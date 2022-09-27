ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, WA

livingsnoqualmie.com

North Bend City Council to Vote on Authorizing an Appraisal Contract Regarding the Potential Purchase of Sallal Water Association

One of the agenda items scheduled for the October 4th, 2022, North Bend City Council meeting is a professional services contract with Terra Property Analytics LLC (Terra). That evening, City Council will vote to approve a contract for a certified, third-party appraiser (Terra) to estimate the value of Sallal Water Association’s assets relating to real property, buildings and equipment.
North Bend, WA

livingsnoqualmie.com

Winter Thunders into the North Bend Theatre on Sunday

The North Bend Theatre presents the edge-of-your-seat documentary thriller Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche for one night only, Sunday, October 2. A gripping account of one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. ski resort history, this film is an exciting start to the Theatre’s annual Mountain Film Series.


