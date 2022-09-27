Read full article on original website
Collider
In Defense of The Year's Most Divisive Film: 10 Things 'Blonde' Does Well
Blonde is a controversial film, to say the least. Ever since it was announced, it's attracted skepticism and criticism for a variety of factors, from its casting, to its nearly three-hour length, to its controversial content, to the fact it's a film directed and written by a man, to its uncompromising nature, to whether it should have even made in the first place, and for its NC-17 rating (the first film released to streaming on Netflix to be given such a rating).
Paramount's gruesome 'Smile' tops N.America box office
New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.'
Collider
Does ’Hocus Pocus 2’s End Credits Scene Mean a Third Film Is on the Way?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Hocus Pocus 2.Whether you’re watching a movie at home or shelling out some cash for popcorn and slushies at your local theater, you’ve likely become pre-programmed by Marvel to anticipate mid-credit and end-credit surprises during your moviegoing experience. Rest assured, Hocus Pocus 2 does not disappoint with its 30-second end credit scene that seems to hint that this isn’t the last time the Black Flame candle will be lit.
Collider
From Clueless' to 'High School Musical': 10 Movies To Watch If You Miss High School
High school is either the greatest time of your life or a time you cannot bear reliving, there’s no in-between. It's where childhood memories are made, and it’s a rite of passage that can be glorious and glamorous or sad and miserable for everyone, depending on their experiences. Reminiscing the good old days can get you nostalgic. From thinking about old buddies, favorite teachers and memorable moments to thinking about bunking, getting punished and the extracurricular activities where the magic happened, high school was undoubtedly a time when we set a foundation for ourselves and ventured on a journey to find ourselves.
Collider
All the Supervillains at Blonsky's Retreat in 'She-Hulk' Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of She-Hulk.This week's episode of She-Hulk introduces Jen (Tatiana Maslaney) to a different side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has yet to be seen. In this episode Jen meets some jobbers, a wrestling term used to describe wrestlers who show up just to lose and make someone else look more powerful. While stemming from wrestling, it's an apt term for a lot of comic book goons as well. Particularly in the Marvel Universe, where most heroes and villains or based out of New York City, bigger bads have a lot of cross-contamination when hiring goons. These are the types of characters who rarely show up in movies where there's only time for our heroes to battle the main villains, but She-Hulk has been offering some insight into what these villains' lives are like after they've been defeated.
Collider
I'm Preparing to Be Emotionally Devastated by Galadriel and Halbrand on 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 6 of The Rings of Power.As a longtime lover of romance, I'm more than slightly accustomed to most genre shows being the cause of some disappointment — particularly when it comes to a happy ending for some of the characters involved. Whenever two people share a meaningful moment, especially in the lull before some big epic battle set piece, chances are at least one of them is not going to make it to the other side alive. It's why I was practically watching this week's episode of The Rings of Power through my fingers when Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) mentioned his admittedly swoony plans for a future garden with his human lady love Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi) — sir, that is the quickest way to ensure that one or both of you does not live to see daylight!
Collider
Actor Bruce Willis Becomes First Celebrity to Sell Rights to Deepfake Firm
Action movie legend Bruce Willis has just become the first Hollywood actor to sell his rights to the possibility of a "digital twin" to the US firm Deepcake, according to The Telegraph. With the use of deepfake technology, Willis has offered his likeness to be used onscreen for future projects, following his first experience with the digital media manipulation in a commercial for Russian phone service, MegaFon, last year.
19 TV Shows That Are Premiering And Returning This October That Are Worth Checking Out
You're telling me we've got a Supernatural prequel, a new Mike Flanagan series, AND a second season of The White Lotus.... I'm totally in.
Dua Lips Rocks Baggy Jeans In NYC After Date With Trevor Noah: ‘They Have Chemistry’
Dua Lipa was on-trend in baggy jeans just days after her date night with Trevor Noah! The singer, 27, channeled the 2000s with the loose fitting denim paired with a black t-shirt that appeared to feature a character from The Smurfs in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 1. She added a chunky pair of black sunglasses and trainers to the look, holding into a large leather bag in her left hand and a leather jacket flung over her right arm. Despite being casual, she still looked glam with her dark hair center parted and down as she exited a building with a friend, rocking a pink hoodie, in tow.
Collider
'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Review: If John Hughes Made a Horror Film, This Would Be It
My Best Friend’s Exorcism isn’t exactly Halloween viewing. When I think Halloween viewing, I think of stuff that is darker, spookier – even if it does have jokes. MBFE is bright, cheery, and a hell of a lot of fun. This feels like “summer horror.” I don’t know why. In any case, it is a delightful film that you should watch, no matter what time of year it is.
Collider
Did Bruce Willis Just Change Movies and TV Forever?
