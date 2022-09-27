ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 5

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Cheerleader Flirting Video

A college football player appeared to flirt with a cheerleader during Saturday's game. Kansas State defensive back Kobe Savage appeared to flirt with a Texas Tech cheerleader during the game on Saturday. Savage blew a kiss in the cheerleader's direction following a pass breakup. Video of the moment has gone...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football fans are stunned by an upset that occurred out in ACC land this Saturday night. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who fired their head coach just a week ago, have beat the No. 24 Pitt Panthers 26-21 tonight. Georgia Tech was a 23.5-point underdog in this one. The...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To New Gisele Bundchen Photo

Fair or unfair, the NFL world continues to obsess over the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen relationship news. Over the past several weeks, reports have surfaced, suggesting things aren't all well for Brady and Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly been going through some marital problems.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Antonio Brown News

The NFL world continues to be saddened by what's transpired with Antonio Brown. Brown, one of the best wide receivers the NFL has seen, has fallen off in truly troubling fashion in recent years. Saturday, a disturbing video of Brown exposing himself and potentially assaulting a woman in a Dubai...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
The Spun

Son Of Former NBA Star Named No. 1 Recruit For 2025

On Thursday afternoon, 247Sports revealed its rankings for the 2025 basketball recruiting class. A familiar name stood at No. 1 in the initial rankings release. Cameron Boozer, a power forward from Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus, is the No. 1 recruit in the class right now. That last name should sound...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Cris Collinsworth Job News

Cris Collinsworth was once really close to having a different job at NBC. Dick Ebersol just came out with a new book and in it, he writes that Collinsworth was close to being NBC's play-by-play announcer and not the network's color commentator. In fact, the original plan was to have him team up with John Madden in 2006.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Poll News

Herschel Walker isn't doing too well in the Georgia Senate race. According to The Hill, Walker is down five points to Raphael Warnock, who's the Democratic candidate for the Senate. 46% of the voters in Georgia support Warnock, while 41% of the voters support Walker. This is the first time...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Joel Klatt
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday

Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
WWE
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#Fox Sports#American Football#Next Job Prediction#Next Round#Auburn#Prime Time#Swac#Hbcu#Fbs
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Wife Unhappy News

A controversial letter to the editor in the Kansas City Star went viral on Friday. The letter, which crushes Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, garnered a lot of reaction on social media this week. "He’s a great quarterback, sure. But he only cares about how he looks, not his team," the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Computer Releases New Top 25 Rankings

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season has arrived. This could be one of the best Saturdays of the 2022 college football season, as there are several games between ranked opponents this weekend. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings ahead of Week 5. Here's...
TECHNOLOGY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News

Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Disturbing Ohio State Mascot Photo Going Viral

A disturbing Ohio State Buckeyes mascot photo is going viral on Saturady. Ohio State's mascot, Brutus, is rocking a throwback look on Saturday afternoon against Rutgers. Dan Hope shared a photo of the disturbing look. This isn't the first time Brutus has gone viral this season. What a look for...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Big Personal News

Congratulations are in order for longtime sports reporter Erin Andrews. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter announced some major personal news on social media. Andrews' side business, WEAR By EA, hit a major mark this week. Andrews' personal brand is now three years old. "It’s a BIG day for our...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
620K+
Followers
77K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy