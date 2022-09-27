Read full article on original website
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Stefanowski takes aim at CT police accountability law
Bob Stefanowski said crime was “out of control” and CT's 2-year-old accountability law was the main cause of police recruiting difficulties.
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut for the first weekend of October
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of October, and it's bringing with it pumpkins, scarecrows, and haunted trails!. Look below for more family-friendly oriented activities to do this weekend. Want to get more scared and hyped for Halloween? Head here for a list of haunted trails and attractions in the state.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
Several new Connecticut state laws take effect this weekend
A number of new state laws take effect Friday.
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
Yale Daily News
Seven weeks out, Connecticut governor’s race heats up at debate
With seven weeks to go before the midterms elections, GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski faced off against incumbent Democratic governor Ned Lamont in the race’s first debate. The sparring came one week after Stefanowski swept into deep-blue New Haven to unveil his tax plan and tout his city roots.
CT leaders mull special session for essential worker relief, gas tax
Connecticut lawmakers may call a special session after elections to extend the gas tax holiday and add money to the Premium Pay Program.
Register Citizen
More than 50 CT veterans awarded medals for wartime service
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. More than 50 veterans received medals for their wartime service in a ceremony held Tuesday in Seymour. Organizers also posthumously awarded three veterans medals, which were received by family members. Seymour resident Barbara Gunn, 74, accepted an award on...
Conn. officials face lawsuit over ban on sporting rifles
SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal lawsuit against various state officials on Friday. In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often […]
You Can Buy Your Own Connecticut Island for $4M
Connecticut produces over 200,000 bushels of oysters, and they are considered to be among some of the world's finest. Do you go to both the Milford and Norwalk Oyster Festivals? Have you legally changed your name to Blue Point? Got $4,000,000? You can buy an island in Branford and live among 78 acres of oyster beds.
Cure Rare Disease Acquires Laboratory Space for New Headquarters in Connecticut
WOODBRIDGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- Cure Rare Disease (CRD), a clinical-stage nonprofit biotechnology company, has acquired its first laboratory space at 4 Research Drive in Woodbridge, Connecticut, where the organization will relocate its headquarters and expand its research and development operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005008/en/ Photo of 4 Research Drive facility (Photo: Business Wire)
newbritainindependent.com
In Lieu of Early Voting CT Has AB Voting Option
The land of “steady habits” is one of four states without early voting but fear of COVID gives residents another way to vote without going to the polls in 2022. A pandemic-inspired change in CT’s Absentee Voting Law will be the closest residents will come to early voting in the November 8th mid-term election as voters decide whether to change the state Constitution to allow a real form of early voting in future elections.
NBC Connecticut
CT Drivers Being Advised to Watch Out for Moose After Recent Sightings
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is telling Connecticut drivers to be on the lookout for moose after recent sightings across the state. Officials said there have been recent moose sightings in Woodbury, Southbury, Danbury, Newtown and New Fairfield. Though it's believed to be the same moose, people are being reminded to be aware of increased moose activity near roadways.
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut’s Spending Problem is Your Problem
One of the best ways to understand the State’s budget is to imagine it’s part of your own personal budget. This is an important thing for every citizen to try to do because…well, it is your earnings being spent. According to Truth in Accounting, a non-partisan non-profit...
These new Connecticut laws take effect on Oct. 1
Several new laws will go into effect in Connecticut on Oct. 1, 2022, ranging from juvenile justice to protections for users of online dating.
Confusion Over Massachusetts Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot on November 8 is controversial. The question asks voters to determine if they want to keep or repeal a recently-enacted state law that grants illegal immigrants the right to apply for a Massachusetts driver's license. The referendum is even more controversial in that...
ctexaminer.com
Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy
Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
