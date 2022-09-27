Read full article on original website
Related
livingsnoqualmie.com
North Bend Traffic Alert: Park Street Turn Lanes Project Scheduled to Begin October 3rd
On Monday, October 3rd, Reed Trucking and Excavating will begin work on the Park Street Turn Lanes Project. Work includes installation of new vertical curb and gutter, sidewalk, raising and replacing sewer frames and grates, traffic loops, striping, and traffic control. A temporary road closure will occur on Park Street...
livingsnoqualmie.com
North Bend City Council to Vote on Authorizing an Appraisal Contract Regarding the Potential Purchase of Sallal Water Association
One of the agenda items scheduled for the October 4th, 2022, North Bend City Council meeting is a professional services contract with Terra Property Analytics LLC (Terra). That evening, City Council will vote to approve a contract for a certified, third-party appraiser (Terra) to estimate the value of Sallal Water Association’s assets relating to real property, buildings and equipment.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Loud Noises Possible from the Fire Training Academy, October 3rd through the 6th
The Washington State Fire Training Academy (FTA) has notified the City of North Bend that it is hosting the Washington State Patrol (WSP) Bomb Squad on their property from Monday, October 3rd through Thursday, October 6th. The WSP Bomb Squad will be using the FTA property and is planning several...
livingsnoqualmie.com
Travel Alert: SR 18 lane closures will prepare for upcoming improvements to I-90 and SR 18 in Snoqualmie
Beginning the week of Oct. 3, work on State Route 18 will affect drivers in both directions of the highway. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be felling trees near the Interstate 90 interchange and drilling for soil samples west of the Tiger Mountain summit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
livingsnoqualmie.com
Winter Thunders into the North Bend Theatre on Sunday
The North Bend Theatre presents the edge-of-your-seat documentary thriller Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche for one night only, Sunday, October 2. A gripping account of one of the deadliest avalanches in U.S. ski resort history, this film is an exciting start to the Theatre’s annual Mountain Film Series.
Comments / 0