Toyota still hasn’t received the EV memo, sticks to hybrid strategy going forward
It looks like Toyota is still not getting the message: people want electric vehicles, not hybrids. Despite all the evidence pointing to the inevitable growth of EVs in the auto industry, Toyota insists on sticking with hybrids, claiming, “That’s our strategy, and we’re sticking to it.” Well, Toyota, you may end up being left behind as nearly every other automaker, nation, and organization is moving toward sustainable, fully-electric vehicles.
Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid
Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
Lordstown Motors kicks off Endurance electric pickup production ahead of sales in Q4
After a tumultuous four-year journey to this point, Lordstown Motors has announced it has finally reached that pivotal moment in any flagship EV lifecycle, the start of commercial production. The American EV automaker shared that it has already completed two production-ready Endurance pickups as part of a slow ramp up in Lordstown, Ohio toward 500 units that will begin sales next quarter.
Tesla (TSLA) delivered a record 343,000 electric cars in Q3
Tesla (TSLA) announced that it delivered a record 343,000 electric cars during the third quarter. The automaker also destroyed its previous production record and confirmed a change in its end-of-quarter delivery push. Today, Tesla released its delivery and production numbers for the third quarter of 2022. The company confirmed that...
Arrival (ARVL) successfully builds its first electric Van using novel Microfactory model
EV startup Arrival has completed a huge step in bringing its first commercial EV into production, particularly in the way its flagship Van is being assembled. Arrival has successfully built its first production-verification Van using its Microfactory in Bicester, UK, marking the start of a new streamlined assembly that could eventually shift how and where EVs are built in the future.
Tesla unveils the hands of its humanoid robot ahead of full unveil today
Tesla is teasing the hands of its humanoid Optimus robot that is going to be fully unveiled at its AI Day event later today. Tesla is expected to hold its AI Day 2 in Palo Alto starting at 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET) today. The automaker is going to...
Tesla Cybertruck is going to be ‘waterproof enough’ to cross rivers
Elon Musk says that Tesla Cybertruck is going to be “waterproof enough” to cross rivers and serve as a boat for short periods. It looks like Musk read Electrek this morning when we reported on the world’s first fully electric amphibious 8×8 XTV vehicle because he quickly announced that the Tesla Cybertruck will pretty much be amphibious.
Tesla confirms Gigafactory Berlin has ramped up to 2,000 cars a week
Tesla confirmed today that Gigafactory Berlin has been able to ramp up production to 2,000 electric cars a week for the first time. If this new production rate is maintainable, it is a giant achievement for the automaker. Every automaker in the world is currently navigating an extremely difficult supply...
Tesla AI Day 2022: Watch and get all the news
Tesla is holding its AI Day 2022 tonight in Palo Alto, California, and Electrek has you covered with the livestream and all the news coming out of the event. It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tesla fans, it’s the event where the automaker is going to reveal how close it is to releasing a Full Self-Driving system and a functional humanoid robot.
Podcast: Tesla AI Day preview, TSLA Q3 deliveries, Tesla Cybertruck, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla AI Day, TSLA’s Q3 deliveries, Tesla Cybertruck update, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel....
