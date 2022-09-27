Read full article on original website
‘Andor’: How the Empire Maintains Its Reign of Terror by Employing the Divide & Rule Policy
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor. Not unlike most totalitarian governments, the Empire of the Star Wars universe, in the advent of its rise to power, promised to bring peace and order to the galaxy. As a fascist dictatorship, however, it oversaw a period of ruthless expansion and cruel military directives, maintaining its reign of terror primarily by instilling fear in the hearts of the people.
What Happens to Pre-Mor Authority After the Ferrix Incident in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Star Wars isn’t necessarily a dystopian story, but the events of the original trilogy explore what it is like to live under a fascist dictatorship that is unflinching in its brutality. We’re getting to see what life is like in the Galactic Empire era in Andor, and how the Rebel Alliance begins to come together to stand up for freedom. What makes Andor unique in the modern Star Wars canon is that it isn’t connected to the Skywalker Saga, the force, or the Jedi Order. It explores the lives of average civilians who are helpless, starving, and desperate.
'Andor': What is the Rebels' Plan?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a unique entry in the galaxy far, far away because it felt like the first Star Wars movie that wasn’t about the Skywalker saga. While the new entries in the sequel trilogy helped to continue the franchise’s themes of family and balance, Rogue One was a heist movie that just happened to take place in the Star Wars universe. This is a tone that Tony Gilroy has continued with Andor. The gritty series introduces Cassian (Diego Luna) as he enters the world of espionage for the first time.
Who Is Vel Sartha and Her Team of Rebels on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.In Episode 4 of Andor, titled "Aldhani," we are introduced to yet another new planet and set of characters as the Star Wars series continues to worldbuild and expand in breadth and scope. After a close call on Ferrix with Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) and his Imperial troops, we find a lightly wounded Cassian (Diego Luna) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgard) making their way to the planet Aldhani.
How Do Mon Mothma and Luthen Rael Know Each Other on 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.As Andor continues with its newest episode, the show reveals more about how it connects to the larger Star Wars universe. This episode marks the introduction of one important familiar face, in particular, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly). As her relationship with the characters introduced in the show becomes more clear, it gives the show a direct tie to other Star Wars media.
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
'Andor's Surprising Connection to 'Knights of the Old Republic' Explained: Who Are the Rakatan Invaders?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Andor.Ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm and announced a restructuring of the Star Wars canon, fans have been desperate to see a film or television series set within the Old Republic era. The older Expanded Universe content had developed an extensive history of the ancient Jedi and Sith that spanned thousands of years before the events of the Skywalker saga. News about the future of the critically acclaimed Knights of the Old Republic gaming franchise has stalled; it was recently reported that the upcoming next-generation remake of the games has been delayed.
Who Is Mon Mothma's Husband, Perrin Fertha, in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Mon Mothma is one of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise. A founding member of the Rebel Alliance who saw it through to the end, Mothma was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi when she was played by Caroline Blakiston. Mothma serves as the leader of the rebels as they gather information on the second Death Star. Genevieve O’Reilly was cast to play a younger version of Mothma in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, where she works alongside Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) to begin a resistance in the Senate against Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).
Who Are the Kenari in 'Andor' and What Happened to Them?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.While the sprawling and ever-expanding world of Star Wars features an incredibly diverse assortment of cultures and civilizations, none have garnered as much fuss as the indigenous people appearing in Andor. Featuring a number of flashbacks, the first three...
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
Is Viserys a Good King in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon. While suffering through treatment for his various ailments in the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) asks his faithful Hand, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) whether he’ll be remembered as a good king. With Viserys still alive going into Episode 7, the book hasn’t quite closed on his reign yet. But he’s looking considerably worse for wear after the latest time skip, and the consequences of some of his major decisions are already evident. So it might be time to try answering him.
