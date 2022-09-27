Ari Emanuel, one of Hollywood’s biggest agents and a personal friend of Elon Musk, reportedly tried to broker an agreement between Twitter and the Tesla CEO, who walked back his showy offer to purchase the social media platform for $44 billion. Emanuel allegedly reached out to Twitter Director Egon Durban, acting as an impromptu liaison to configure an agreement, as the two share vested interests in Emanuel’s company William Morris Endeavor, according to Bloomberg. It’s currently unclear if either party is open to a settlement arrangement. The financial titans are expected to meet in court October 17th to duke out whether Musk will be held to his original, unusually generous offer to the company. Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal cancelled a meeting with one of Musk’s attorneys this week with no rescheduled date currently set in stone.Read it at Bloomberg

BUSINESS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO