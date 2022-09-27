LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old. Mason Kahleb Lewis was last seen at a home on Cerelia Lane in Denver, N.C. on Sept. 16. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to...

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO