ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon about the massive fraud case involving the non profit Feeding Our Future. “I wish there was more outrage that we had criminals that were brazen and took this,” Walz said. “I hope folks feel that that’s that’s important. I’m certainly glad to see, and I want to thank the FBI for doing that investigation. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say so.”
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Internal poll shows tight race for ND House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
ELECTIONS
froggyweb.com

Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State

Comments / 0

Community Policy