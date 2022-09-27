The Hisense U8H is the latest model to arrive from the budget TV maker and represents an attempt to pack as many features as possible into a set that’s very competitively priced. With a mini-LED backlight, the U8H delivers high brightness along with rich color courtesy of Quantum Dots. It’s also a fine match for next-gen gaming consoles, with features like 120 Hz display, VRR, and ALLM on tap. Budget TVs keep getting better and better – a bit of good news during a time when people have less money to spend – and the Hisense U8H is a perfect example of that trend.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO