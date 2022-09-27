Read full article on original website
Justice Department asks court to speed up appeal of special master review in Mar-a-Lago case
The Justice Department has asked a federal appellate court to speed up its schedule for weighing the department's appeal of a judge's order requiring a special master to review classified documents from Mar-a-Lago. In the expedition request filed to the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday, the DOJ...
National Archives says it still doesn't have all Trump White House records
The National Archives has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the Trump administration remain outstanding, citing information that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business. In a Friday letter to the panel's chairwoman, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives...
Trump deposition in Carroll defamation lawsuit set for October 19 as fate of case remains in limbo
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be deposed in the defamation lawsuit brought by a former magazine columnist on October 19. The timing was revealed in a new court filing Friday as lawyers for Trump and E. Jean Carroll spar over whether the depositions should proceed after a federal appeals court ruling earlier this week.
NY attorney general wants to expedite lawsuit against Trumps and their business
The New York attorney general wants to expedite her civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his family members and the Trump Organization, and set a trial date before the end of 2023. In a court filing Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James said the Trumps have tried to delay the...
Former Trump aide Lewandowski makes deal with prosecutors to avoid misdemeanor charge
Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald Trump's former top campaign lieutenants, notched a deal with Las Vegas prosecutors over a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his alleged sexual harassment of a major Republican donor's wife in 2021. Lewandowski, 49, was publicly accused in September 2021 of making unwanted sexual advances toward...
GOP congressional candidate Joe Kent's ties to white nationalists include interview with Nazi sympathizer
Despite disavowing White nationalism last spring when one of its adherents endorsed him, a US House candidate in Washington subsequently gave a previously unreported interview in June to a Nazi sympathizer and White nationalist. While Republican Joe Kent touted his support for prominent far-right figures like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green...
Trump attorney and adviser testified before Georgia grand jury investigating election interference
Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to former President Donald Trump, testified before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to two people familiar with the matter. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sought Epshteyn's testimony as part of her probe into efforts by Trump...
Jury seated in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
A jury has been seated in the seditious conspiracy trial against five leaders of the Oath Keepers. There are 12 jurors and four alternates, including nine men and seven women. The jurors will be sworn in Monday morning. Opening statements also will begin Monday. The five defendants -- Stewart Rhodes,...
Former NSA employee charged with violating Espionage Act after trying to sell US secrets
A former employee of the National Security Agency was arrested Wednesday on espionage-related charges for allegedly trying to sell US secrets, the Justice Department announced. Jareh Dalke, 30, attempted to transmit classified national defense information (NDI) to a representative of a foreign government, the department said in a news release....
Obama warns 'a lot of mischief' is possible if Republicans win back House
Former President Barack Obama painted a grim picture of the GOP at two California fundraisers this week, according to excerpts provided to CNN, warning Democrats that Republicans could oversee "a lot of mischief" if they win the House in the November midterm elections. The speeches, one at a fundraiser for...
'We see you, and we are with you': Justice Jackson says she is humbled by reactions since her appointment to Supreme Court
Hours after she was formally sworn in at the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson gave a rousing speech at the Library of Congress, saying that since her appointment, she has been approached by people from "all walks of life" with what she called "a profound sense of pride in what feels to me like renewed ownership."
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country. Some of those treasured rules will soon be...
Ketanji Brown Jackson's first few months at the fractured Supreme Court
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has joined an institution of isolated chambers and archaic procedures. It is also a place that has lost the public's trust. So, as she navigates the cloistered corridors, she'll also have to watch her footing in the ongoing debate over the institution's legitimacy. In...
'This is not the best job in the world': Manchin says he hasn't made any decisions on running again
Sen. Joe Manchin has wielded his power more than any other senator in the 50-50 Senate -- but whether he wants to do it for six more years is still a question. The moderate West Virginia Democrat told CNN Thursday he is undecided on whether he wants to run for another term in 2024 when he undoubtedly would be the biggest GOP target given the sharply conservative tilt of his state.
Federal judge rules against Abrams-founded voting rights group in Georgia
A federal judge ruled against a voting rights group founded by Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams Friday in a challenge to the state's voting laws. US District Judge Steve Jones ruled against "Fair Fight Action" on claims over Georgia's "exact match" voter registration policy, absentee ballot cancellation practices and registration inaccuracies.
Indictment unsealed against Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska for allegedly violating sanctions
Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has been indicted for allegedly violating sanctions, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. The indictment charges Deripaska with conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Deripaska is not in custody at this time, a federal law enforcement source told CNN. "As today's charges reveal,...
Biden calls Nord Stream pipeline leaks a 'deliberate act of sabotage'
President Joe Biden on Friday called the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines a "deliberate act of sabotage" and accused Russia and President Vladimir Putin of "pumping out disinformation and lies," though he did not directly accuse Moscow for the leaks. Biden's strong words mark the first time he's directly...
Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. The findings...
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government
A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment. Anna Gabrielian, an anesthesiologist practicing in Baltimore, along with her husband, Jamie Lee Henry, a major and...
