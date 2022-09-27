ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costco's Billionaire Co-Founder Once Said He Would 'Kill' the CEO Who Wanted to Raise the Price of Its Hot-Dog-and-Soda Combo. Now, the Company Reveals Its Stance Amid Inflation.

Costco' s customer-first approach has helped the wholesale giant cultivate a loyal fan base over the years — one that expects reliable membership perks like the $1.50 hot-dog-and-soda combo, which has remained at that price point since 1985.

The company's co-founder Jim Sinegal even once famously said he'd "kill" Costco's current CEO Craig Jelinek if he hiked the hot-dog-and-soda combo's price, and it appears that message was heard loud and clear, per MarketWatch : Despite inflation, chief financial officer Richard Galanti has no plans to raise the price.

It was 2012 when Jelinek suggested increasing the combo's price. Sinegal's response, according to the CEO? "If you raise the [price of the] effing hot dog, I will kill you. Figure it out."

So perhaps it's no surprise that when Galanti was asked during a presentation on Costco's fourth-quarter-fiscal results which categories it's cutting back on — and if the beloved combo is on the chopping block — he held true to the company's ideals .

"We really don't look at it that way," he said, according to a transcript on S&P Global Market Intelligence. "I think the thing I mentioned earlier about there [being] some businesses that are doing well with margin, like [the] gas business, [in] a smaller way — in the travel business, those things help us be more aggressive in other areas, or, as you mentioned, hold the price on the hot dog and the soda a little longer — forever."

Costco Wholesale Corporation is up nearly 5% year over year.

M M Machado
3d ago

I used to go to Costco with a restaurantuar he was a multi-millionaire., and we always had to stop for that special I don't think he would have shopped there it was always nice to share a soft drink and a hot dog with him., I think it made him happier than a good day at the restaurant

feenaholic
3d ago

nothing like eating a hot dog while watching all these Costco costumers walk out with their shopping carts loaded to the top with stuff they don't even need

Barbara Cartwright
2d ago

Great marketing strategy. Take a loss on the hot dogs and rotisserie chickens, but make it up on everything else. Love Costco! Always an adventure!

