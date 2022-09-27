Sen. Joe Manchin has wielded his power more than any other senator in the 50-50 Senate -- but whether he wants to do it for six more years is still a question. The moderate West Virginia Democrat told CNN Thursday he is undecided on whether he wants to run for another term in 2024 when he undoubtedly would be the biggest GOP target given the sharply conservative tilt of his state.

