Read full article on original website
Related
The Controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde" Was Just Called Out By Emily Ratajkowski In A New TikTok
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
Paramount's gruesome 'Smile' tops N.America box office
New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.'
The Internet Is High-Key Obsessed With Emma Chamberlain's New House, And Honestly, It's Restored My Faith In Celebrity Homes
If this is the future of Gen Z home design, I'm 100% here for it.
RELATED PEOPLE
"SNL" Spoofed Adam Levine And Armie Hammer — And Their Texts — Last Night
This whole skit was A LOT.
Comments / 0