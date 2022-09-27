ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
SoJO 104.9

The New Jersey Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Town

A New Jersey town has been named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the entire nation by a major national publication. October is just upon us. The pumpkin spice is just getting settled in our coffee, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about Christmas. Especially when a great New Jersey town is already getting Christmas praise.
TRAVEL
SoJO 104.9

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 10/2

—High Risk of Rip Currents and rough surf once again posted for the Jersey Shore. That will continue through at least Tuesday. —Coastal Flood Warnings and Advisories are posted, cautioning of several rounds of minor to moderate tidal flooding. —Wind Advisory in effect for NJ's coastal counties from 2 p.m....
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Shopping Bags#Plastic Containers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SoJO 104.9

Three Awesome New Jersey Beaches Are Getting National Praise

Summer 2020 was a really great summer at the Jersey Shore all things considered, and now as fall arrives, two of the Garden State's beaches are getting some positive attention on a national level. When the accolades come from an outlet like USA Today, everyone pays a little bit of...
TRAVEL
SoJO 104.9

More New Jersey towns move to ban ATVs and dirt bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NJ Man Gets 11 Years for Illegally Transporting Guns From Georgia

A man from Middlesex County has been sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey to sell them. 33-year-old Barrett R. Griffin III of North Brunswick pleaded guilty this past summer to second-degree transporting firearms into the state for unlawful sale or transfer and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

9 Activities Police in New Jersey Consider Distracted Driving

Being 'distracted' is so much more than just texting while driving. These days, when you think 'distracted driving', you probably think that means texting while driving, or talking with your phone in your hand while driving. But, police in New Jersey consider a bunch of other activities being distractions behind the wheel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy