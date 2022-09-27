Read full article on original website
Related
Highway Patrol: Arrest made in crash that killed woman, injured 3 others in North Carolina
A woman was killed and three others were injured, including a 10-year-old child, in a head-on collision Thursday in Burke County, Highway Patrol said.
Officials: Deputies fatally shoot N.C. hostage-taker
MOUNTAIN VIEW, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina fatally shot an armed man who had taken a relative hostage, authorities said Saturday. Neither the hostage nor law enforcement officials were injured in the incident Saturday morning in the Catawba County community of Mountain View, Nexstar TV station WJZY reported. A call came in […]
Deputies in Catawba County fatally shoot man holding person hostage
Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina fatally shot an armed man who had taken a relative hostage, authorities said Saturday.
WBTV
Kidnapping call leads to deadly officer-involved shooting in Catawba County, authorities say
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian. According to a Duke Energy spokesperson, the majority of power outages in N.C. were in counties in and around the Piedmont Triad. Site of Panthers’ failed Rock Hill facility listed for sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. The property,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Tragic for all.’ NC deputies kill hostage taker armed with a handgun, sheriff says
Catawba County sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a hostage taker Saturday who was armed with a handgun, Sheriff Don Brown said. Just after 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a hostage situation on Village Circle in the Mountain View community, Brown said on Facebook. The deputies saw a...
WBTV
Authorities request help in locating missing Lincoln County teen
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Mason Kahleb Lewis was last seen at a home on Cerelia Lane in Denver, N.C. on Sept. 16. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to...
Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
WBTV
Troopers: Burke Co. crash kills 1, injures 3
BURKE CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and three others injured, including two children, following a crash Thursday afternoon in Burke County. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead, Several Injured In Burke County Crash
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol has charged one person after a deadly head-on crash on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. Just before 4 p.m. on September 29th, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a fatal accident. Officials say a 2016 Dodge Ram was...
WBTV
Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory
HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating after body found in home that had been on fire in Kings Mountain
KING MOUTAIN, N.C. — The King Mountain Police Department is investigating a death after a man was found in a home that had been on fire. Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Ansler Street after receiving reports about a fire. At the scene, police said there...
Mecklenburg County sheriff eliminates stops for broken tail lights, expired plates
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office has instructed deputies to stop pulling drivers over for minor non-moving offenses, such as broken tail lights, improperly tinted windows or expired license plates. The new policy took effect Sept. 19, and is intended to address racial disparities in traffic stops, the sheriff's office said...
Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
Woman dies in Catawba County motorcycle crash, driver charged
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is facing charges after he was involved in a crash that left the passenger of his motorcycle dead. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP), the crash occurred on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. Investigators say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound...
Crews search for missing man in Lincoln County
Lincolnton, N.C. — Crews in Lincoln County are searching for a 48-year-old man Thursday who has been missing for over a week. William Carter, who goes by “Chip” to his friends, did not return home for dinner one night last week. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon was on...
Johnson City Press
Beard found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in death of his daughter
ELIZABETHTON — The weeklong murder trial of Paul Beard in Carter County ended Friday afternoon with the jury finding Beard not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 4-month old daughter, Kenlyn Beard. Beard had told investigators he was carrying the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arson Investigation Underway After Person Found Dead In Burned Home
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Arson investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Kings Mountain where a person was found dead. The Kings Mountain Fire Department responded to a home on Cansler Street just after 9:00 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters say upon arrival, the fire was already...
Statesville Record & Landmark
1 dead as motorcycle collides with car in Catawba County; Harley-Davidson driver charged with DWI
A Claremont woman died in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Tuesday. The man driving the motorcycle was charged with driving while impaired, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Tony Travis, 43, of Catawba, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
Comments / 0