Bruce Willis once said, “Everybody, no matter how old you are, is around 24, 25 in their heart.”. Well, now Willis can be 24 or 25 years old in his heart and on-screen forever. How so? It begins with the devastatingly sad saga surrounding Bruce Willis’s health, laid out...
Collider
Why 'Love & Mercy' and 'I’m Not There' Set the Bar for Music Biopics
It's tough to find a genre that gets lambasted more than the biopic. Every announcement of a new movie chronicling the life of a public figure is accompanied by eye rolls and emphatic sighs. But while the repeatedly negative reactions get tiring, it has grown increasingly tough to defend the genre. Not only do so many of them walk the same clearly outlined path, but they get released so frequently and on such a large scale that the formula feels that much more destructive. And out of all the different subgenres, the music biopic is by far the most transgressive. The blueprints are so clearly drawn that studios keep following them even after parodies have made a complete mockery of the formula. It’s a genre that feels so rinse-and-repeat that the uniqueness of every artist sought to be celebrated completely evaporates. When each movie is the same puzzle with just a few pieces replaced, it not only fails to represent why the artist was great, but just simply becomes boring to watch.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 6 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of The Rings of Power.In what has turned out to be the most action-packed episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to date, Episode 6 focused primarily on just one storyline, bringing audiences a collision between the hosts of the orcs and Southlanders where the Númenoreans sweep in to save the day. Despite the heavy dose of action sequences, though, a number of smaller moments brought some interesting reveals along with them as new details came to light — while an entire land was swallowed in darkness.
Collider
Is Viserys a Good King in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon. While suffering through treatment for his various ailments in the fifth episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) asks his faithful Hand, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) whether he’ll be remembered as a good king. With Viserys still alive going into Episode 7, the book hasn’t quite closed on his reign yet. But he’s looking considerably worse for wear after the latest time skip, and the consequences of some of his major decisions are already evident. So it might be time to try answering him.
Collider
Sigourney Weaver & Kevin Kline on Reuniting After 25 Years on 'The Good House'
In The Good House, from directors Maya Forbes & Wally Wolodarsky, Hildy Good (Sigourney Weaver) is a successful realtor in an idyllic New England town who works hard at maintaining an exterior that everything is going her way when it’s very much not. When Hildy crosses paths with an old flame, local construction contractor Frank Getchell (Kevin Kline), things reignite between them, but that also brings old demons to the surface and forces Hildy to face her own bad choices and the damage they’ve caused.
Collider
Why Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer Is a Calculatedly Creepy Casting Choice
Equal parts controversial and captivating, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story mixes nostalgia with nauseating depictions of the serial killer's reality as it details his tumultuous home life, troubled teen years, and eventual murderous escapades. The series, co-created by American Horror Story’s Ryan Murphy and Scream Queens writer Ian Brennan, has audiences stirring uncomfortably, unable to look away from a repulsive piece of true crime history that has been brought back to life in a visceral way that is both stomach-turning and emotionally gripping. While true crime has been growing in popularity for years, and society's fascination with killers has been heightened with dramatized biopics in the past, the Monster's enormous popularity has left us wondering why we are so captivated by this telling of the repulsive killer's crimes in particular. Aside from the series' striking mixture of sunbathed '70s scenery and filthy domiciles that you can practically smell through the screen, the curious casting of Evan Peters seems to have been creepily calculated to keep us tuned in.
Collider
Is 'The Rings of Power' Setting Up the Elves to Be Responsible for the Fall of Khazad-dum?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.Khazad-dûm, a.k.a. Dwarrowdelf, was once the celebrated realm of the dwarves, founded by Durin the Deathless, the first King of the Dwarves of Durin’s folk. It is understood that its formation predates that of the Sun and the Moon, with the esteemed land, at one point, holding the status of the most celebrated Dwarven kingdom. All had been thriving, too, in this realm of the dwarves — until the Third Age, the year 1980 to be precise, when the inhabitants fell prey to their greed for mithril, a metal they habitually mined and hoarded for wealth. One such unfortunate occasion proved to be their doom, when the deep mines gave way to a Balrog of Morgoth, a creature so terrible in its wrath, that it made light work of the Dwarven homeland, slaying its king and forcing the Longbeards into exile. The incredible Khazad-dûm had fallen.
Collider
'The Princess Bride': Mandy Patinkin Shares Stories From Set to Celebrate 35th Anniversary
Children of the ‘80s and beyond are no doubt familiar with The Princess Bride, the 1987 film directed by Rob Reiner about a princess and her stable boy who go on the adventure of a lifetime. The film, considered a cult classic and one of the best love stories of all time, has garnered many fans over the years, and even its stars continue to acknowledge the impact the fairy tale story has had on pop culture and movies at large.
