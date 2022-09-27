After introducing mini-LED backlights on its Editors’ Choice-winning 6-Series Google TV from 2021, TCL is at last bringing the same tech to its 6-Series 4K Roku TV lineup. That lighting system helps the 65-inch model we evaluated ($999.99) earn excellent scores in testing and outclass its predecessor. The TV also works well for gaming because of its low input lag and support for AMD FreeSync Pro. That said, it can’t quite match its sibling’s color accuracy or get as bright as the Hisense U8H ($1,399.99 for 65 inches), our current overall Editors’ Choice winner. Those slight weaknesses aside, the 6-Series is still the best set you can get with Roku built in.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO