Laena Velaryon's Fate in 'House of the Dragon' Is an Improvement From the 'Fire & Blood' Version
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood is a dense text, even for those accustomed to his A Song of Ice and Fire series. The book documents over one hundred years of the Targaryen dynasty, from the conquest of Westeros by Aegon the Conqueror to the unfortunate reign of King Aegon III Targaryen, also known as "The Dragonbane." Its pages contain dozens of characters, events, and more than a few dragons to remember as well. It's for this reason that when HBO set out to adapt part of the book for the series House of the Dragon that certain measures needed to be taken for brevity. Furthermore, much like the previous series Game of Thrones, the spin-off's showrunners made certain changes that differ from the source material.
Should We Be Rooting for Anyone on 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.Who will sit on the Iron Throne? It’s the question at the heart of House of the Dragon, just as it was in Game of Thrones. And part of the fun of watching both shows is deciding who you want to take the seat after forming attachments to the wide assortment of characters and cheering for your preferred candidate to get the coveted prize of ruling Westeros. But should we really be cheering for any of the characters on House of the Dragon? It’s a complicated question and to answer it one must look closely at the morality, or lack thereof, shown in George R.R. Martin’s fictional world.
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
‘The Rings of Power’: Who are the Moriandur/Uruk Orcs?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. After Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) stop Adar (Joseph Mawle) from escaping in the latest episode of The Rings of Power, they bring him back to the Southlander’s village for an interrogation. Galadriel questions him about his background as she’s already able to deduce a lot of his history just by looking at him. It’s through his responses, though, that viewers can learn the most about what made Adar the way he is and how his Uruk children came to be as well. Despite Adar being an original character to the show, what he went through to become one of the Moriandur, as well as how the rest of the Uruk were created is directly from J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore.
'Andor': What is the Rebels' Plan?
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was a unique entry in the galaxy far, far away because it felt like the first Star Wars movie that wasn’t about the Skywalker saga. While the new entries in the sequel trilogy helped to continue the franchise’s themes of family and balance, Rogue One was a heist movie that just happened to take place in the Star Wars universe. This is a tone that Tony Gilroy has continued with Andor. The gritty series introduces Cassian (Diego Luna) as he enters the world of espionage for the first time.
How to Watch ‘The Walking Dead' Season 11 Part 3
It has indeed been a long, long road for AMC's The Walking Dead. Well, not so much for the dead. Now, with The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premiering shortly, the survivors’ journey will finally find its end. The trailblazing apocalyptic drama thriller began its final installment in 2021, closing the curtains on one of the most popular TV series of the last decade.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 6 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of The Rings of Power.In what has turned out to be the most action-packed episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to date, Episode 6 focused primarily on just one storyline, bringing audiences a collision between the hosts of the orcs and Southlanders where the Númenoreans sweep in to save the day. Despite the heavy dose of action sequences, though, a number of smaller moments brought some interesting reveals along with them as new details came to light — while an entire land was swallowed in darkness.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 6 Recap: Will the Shadow Find You?
Adar’s (Joseph Mawle) clawed hand digs into the dirt to plant a collection of alfirin seeds. “New life,” he whispers, “in defiance of death.” In “Udûn,” the brutal sixth episode of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the stakes are truly life and death. Through bloody battles, fleeting victory, and persistent tragedy, the Southlanders create new families and lose loved ones, protect their lands and see them ravaged. How can they find the light when the shadow blots out the sun?
Is 'The Rings of Power' Setting Up the Elves to Be Responsible for the Fall of Khazad-dum?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Khazad-dûm, a.k.a. Dwarrowdelf, was once the celebrated realm of the dwarves, founded by Durin the Deathless, the first King of the Dwarves of Durin’s folk. It is understood that its formation predates that of the Sun and the Moon, with the esteemed land, at one point, holding the status of the most celebrated Dwarven kingdom. All had been thriving, too, in this realm of the dwarves — until the Third Age, the year 1980 to be precise, when the inhabitants fell prey to their greed for mithril, a metal they habitually mined and hoarded for wealth. One such unfortunate occasion proved to be their doom, when the deep mines gave way to a Balrog of Morgoth, a creature so terrible in its wrath, that it made light work of the Dwarven homeland, slaying its king and forcing the Longbeards into exile. The incredible Khazad-dûm had fallen.
