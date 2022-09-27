ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WMUR.com

NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
ROCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
CONCORD, NH
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
STRATHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Insurance adjusters assess damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire natives now living in Florida are starting to assess the damage to their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. One of Florida's largest public insurers, Citizens Property Insurance, has estimated that more than 225,000 claims will be filed, amounting to $3.8 billion in losses.
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire DOT offers incentive to try to attract more plow drivers

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is offering a new incentive to attract plow drivers this winter. State officials said all agencies are struggling to fill positions as people retire. With the winter approaching, the DOT has 187 openings, ranging from plow drivers to supervisors. DOT...
TRAFFIC
WMUR.com

Sununu says he won't support bringing back biomass in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is shutting the door on the idea of bringing biomass power plants back online to provide energy this winter. To generate more power locally, some lawmakers have said the 2023 legislative session will be the "year of biomass," but in an interview for "CloseUP," Sununu quickly dismissed that idea. The governor vetoed biomass subsidies in 2019.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WMUR.com

What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
RYE, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Cleaning up our roadsides

Friday, October 7th — Tonight, we are talking trash! Our roadways are littered with paper and cans. Some communities host clean-up events and others sponsor highways, it's all in an effort to keep our roadways clean. Plus, Annalee Dolls has been around for nearly 90 years, designing collectibles from...
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: A new view on Driver's Ed

Wednesday, October 5th — Tonight, young drivers in NH get a different perspective. From simulated drunk driving to a view from a semi, it's all in an effort to keep drivers safe. Plus, some folks in Chester shed their inhibitions and some of their clothes to pose for a...
CHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire describes Hurricane Ian

VIDEO: People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. A 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire described her experience while her family was waiting out the storm in Orlando.
WMUR.com

Video: Freeze, frost advisories in parts of New Hampshire

The coldest night of the season so far will be Thursday night into Friday morning. From Concord and points north and west to the Monadnock Region there is frost possible. A Freeze Warning is in effect for far northern areas where temperatures could be in the upper 20s, a Frost Advisory extends from the Lakes Region to the Monadnock Region for temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best craft breweries in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best craft breweries in New Hampshire. Schilling Beer Co. says it's committed to brewing European-style beers. Spyglass has a wide range of brews available, from festbiers to double IPAs to sours. 3. Kettlehead Brewing Co. in Tilton. Fans of Kettlehead Brewing Co....
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction

Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
FLORIDA STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Warming up after chilly start in New Hampshire

A cold and frosty start for many spots this morning, especially north and west of Concord. We'll see some sunshine again Friday, especially north with thin high clouds streaming overhead in the south. Highs should reach the low to mid-60s, making for a pleasant last day of September. Clouds will...
CONCORD, NH

