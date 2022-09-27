Read full article on original website
Related
NASCAR World Reacts To Scary Hospitalization News
The NASCAR world spent most of Saturday praying for Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson. Anderson was involved in a terrifying, fiery crash on Saturday afternoon at Talladega. The veteran Truck Series driver had to spill out of his flaming car. Anderson was then helicoptered out of the track and taken to the hospital.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Jena Sims' Racy Wedding Outfit
Brooks Koepka and his wife, Jena Sims, aren't seen on the PGA Tour anymore. The longtime PGA Tour star and his wife, Jena, made the decision to leave for LIV Golf earlier this year. Koepka is now part of the Saudi-backed golf tour. Koepka and Sims are still pretty big...
GOLF・
Look: Football World Reacts To Bryce Young Parents News
The entire college football world is on edge as reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left Saturday's game with an apparent shoulder injury. Bryce remained in the medical tent for some time before eventually heading for the locker room. He appeared to suffer a shoulder injury in the second quarter, when he fell to the ground following a run. Young was clearly in pain when he attempted to throw the ball later in the drive.
Sports World Reacts To Mascot Salary News
Mascots are an essential aspect of all sports teams and events. So much so, teams are apparently paying top dollar to employ talented individuals capable of entertaining crowds. Denver Nuggets mascot, Rocky, is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA. According to a report, Rocky earns $625,000 per year. "Denver Nuggets...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sports World Reacts To Shaq's Tough Personal News
Legendary NBA big man Shaquille O'Neal shared some unflattering personal news earlier this week. In the wake of the Boston Celtics scandal with Ime Udoka, O'Neal revealed that he was a serial cheater. "I was a serial cheater," the former NBA star shared on the latest episode of The Big...
NBA・
Legendary Wrestler Reportedly Died At 79 On Friday
Antonio Inoki, an iconic Japanese pro wrestler and influential politician, passed away on Friday at the age of 79. Inoki's death was confirmed by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the promotion he founded. Throughout his career in wrestling and politics, Inoki promoted peace. He was actually elected into the Japanese House of...
WWE・
Look: Fans Are Crushing Nick Saban For Postgame Interview On Saturday
Nick Saban isn't a fan of what sideline reporter Jenny Dell asked him following Alabama's big win over Arkansas this Saturday afternoon. Dell began the postgame interview about the Crimson Tide's resiliency, especially after losing quarterback Bryce Young to injury. Saban must have something in his ears because he seems...
Look: Chris Fowler Releases Afternoon Update On Lee Corso
This Saturday morning, fans were surprised to see no Lee Corso on ESPN's College GameDay. Rece Davis, the show's host, explained that Corso woke up feeling "under the weather." ESPN's Chris Fowler, meanwhile, just released a video addressing Corso's status. Fowler has spoken with Corso this Saturday afternoon. The 87-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Legendary United States women's national team star Alex Morgan has done quite a bit on the field over the course of her iconic career. She's done quite a bit off of it, too. Morgan, one of the most famous soccer players of all-time, has reached into several different areas, including business, entertainment and even modeling.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Photos: Meet Sideline Reporter Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband
You see Erin Andrews on your television screen each week, calling the biggest games of the weekend for Fox Sports, but you might not know very much abut her personal life. Andrews, a Florida native, was a dancer for the Gators, before embarking on a career in sports media. The...
NFL・
NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Crushing Injury News
The 2022 NASCAR season has seen a number of troubling head injuries for the sport's best drivers. Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continued this week. After an accident over the weekend, Alex Bowman announced he won't be racing this weekend after suffering concussion-like symptoms. NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said Noah...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
620K+
Followers
77K+
Post
348M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0