumors about them.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Instagram
Phone Arena

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ colossus is on sale at a mind-blowing discount

Unveiled almost eight months ago alongside its little and big brothers and (properly) released a couple of months later, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is normally priced at $899.99 and up. Because that's definitely a tad steep for an Android tablet arguably unable to rival the muscle of...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Is VR Apple's next big thing? Tim Cook might think so

Few companies have had as big an impact on the lives of ordinary people worldwide as Apple has. The American tech giant has shaped much of consumer technology over the last decade and a half. But as smartphones are reaching a plateau in terms of innovation, users (and Apple itself)...
BUSINESS
Phone Arena

Apple undersold the iPhone 14 Pro Max display specs

During the iPhone 14 series keynote presentation, Apple bragged that the 6.7" display of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are the brightest panels ever put in a phone. Such claims are a dime a dozen these days, especially when it comes to the oft-abused by the marketing departments peak brightness metric.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google shuts down Stadia, all customers getting refunds

Google has a long history of killing off its services, despite vouching that they are here to stay. Granted, the search giant is always looking for ways to make its users happier, let’s not forget that the road to hell is paved with good intentions. That said, Google’s graveyard...
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Amazon updates its Echo smart speaker lineup

Amazon seems to be truly committed to the smart home fantasy. And if Alexa is the brain of its vision, the Echo is… the voice? The Echo series is Amazon’s smart speaker lineup, and today, the company announced a number of upgrades that are set to make it even better.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Unofficial Pixel Watch tried to pair with random phone inside mall

Just yesterday we showed you a photo of the Google Pixel Watch retail box which had been spotted at a Target distribution center. The device hasn't even been officially unveiled yet as Google's next Made by Google event won't take place until October 6th. But now comes some news that is even more interesting than the discovery of the Pixel Watch box; a Redditor in Australia says that while walking inside a mall in Sydney, Australia, he received a request on his phone to pair with a Pixel Watch.
NFL
Phone Arena

Improvement to the Pixel 6 Pro's battery life could be foreshadowing the arrival of a key feature

When it came to be known that the Pixel 6 Pro would sport a battery with the capacity of 5003mAh, it sounded like good news for those buying the device. It was the largest battery ever included with a Pixel phone. True, it has to power the 1440p resolution display, 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz refresh rate. But it should still take users through a full day, right?
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Some Apple Watch Ultra users are complaining about "jelly scrolling"

According to some Apple Watch Ultra users, the display on the most expensive and premium Apple Watch model suffers from "jelly scrolling." This is the term used to denote a screen that refreshes noticeably slower on one half than on the other half. This creates an unsteady "wobbling effect" when a user scrolls through content on the timepiece's display quickly.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy