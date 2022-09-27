The Shafter High Generals will celebrate an official grand opening of their new stadium on Homecoming night, Sept. 23, with a variety of activities on the menu. For the price of admission to the game against the Taft Wildcats, attendees will be treated to a video produced by Coach Jerald Pierucci and his crew of students. The video will be played just before the beginning of the game. At halftime of the game, there will be the crowning of the Homecoming Queen and King, a performance by the Shafter High Marching Band, as well as homecoming floats from each class.

