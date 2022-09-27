Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
Apple Pulls 'OG App' That Removes Ads, Reels From Instagram
UPDATE: Apple has removed The OG app from the App Store, developers confirmed on Twitter. In a thread, the app creators said they made several changes to the app at Apple‘s request before it was approved for inclusion in the App Store. “There are dozens of other apps in the top charts that replicate Instagram's user experience that have been there for years,” they said.
PC Magazine
Wrong Numbers, Fake Invoices, and Catfishing: How to Avoid the Top Internet Scams
Our phones have made us hyperconnected. You can use them to check your email, answer calls, respond to text messages, chat on any number of platforms, check your dating profile, and so on. All those means of communication are increasingly being taken over by online scams. "The internet is a...
PC Magazine
Microsoft to Remove SwiftKey Keyboard From the App Store on Oct. 5
Microsoft has announced that the SwiftKey predictive keyboard will be removed from the App Store on Oct. 5, leaving iOS users to look for an alternative. As ZDNet reports, Chris Wolfe, Director Product Management at SwiftKey confirmed the delisting, stating:. "As of October 5, support for SwiftKey iOS will end...
PC Magazine
TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV (65R655) Review
After introducing mini-LED backlights on its Editors’ Choice-winning 6-Series Google TV from 2021, TCL is at last bringing the same tech to its 6-Series 4K Roku TV lineup. That lighting system helps the 65-inch model we evaluated ($999.99) earn excellent scores in testing and outclass its predecessor. The TV also works well for gaming because of its low input lag and support for AMD FreeSync Pro. That said, it can’t quite match its sibling’s color accuracy or get as bright as the Hisense U8H ($1,399.99 for 65 inches), our current overall Editors’ Choice winner. Those slight weaknesses aside, the 6-Series is still the best set you can get with Roku built in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PC Magazine
Samsung Unveils 98-Inch QN100B, the World's Brightest Consumer TV
TV brightness is measured in nits, or candela per square meter (cd/m^2). Most high dynamic range (HDR) content is mastered for 1,000 nits, but the vast majority of TVs, especially cheaper ones, don't get that bright. Even the brightest TVs we've tested have only come close to 2,000 nits. Samsung, however, just announced a TV it claims can get over twice as bright.
Comments / 0