ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Recall alert: TreeHouse Foods recalls select salad dressing sold at Aldi

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yl14h_0iCBcOSI00

OAK BROOK, Ill. — TreeHouse Foods Inc. has recalled one lot of its Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold exclusively at Aldi under the Tucson Garden brand name.

According to the voluntary recall notice, issued Saturday in concert with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing, meaning the affected bottles may indicate the presence of incorrect allergens.

The Restaurant Style Italian Dressing label indicates the presence of egg and dairy, but the Asian Sesame Dressing product contains soy and wheat allergens, so consumers who purchased the mislabeled bottles run the risk of “serious or life-threatening” allergic reactions if they consume the products, the company stated.

The affected 16-ounce dressings were sold at Aldi stores nationwide between Aug. 23 and Sept. 23 and bear a universal product code of 4099100074871 and a “Best If Used By” date of Aug. 10, 2023.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based TreeHouse Foods discovered the issue after fielding two store-level complaints, but no reports of allergic reactions linked with the product have been received to date.

Consumers are advised to dispose of or return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers may also contact TreeHouse with concerns by calling 1-800- 596-2902, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. EDT.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Walmart Is Coming for Amazon Prime With No-Concerns Returns and More Truck Drivers

Ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season, Walmart is making a fresh push to compete with Amazon Prime, and the company recently announced more attractive returns policies, faster delivery and new truck drivers for the holiday season. As of this writing, Walmart’s stock is valued at $129.70, while Amazon’s stock comes in at $113.00. That might come as a surprise considering that Amazon has become the ubiquitous place to buy almost everything online in 2022. Amazon is also much more than a retailer, and its Prime Video service has collected award after award while its in-house products (Kindle, Ring, Echo) are...
ECONOMY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
123K+
Followers
130K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy