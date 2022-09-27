Read full article on original website
Related
The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town
A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
New Jersey’s Favorite Coffee Flavor Revealed on National Coffee Day
September 29th marks National Coffee Day. Do you think you could guess what coffee flavor java drinkers in New Jersey favor most?. If you rely on a cup of joe to motivate you to get your day started, you're probably celebrating today. I'm kind of a latte snob, but when...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2
—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
One New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
The good news is one New Jersey town has made an exclusive list of the most beautiful small towns in America list. The bad news is that it is the only New Jersey town to make the list. The first reaction to the news that only one New Jersey town...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crowned The Most Romantic Restaurant In New Jersey, And Most Creative Cocktail
This particular restaurant has won the title of the best date night destination in New Jersey. The views are epic, the food exquisite, and the drinks are nothing short of pure art. This is not just a romantic date night, it is an experience. So many people want a dining...
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
Popular Foodie Website Has Named New Jersey’s Best Sushi Restaurant
If you love sushi, you know when you find a great place to get it, you want to share it with everyone you know, and now some experts have revealed their choice for the best sushi restaurant in all of New Jersey. You probably all have your favorite sushi restaurant...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Awesome New Jersey Beaches Are Getting National Praise
Summer 2020 was a really great summer at the Jersey Shore all things considered, and now as fall arrives, two of the Garden State's beaches are getting some positive attention on a national level. When the accolades come from an outlet like USA Today, everyone pays a little bit of...
One Of New Jersey’s Most Historic Sites Is Also One Of The Most Haunted In The State
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, PA.
Has Bachelorette/Wedding Culture Gotten Out Of Hand In New Jersey?
To anyone who is about to get married: please do not take offense. Oh and also, CONGRATULATIONS on the upcoming nuptials!. But I have a question to ask all of New Jersey: Has wedding culture gotten out of hand?. There is a reason I am asking. My neighbor has a...
More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
Did Your New Jersey Town Make The Nationwide Best High School List?
In New Jersey, we pride ourselves on how well we educate our children. Did you know that we're home to three of the best high schools in the entire country? The 2023 list of The Best School Districts was just revealed, and it proves that if your child goes to school in New Jersey, they're probably one smart cookie.
New Jersey, If You Hear This Emergency Code On An Airplane Brace Yourself
Have you ever noticed that society thinks we can’t handle ourselves? I already told you about codes used in shopping centers to communicate a “situation” without us knowing what is going on. Well, that’s not the only place they use a secret language. If you are ever flying on a plane and you hear this, brace yourself.
NJ Man Gets 11 Years for Illegally Transporting Guns From Georgia
A man from Middlesex County has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey to sell them. 33-year-old Barrett R. Griffin III of North Brunswick pleaded guilty this past summer to second-degree transporting firearms into the state for unlawful sale or transfer and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
This Is How You Handle That New Jersey Regina George Mean Girl
We've all had to deal with a bully at one time or another. One of my daughters is facing a "mean girl" in high school, so we decided on a creative approach for getting all those bad feelings out and it unexpectedly cracked us up. When my 17-year-old daughter was...
Philadelphia Man Admits Role in Salem County, NJ, Armed Bank Robbery
A man from Philadelphia has admitted serving as a get-away driver for two Pennsylvania men who robbed a bank in Carneys Point during the summer of 2018. 43-year-old Kenneth S. Thompson pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to an indictment charging him with bank robbery. U.S. Attorney Philip...
9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving
Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
Here Are Three Ways to Assist People Affected by Hurricane Ian
Millions are left without power and tens of thousands have been forced from their homes into shelters after Hurricane Ian moved out of Florida and made landfall on the Carolina coast. In the aftermath of what some are calling the 500-year flood event, the category-4 hurricane Ian brought 150 mph...
SoJO 104.9
Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0