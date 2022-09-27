Read full article on original website
Mystery History - Sept. 22, 2022
Here's this week's challenge, courtesy of the Wasco Historical Society. If you know the location, circumstances, exact or rough date and/or people in the photo, send your educated (or semieducated) guess to the Tribune, 455 Kern St., Suite E, Shafter, CA 93263, or e-mail it to [email protected]. WascoTrib.com. Winners...
Community Calendar - Sept. 22, 2022
As activities restart and businesses reopen, we will try to update readers on the status of events and activities throughout the area. Please contact Erica Soriano with additions and changes at [email protected] or call 661-292-5100 by Monday at 4 p.m. for that week’s paper. ONGOING. NEW: Homecoming –...
Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2022
No report was received from the Kern County Sheriff’s Department at press time. Daisy Cristina Gonzalez Gomez, 36, of Shafter,, was arrested in the 200 block of West Tulare on a bench warrant/failure to appear on misdemeanor charge. Enrique Ramon Sierra, 38, of Shafter, was arrested on 7th Standard...
Shafter High celebrating stadium grand opening
The Shafter High Generals will celebrate an official grand opening of their new stadium on Homecoming night, Sept. 23, with a variety of activities on the menu. For the price of admission to the game against the Taft Wildcats, attendees will be treated to a video produced by Coach Jerald Pierucci and his crew of students. The video will be played just before the beginning of the game. At halftime of the game, there will be the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and King, a performance by the Shafter High Marching Band, as well as homecoming floats from each class.
Council approves plans for a new recreation and sports park in Shafter
The Shafter City Council approved moving forward with plans of building a new recreation and sports park at Golds Avenue and East Ash Avenue. The park is to be built in two phases, and when completed, the park would include a 28,000 square foot gymnasium, tennis/pickleball courts, basketball courts, a dog park, office buildings, and a concession stand. This project is being led by Shafter Recreation and Parks District Manager Philip Jimenez, who has been working with his board for years to get the project moved forward.
Big Stop gets approval for expansion
Big Stop Market in Shafter has received approval from the Shafter Planning Commission to go ahead with expansion plans on their Shafter Avenue property.. They submitted plans to the Planning Commission that would require a zoning change in land that they had acquired behind their building from a residential zone to commercial. With this hurdle taken care of, they will be demolishing the structures there now to prepare them for their expansion, according to store manager LoveDeep Joshan.
Generals suffer first loss of the season
The Shafter High Generals suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night, dropping a heartbreaker to Chavez High, 35-34, after leading for most of the game. Early in the game, neither team could mount an effective drive, with the teams trading punts. Chavez drew first blood late in the first quarter when they scored on a 28-yard touchdown play. Shafter went without even a first down for the first quarter, getting hurt by missed blocking assignments and penalties.
Tigers roll in SSL opener, 45-14
The Wasco Tigers football team opened its 2022 SSL campaign in a dominating fashion, with a 45-14 victory over the McFarland Cougars. The Tigers, led by Coach Chad Martinez, have a very balanced offense, and they used it effectively in the win. In years past, with the Tigers using a Wing T offense, the running game was king.
SHS celebrating Homecoming in Disney-style
Shafter High School is busy this week with their Homecoming Week activities. The week is a fun one for the students, getting to dress up the different days of the week and play games at lunchtime. Of course, Homecoming wouldn't be the same without the float competition. Each class will...
