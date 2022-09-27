Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon about the massive fraud case involving the non profit Feeding Our Future. “I wish there was more outrage that we had criminals that were brazen and took this,” Walz said. “I hope folks feel that that’s that’s important. I’m certainly glad to see, and I want to thank the FBI for doing that investigation. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say so.”
froggyweb.com
Internal poll shows tight race for ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
froggyweb.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
froggyweb.com
Bar owner sentenced for setting fire to his business, $3 million restitution ordered
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – The former owner of the Press bar and parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to the business as part of a scheme to collect insurance money. A federal judge sentenced 43-year-old Andrew Welsh to just under six years in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
froggyweb.com
Bloomington police arrest Washington state man in massive fentanyl bust
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said officers have made what is believed to be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest with the arrest of a man who is under federal investigation. Hodges said the fentanyl seizure happened after officers were called when a man...
Comments / 0