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
'She-Hulk's Emil Blonsky Is Proof That Bad Guys Can Turn Good
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. In Episode 7 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we see the return of Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) who was introduced to She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in Episode 2, "Superhuman Law." In this week's episode, Jen gets a call from Blonsky's parole officer (John Pirruccello) who suspects that he may have once again become Abomination. In a bid to distract herself from the pain of being ghosted Jen goes along with him as backup to check things out. The She-Hulk team could have easily decided to throw away all of Blonsky's character growth for an action-packed fight scene, but they didn't, and the show is much better for it.
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
‘The Rings of Power’: Who are the Moriandur/Uruk Orcs?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) stop Adar (Joseph Mawle) from escaping in the latest episode of The Rings of Power, they bring him back to the Southlander’s village for an interrogation. Galadriel questions him about his background as she’s already able to deduce a lot of his history just by looking at him. It’s through his responses, though, that viewers can learn the most about what made Adar the way he is and how his Uruk children came to be as well. Despite Adar being an original character to the show, what he went through to become one of the Moriandur, as well as how the rest of the Uruk were created is directly from J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.
Is 'The Rings of Power' Setting Up the Elves to Be Responsible for the Fall of Khazad-dum?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Khazad-dûm, a.k.a. Dwarrowdelf, was once the celebrated realm of the dwarves, founded by Durin the Deathless, the first King of the Dwarves of Durin’s folk. It is understood that its formation predates that of the Sun and the Moon, with the esteemed land, at one point, holding the status of the most celebrated Dwarven kingdom. All had been thriving, too, in this realm of the dwarves — until the Third Age, the year 1980 to be precise, when the inhabitants fell prey to their greed for mithril, a metal they habitually mined and hoarded for wealth. One such unfortunate occasion proved to be their doom, when the deep mines gave way to a Balrog of Morgoth, a creature so terrible in its wrath, that it made light work of the Dwarven homeland, slaying its king and forcing the Longbeards into exile. The incredible Khazad-dûm had fallen.
'Andor' Only Works If Cassian Is a Rogue
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) is introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story when he kills a contact after retrieving a critical piece of information. He’s introduced in Andor in the middle of a seedy brothel; shortly thereafter, he’s forced to kill two Pre-Mor officers. The Star Wars franchise has its fair share of anti-heroes, but the edges haven’t been sanded off of Cassian yet. In Andor, we see how a rogue outlaw finds his inner courage and becomes the type of hero who’d be willing to lay down his life for a larger cause.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Will the Shadow Find You?
Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) clawed hand digs into the dirt to plant a collection of alfirin seeds. “New life,” he whispers, “in defiance of death.” In “Udûn,” the brutal sixth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the stakes are truly life and death. Through bloody battles, fleeting victory, and persistent tragedy, the Southlanders create new families and lose loved ones, protect their lands and see them ravaged. How can they find the light when the shadow blots out the sun?
What's New on Disney+ in October 2022
Halloween is upon us and this October Disney+ has lots of spooky and not-so-spooky content for you to enjoy in the scariest month of the year. One of the most anticipated titles is Werewolf By Night, the very first holiday special produced by Marvel Studios, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal (Old) and Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) and is directed by Michael Giacchino, who you may know as the composer of the scores for MCU titles like the Spider-Man films and Doctor Strange. Spooky titles such as The New Mutants and Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell will also be hitting the service in October. Some of your favorite Disney+ original shows will be returning this month, including Big Shot starring John Stamos and The Mysterious Benedict Society starring Tony Hale. The final two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and new episodes of Andor, Dancing With The Stars, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will all be coming to the service in October as well.
Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison Have a "Date With Destiny" in 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 Trailer
Acorn TV has unveiled the trailer for season three of their appropriately titled murder mystery series My Life is Murder, highlighting more weird cases to solve, as well as new and familiar faces. Lucy Lawless stars as investigator Alexa Crowe once again, exploring the grim world of crime solving while also dealing with her unusual and rather bizarre lifestyle.
