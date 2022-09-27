Read full article on original website
Related
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Tims China to make Nasdaq debut after Silver Crest merger completion
Tims China is targeting a network of 2,750 stores by 2026 | Photo credit: Tims China. Tims China, the operator of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in China, has completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company Silver Crest. The new entity, which will retain the Tims China name, will...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Lagardere AWPL launches Bound concept store at Brisbane Airport
Bound features coffee from local roaster Bellisimo Coffee and food from Jocelyn’s Provisions bakery | Photo credit: Brisbane Airport. Australian travel retailer Lagardere AWPL has launched an espresso bar and bookstore concept at Brisbane Airport. The debut Bound outlet features coffee from local roaster Bellisimo Coffee and food from...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Ozone Coffee Roasters International achieves B Corp certification
Ozone Coffee’s Emma Street store in London, UK. Ozone Coffee Roasters International (OCRI), the specialty coffee group with operations in New Zeakand and the UK, has announced its B Corp certification. B Corp certified companies are businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance and are evaluated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
S&P cuts UK rating outlook after government fiscal plan
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt to "negative" on Friday from "stable" in response to the prospect of higher borrowing after last week's government fiscal statement.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé invests €100m in Spanish coffee facility
The investment will increase Nestlé’s instant coffee and coffee capsule production | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced it will invest €100m ($97m) to increase production capacity at its Girona coffee factory in Spain. The investment, spread over the next three...
worldcoffeeportal.com
McCafé launches retail packaged coffee range in Canada
McCafé's new retail packaged coffee range is available online and through grocery and specialty retailers across Canada | Photo credit: McDonald's. McCafé is seeking capture a slice of Canada's at-home coffee market with the launch of its new High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee. The packaged coffee product...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Become a smooth cold brew operator with FREDDA
“I couldn’t believe that something like this machine existed”, says Sam Haqparast, owner of Sam's Coffee in Zwolle, The Netherlands | Photo credit: FREDDA Europe. Get a €150 discount voucher on your first order by filling out this contact form. (valid until October 31st) Cold brew is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025
Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Dunkin’ commits to 100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025
The Dunkin’ Drive-To Sustainability Program focuses on verification, partnerships and improvement | Photo credit: Dunkin'. US coffee chain Dunkin’ has launched its Dunkin’ Drive-To Sustainability Program, committing to 100% responsibly sourced coffee by 2025. The initiative focuses on three pillars — verification, partnerships and improvement. The...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Circle K to launch in South Africa via Millat Convenience partnership
The first Circle K site is set to open in South Africa’s Gauteng province in October 2022 | Photo credit: Alimentation Couche-Tard. Circle K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced a franchise agreement with Millat Convenience, a subsidiary of the Johannesburg-based Millat Group, to bring the US convenience store to South Africa.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Ziggi’s Coffee opens 50th franchised store in the US
Ziggi’s now operates 50 franchise-owned stores and eight corporate outlets across 12 US states | Photo credit: Ziggi's Coffee. Ziggi’s Coffee has reached its 50th franchised store landmark, bringing the coffee chain’s total footprint to 58 stores across the US. The new Fort Collins outlet in Colorado,...
Comments / 0