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
Who Is Mon Mothma's Husband, Perrin Fertha, in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Mon Mothma is one of the most important characters in the Star Wars franchise. A founding member of the Rebel Alliance who saw it through to the end, Mothma was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi when she was played by Caroline Blakiston. Mothma serves as the leader of the rebels as they gather information on the second Death Star. Genevieve O’Reilly was cast to play a younger version of Mothma in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, where she works alongside Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) to begin a resistance in the Senate against Chancellor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).
Who Are the Kenari in 'Andor' and What Happened to Them?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.While the sprawling and ever-expanding world of Star Wars features an incredibly diverse assortment of cultures and civilizations, none have garnered as much fuss as the indigenous people appearing in Andor. Featuring a number of flashbacks, the first three...
Who Is Marvel Comics' Sabra, the Controversial Addition to ‘Captain America: New World Order?’
D23 was full of plenty of exciting announcements (and a few surprises) for Marvel fans. In addition to new footage from films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, and the cast announcement for Marvel's Thunderbolts, a fourth film in the Captain America series was unveiled—Captain America: New World Order. While the biggest surprise may have been the reveal of Tim Blake Nelson's return as Samuel Stearns, a.k.a. The Leader (not seen since 2008's The Incredible Hulk), stalwart studio maestro Kevin Feige also announced that the upcoming Anthony Mackie-starrer would serve as the debut of Sabra (Shira Haas, best known for her Emmy-nominated work in Netflix's Unorthodox), an Israeli hero. Response was swift, with various critics both hailing and denouncing the character. But who exactly is Sabra, and why is she such a flashpoint?
Why the Sanderson Sisters of 'Hocus Pocus' Endure as Gay Icons
Since its release nearly 30 years ago, Hocus Pocus only continues to grow in popularity. With Hocus Pocus 2 now streaming on Disney+, it’s clear that the Sanderson sisters, Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy), aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. Though nearly everyone makes Hocus Pocus a part of their annual spooky season viewing, no one gags as hard for the film’s trio of villains quite like the gays. But just what is it about these famous sisters that makes them the definitive queens of Halloween for gay fans?
'American Horror Story' Heads to New York for Season 11
Ryan Murphy's boundary-pushing horror anthology series American Horror Story on FX is officially taking its debauchery to the streets of New York City. Dubbed AHS: NYC, this is the horror series' eleventh installment in a long line of self-contained seasons that thrills viewers with its social commentary and stylistic storylines from the demented minds of creators Murphy and Brad Falchuk. As per its usual, the series will have a fall premiere in October, ahead of Halloween, and the news comes with some striking key art the show is infamous for.
Did Bruce Willis Just Change Movies and TV Forever?
Bruce Willis once said, “Everybody, no matter how old you are, is around 24, 25 in their heart.”. Well, now Willis can be 24 or 25 years old in his heart and on-screen forever. How so? It begins with the devastatingly sad saga surrounding Bruce Willis’s health, laid out...
If Wolverine is Back in 'Deadpool 3,' Does ‘Logan’ Even Matter?
After years of campaigning, Ryan Reynolds has finally won. He and Hugh Jackman will be reuniting in a film to play Deadpool and Wolverine together. Yes, Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett, once an X-Man, now a dead man, is back. Despite officially bidding farewell to the character in 2015, and the character heroically dying in 2017’s Logan, Jackman has been convinced to reprise his much-loved mutant character once again. So, does anything in Logan even matter anymore?
What's New on Disney+ in October 2022
Halloween is upon us and this October Disney+ has lots of spooky and not-so-spooky content for you to enjoy in the scariest month of the year. One of the most anticipated titles is Werewolf By Night, the very first holiday special produced by Marvel Studios, which stars Gael Garcia Bernal (Old) and Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) and is directed by Michael Giacchino, who you may know as the composer of the scores for MCU titles like the Spider-Man films and Doctor Strange. Spooky titles such as The New Mutants and Marvel's Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell will also be hitting the service in October. Some of your favorite Disney+ original shows will be returning this month, including Big Shot starring John Stamos and The Mysterious Benedict Society starring Tony Hale. The final two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and new episodes of Andor, Dancing With The Stars, and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will all be coming to the service in October as well.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Featurette Breaks Down the Show’s Biggest Feuds
On this week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, the conflict between June and Serena begins to really ramp up as June’s anger continues to lead and Serena is released from custody. She also begins to settle into her new role as Gilead’s ambassador in Toronto. Back in Gilead, Aunt Lydia sets out to make some reforms of her own. The inside look featurette offers some more insight on these threads and then some.
