Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
U.K.・
worldcoffeeportal.com
Ozone Coffee Roasters International achieves B Corp certification
Ozone Coffee’s Emma Street store in London, UK. Ozone Coffee Roasters International (OCRI), the specialty coffee group with operations in New Zeakand and the UK, has announced its B Corp certification. B Corp certified companies are businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental performance and are evaluated...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé invests €100m in Spanish coffee facility
The investment will increase Nestlé’s instant coffee and coffee capsule production | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced it will invest €100m ($97m) to increase production capacity at its Girona coffee factory in Spain. The investment, spread over the next three...
Power Broker Ari Emanuel Tried to Get a Settlement for Pal Elon Musk From Twitter
Ari Emanuel, one of Hollywood’s biggest agents and a personal friend of Elon Musk, reportedly tried to broker an agreement between Twitter and the Tesla CEO, who walked back his showy offer to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion. Emanuel allegedly reached out to Twitter Director Egon Durban, acting as an impromptu liaison to configure an agreement, as the two share vested interests in Emanuel’s company William Morris Endeavor, according to Bloomberg. It’s currently unclear if either party is open to a settlement arrangement. The financial titans are expected to meet in court October 17th to duke out whether Musk will be held to his original, unusually generous offer to the company. Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal cancelled a meeting with one of Musk’s attorneys this week with no rescheduled date currently set in stone.Read it at Bloomberg
RELATED PEOPLE
S&P cuts UK rating outlook after government fiscal plan
LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the outlook for its AA credit rating for British sovereign debt to "negative" on Friday from "stable" in response to the prospect of higher borrowing after last week's government fiscal statement.
worldcoffeeportal.com
McCafé launches retail packaged coffee range in Canada
McCafé's new retail packaged coffee range is available online and through grocery and specialty retailers across Canada | Photo credit: McDonald's. McCafé is seeking capture a slice of Canada's at-home coffee market with the launch of its new High Grown Organic Dark Roast Coffee. The packaged coffee product...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Circle K to launch in South Africa via Millat Convenience partnership
The first Circle K site is set to open in South Africa’s Gauteng province in October 2022 | Photo credit: Alimentation Couche-Tard. Circle K owner Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced a franchise agreement with Millat Convenience, a subsidiary of the Johannesburg-based Millat Group, to bring the US convenience store to South Africa.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé plans $613m investment in India by 2025
Nestlé sells a range of retailed Nescafé products in India, including the Nescafé Classic, Gold and Sunrise blends | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé plans to invest Rs 5,000 Cr ($613m) in India by 2025 to capitalise on growth opportunities for its products in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
worldcoffeeportal.com
Lagardere AWPL launches Bound concept store at Brisbane Airport
Bound features coffee from local roaster Bellisimo Coffee and food from Jocelyn’s Provisions bakery | Photo credit: Brisbane Airport. Australian travel retailer Lagardere AWPL has launched an espresso bar and bookstore concept at Brisbane Airport. The debut Bound outlet features coffee from local roaster Bellisimo Coffee and food from...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Become a smooth cold brew operator with FREDDA
“I couldn’t believe that something like this machine existed”, says Sam Haqparast, owner of Sam's Coffee in Zwolle, The Netherlands | Photo credit: FREDDA Europe. Get a €150 discount voucher on your first order by filling out this contact form. (valid until October 31st) Cold brew is...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Tims China to make Nasdaq debut after Silver Crest merger completion
Tims China is targeting a network of 2,750 stores by 2026 | Photo credit: Tims China. Tims China, the operator of Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons in China, has completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company Silver Crest. The new entity, which will retain the Tims China name, will...
worldcoffeeportal.com
In other coffee business news... 23-29 September 2022
Swiss coffee company Nespresso has launched a new campaign to highlight the threat of climate change | Photo credit: Nespresso. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. Glass half empty as Nespresso broadcasts climate warning. Swiss coffee pod company Nespresso has launched a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldcoffeeportal.com
Strong coffee demand boosts Louis Dreyfus' half-year growth
Coffee remains a key growth product for LDC as it seeks to scale its business in Vietnam and India | Photo credit: LDC. Netherlands-based Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) has achieved half-year revenue growth of 45% in its merchandising segment, which comprises the coffee, cotton, rice and sugar commodities. The green...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Dutch coffee subscription brand Wakuli opens first retail outlet
Wakuli received funding from Dutch investment bank ABN Amro to pursue new growth opportunities in Europe | Photo credit: Wakuli. Wakuli has launched its first bricks-and-mortar retail outlet in Amsterdam, serving both hot beverages and its packaged coffee range. Founded in 2019 as a doorstep-delivery specialty coffee brand, Wakuli plans...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Ziggi’s Coffee opens 50th franchised store in the US
Ziggi’s now operates 50 franchise-owned stores and eight corporate outlets across 12 US states | Photo credit: Ziggi's Coffee. Ziggi’s Coffee has reached its 50th franchised store landmark, bringing the coffee chain’s total footprint to 58 stores across the US. The new Fort Collins outlet in Colorado,...
Comments / 0