WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials announce 12 new COVID-19 deaths over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 in their weekly report. Two new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,705. There are 1,971 known active cases in the state,...
WMUR.com
NH Business: Checking in on New Hampshire's restaurants
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Restaurants across the country and struggling to combat inflation and a shortage of workers, and New Hampshire is no different. New Hampshire’s restaurants are operating with higher costs, fewer employees, and unpredictable supplies, so how are they getting by?. On the latest installment of NH...
WMUR.com
Drought monitor shows recovery across northern New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The latest drought monitor shows that about half of New Hampshire is no longer under any category of drought. The report shows that most of New Hampshire north of Laconia, except for an area near the border of Vermont, is free of drought conditions. Further south,...
WMUR.com
Candidates for New Hampshire governor agree that changes are needed to bail reform law
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The major party candidates for governor of New Hampshire are at odds on almost every issue, but there's one on which they agree: rolling back aspects of the state's 2018 bail reform law. A recent killing in Manchester is prompting renewed calls for change. At the...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
WMUR.com
Manchester airport arrivals from Florida recount enduring Hurricane Ian
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Flights arrived at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport with people escaping Hurricane Ian in Florida. Carol Crawford lives 30 minutes west of Tampa and said she narrowly escaped the storm's destruction. "We were very fortunate," Crawford said. "Feel really badly for the people further south that got what...
WMUR.com
Insurance adjusters assess damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire natives now living in Florida are starting to assess the damage to their homes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. One of Florida's largest public insurers, Citizens Property Insurance, has estimated that more than 225,000 claims will be filed, amounting to $3.8 billion in losses.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire pilot participating in Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is returning to New Mexico for its 50th year. New Hampshire native Rick Jones is one of the hundreds of hot air balloon pilots flying this year. "I just wanted to do it since I was a teenager, and, once, I...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire DOT offers incentive to try to attract more plow drivers
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is offering a new incentive to attract plow drivers this winter. State officials said all agencies are struggling to fill positions as people retire. With the winter approaching, the DOT has 187 openings, ranging from plow drivers to supervisors. DOT...
WMUR.com
Sununu says he won't support bringing back biomass in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu is shutting the door on the idea of bringing biomass power plants back online to provide energy this winter. To generate more power locally, some lawmakers have said the 2023 legislative session will be the "year of biomass," but in an interview for "CloseUP," Sununu quickly dismissed that idea. The governor vetoed biomass subsidies in 2019.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Oct. 1-2, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. The annual BioBlitz dawn-to-dusk biological survey is back at Odiorne Point State Park in Rye. Families and nature enthusiasts team up with Seacoast Science Center naturalists to explore...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Cleaning up our roadsides
Friday, October 7th — Tonight, we are talking trash! Our roadways are littered with paper and cans. Some communities host clean-up events and others sponsor highways, it's all in an effort to keep our roadways clean. Plus, Annalee Dolls has been around for nearly 90 years, designing collectibles from...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: A new view on Driver's Ed
Wednesday, October 5th — Tonight, young drivers in NH get a different perspective. From simulated drunk driving to a view from a semi, it's all in an effort to keep drivers safe. Plus, some folks in Chester shed their inhibitions and some of their clothes to pose for a...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man jumped on garbage truck to escape crash scene in Virginia, police say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after he allegedly tried to leave the scene of a crash in Virginia by jumping onto a garbage truck. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office in Virginia said William Pandolfi, 57, jumped on the truck after he crashed his car in an embankment.
WMUR.com
Video: 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire describes Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: People from New Hampshire living or vacationing in Florida had to take shelter when Hurricane Ian hit the state. A 5-year-old girl from New Hampshire described her experience while her family was waiting out the storm in Orlando.
WMUR.com
Donate now to American Red Cross disaster relief efforts after recent hurricanes, severe storms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Powerful storms have devastated Alaska, Florida and Puerto Rico recently, and relief efforts are already underway. Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 storm when it struck Florida and its effects were devastating. The storm brought catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, and knocked out power for millions of customers.
WMUR.com
Video: Freeze, frost advisories in parts of New Hampshire
The coldest night of the season so far will be Thursday night into Friday morning. From Concord and points north and west to the Monadnock Region there is frost possible. A Freeze Warning is in effect for far northern areas where temperatures could be in the upper 20s, a Frost Advisory extends from the Lakes Region to the Monadnock Region for temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best craft breweries in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best craft breweries in New Hampshire. Schilling Beer Co. says it's committed to brewing European-style beers. Spyglass has a wide range of brews available, from festbiers to double IPAs to sours. 3. Kettlehead Brewing Co. in Tilton. Fans of Kettlehead Brewing Co....
WMUR.com
Videos show Hurricane Ian's path of destruction
Video above: Incredible drone video shows flooding in Orlando. After leaving catastrophic damage behind in Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday. Videos are showing attempts in Florida to recover from the devastation caused by the deadly storm, while other footage shows the effects of heavy...
WMUR.com
Video: Warming up after chilly start in New Hampshire
A cold and frosty start for many spots this morning, especially north and west of Concord. We'll see some sunshine again Friday, especially north with thin high clouds streaming overhead in the south. Highs should reach the low to mid-60s, making for a pleasant last day of September. Clouds will...
