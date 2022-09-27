Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Steve Bannon's still pushing Trump's 'election integrity' agenda
Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon once proclaimed that his approach to fighting Democrats was to aggressively game media narratives — specifically to “flood the zone with s---.” The idea, typified by Trump’s political campaigns and extremist right-wing media outlets like Breitbart, was to tar one’s opponents using a firehose of misinformation and disinformation. The effect was to disorient the public and generate suspicion among not just Republicans but also independents and even some Democrats.
MSNBC
DeSantis becomes the latest Republican to evolve on disaster aid
Over the past decade or so, an unsettling number of Republicans have voted against federal disaster aid packages, only to adopt an entirely different position when it’s their constituents who need a hand. In fact, the club features some high-profile GOP figures, including Sens. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Rand Paul.
MSNBC
Poll shows Republicans widely believe election losers shouldn't concede
In a new poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov, fewer than half of Republicans said political candidates who receive fewer votes than their opponent should concede the race. It’s the latest evidence showing that Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden has enlivened a fascist strain within the GOP.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted to Send Ivanka & Jared Kushner ‘Back to New York’ During His Administration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Donald Trump was in the White House, many pundits didn’t understand why his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner, were senior advisers when they had zero political experience. It’s now sounding like there were days when even the former president didn’t want them in Washington, D.C., according to an upcoming book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America , by New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman.
NFL・
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
MSNBC
Colorado secretary of state: A huge opportunity to save the country in November
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is running for re-election in November discusses voter faith in U.S. elections and the effects of the Big Lie on elections.Sept. 28, 2022.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
MSNBC
Putin proclaims annexation of four Ukrainian regions, defying international law
Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the biggest annexation of territory in postwar Europe on Friday, claiming control over swaths of Ukraine in defiance of international law and in spite of his forces facing another significant battlefield setback. Keir Simmons reports.Sept. 30, 2022.
MSNBC
Thursday’s Mini-Report, 9.29.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * It’ll take time for Florida to fully come to terms with the damage from Hurricane Ian: “Ian, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States, wreaked havoc across the state, cutting power to 2.5 million customers, leaving several hospitals without water and trapping thousands of residents in their homes.”
MSNBC
Facebook's parent company details Russian, Chinese disinfo efforts
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has a history of being used by governments as a tool for social manipulation. Russia’s flood of disinformation on Facebook ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a plot designed to help Donald Trump win, is probably the best-known example. But, as many warned would happen, the problem didn’t cease in 2016 or 2020, and it persists to this day.
MSNBC
Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 9.28.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * Ian slams Florida: “Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, lashing the region with torrential rain and winds of 150 mph after it had strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm. The ‘catastrophic’ system came ashore near Cayo Costa, just west of Fort Myers, the National Hurricane Center said.”
MSNBC
On impeaching Biden, GOP’s Matt Gaetz makes a post-policy pitch
When Republican Sen. Joni Ernst first raised the prospect of impeaching Joe Biden in early 2020 — months before the Democrat had even secured his party’s nomination — the Iowan’s rhetoric was quickly dismissed as ridiculous. Even others in the GOP didn’t bother echoing the nonsense.
MSNBC
Why Team Trump is now talking up 200,000 pages of Mar-a-Lago docs
In recent weeks, as the Mar-a-Lago scandal has advanced, a couple of key figures have become familiar. There’s been a lot of talk, for example, about the number 100: That’s the rough tally of classified, secret and top-secret documents the FBI recovered from Donald Trump’s property. Another...
MSNBC
Litman: ‘Smart lawyers and Donald Trump tend to part company’
Harry Litman and Andrew Weissmann join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why no vendors want to work with Donald Trump to digitize documents seized by FBI in search of Trump’s Florida home and why Donald Trump’s $3M attorney has been benched in this case.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
Gas pipeline leaks likely an act by Russia, says senator
Europe was investigating Tuesday what Germany, Denmark and Sweden said were attacks that had caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea from two Russian gas pipelines at the center of an energy standoff. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Sept. 28, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP Senate hopeful tries to execute a rarely seen flip-flop-flip
An unfortunate number of Republican Senate candidates have dramatically changed direction recently on their party’s “big lie.” In Arizona, for example, Blake Masters was perfectly comfortable during his primary candidacy promoting discredited nonsense about Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, but once the general election phase began, the first-time candidate quietly edited his website. Washington’s Tiffany Smiley did the same thing.
MSNBC
Michael Cohen on Deadline White House – Part 1
Former Trump fixer Michael Cohen weighs in on New York Attorney General Tish James’s sweeping new civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and explains why he believes criminal prosecutions against Trump and the Trump family are coming soon.Sept. 27, 2022.
