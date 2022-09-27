Read full article on original website
14th annual Louisiana Studies Conference explores “Supernatural Louisiana”
NATCHITOCHES – The 14th Annual Louisiana Studies Conference was held on September 17 at NSU. Dr. Lisa Abney, Faculty Facilitator for Academic Research and Community College Outreach and Professor of English, Jason Church, Chief of Technical Services at the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training, Daniel Gordy, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and English, Dr. Charles Pellegrin, Director of the Southern Studies Institute and Professor of History, and Dr. Shane Rasmussen, Director of the Louisiana Folklife Center and Professor of English, served as conference co-chairs. Church and Rasmussen also served as the Conference programmers, with Church serving as chair of Conference programming. Daphne Hines, Director of Publications, designed the Conference program cover and poster, incorporating a photo by Peter Jones. Dr. Scott Burrell, Director of the Dear School of Creative and Performing Arts and Professor of Theatre, Leslie Gruesbeck, Chair of the Department of Fine + Graphic Arts and Associate Professor of Art, Dr. Masahito Kuroda, Professor of Euphonium-Tuba and Coordinator of Media Recording, and Dr. Fran Lemoine, Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and Professor of Biology served as Conference Hosts. The staff of the Louisiana Folklife Center, administrative coordinator Bessie Jones and student workers LeT’Anna Ledet and Aaron Malone, as well as graduate assistants Jackson Driggers and Zoe Hebert, kept the Conference running smoothly. Chris Brumley, Senior eLearning Systems Support Specialist and student worker Jake English served as Conference technical support. Chris Reich served as Conference photographer.
NSU recognizes Colonel Frank Hall as honorary captain
NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named Colonel Frank Hall, U.S. Army Retired, the honorary captain during the Oct. 1 football game. Colonel Hall received his commission from Western Carolina University in 1985. After 28...
GEORGE ANDREW BATSON
Born in Fresno, California and adopted by J. A. and Bessie Batson July 4, 1950, George grew up in Jonesboro where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Gail. They celebrated their 55th anniversary this year. He worked for Edmonds Funeral Home while in high school and summers. After graduation from Jonesboro-Hodge High School, he attended Mortuary Science College in Dallas until he was injured in a sandlot football game with fellow students and had to resign. George and Gail were married and moved to Shreveport where Gail was attending nursing school. They had a son, David Bret. In 1976, the family moved to Natchitoches. He held various positions throughout his lifetime, including with Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Shreveport and being self-employed for several years, but never forgot his desire to serve others as a funeral director. Even though he never officially obtained that title, he finally did what he loved the remaining years before retirement. George retired from Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home where he had worked for 16 years as an assistant to the directors. He loved this profession and considered it his life’s work.
Just Talkin’ Lagniappe for Sept. 24, 2022
Things are sure quiet on the political front. It’s scary because Natchitoches Parish could have no local representation in the Louisiana House or Senate. Remember, reapportionment has made Natchitoches Parish part of several other districts and we no longer have the bulk of the population in any of them. Kenny Cox’s House district was basically eliminated and scattered while in the Senate, Louie Bernard picked up parts of four other parishes. Neither will be back next term because Cox was term limited and Louie is not seeking re-election.
