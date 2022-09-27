The entire college football world is on edge as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left Saturday's game with an apparent shoulder injury. Bryce remained in the medical tent for some time before eventually heading for the locker room. He appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the second quarter, when he fell to the ground following a run. Young was clearly in pain when he attempted to throw the ball later in the drive.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO