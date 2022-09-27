ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, NC

WNCT

Officials: Deputies fatally shoot N.C. hostage-taker

MOUNTAIN VIEW, N.C. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina fatally shot an armed man who had taken a relative hostage, authorities said Saturday. Neither the hostage nor law enforcement officials were injured in the incident Saturday morning in the Catawba County community of Mountain View, Nexstar TV station WJZY reported. A call came in […]
WCNC

Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
WBTV

Troopers: Burke Co. crash kills 1, injures 3

BURKE CO., N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and three others injured, including two children, following a crash Thursday afternoon in Burke County. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. A...
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, Several Injured In Burke County Crash

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The State Highway Patrol has charged one person after a deadly head-on crash on Miller Bridge Road near Shoupes Grove Church Road. Just before 4 p.m. on September 29th, Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a fatal accident. Officials say a 2016 Dodge Ram was...
WBTV

Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have arrested a suspect after he allegedly shot and killed a man in East Spencer on Wednesday. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to 314 East Torbush Drive, just off of Long Street, after 12 p.m. on Sept. 28. Officials...
WSOC Charlotte

Man dies after car plunges off bridge in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — The Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Hickory after a pickup truck went off a bridge. The accident happened along 24th Street Place Northeast. Friends of the victim told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that they found the vehicle overturned in Snow Creek Saturday morning...
WCNC

Man found dead after fire in Kings Mountain, police say

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Officers with the Kings Mountain Police Department have launched an investigation into a man's death after his body was found after a fire Saturday morning. According to a news release shared by the department's Facebook page, officers responded with the Kings Mountain Fire Department to...
WCNC

Woman dies in Catawba County motorcycle crash, driver charged

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is facing charges after he was involved in a crash that left the passenger of his motorcycle dead. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP), the crash occurred on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. Investigators say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound...
Statesville Record & Landmark

1 dead as motorcycle collides with car in Catawba County; Harley-Davidson driver charged with DWI

A Claremont woman died in a traffic accident involving a motorcycle in Catawba County on Tuesday. The man driving the motorcycle was charged with driving while impaired, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, Tony Travis, 43, of Catawba, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

