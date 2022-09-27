Everything Rick Barnes said on Wednesday, before Tennessee basketball's second official practice of the preseason at Pratt Pavilion:. “Well, I go back, I think we had a really good spring. Then we followed that up with some young guys that came in early for the mini-semester. Then we obviously got going. Some guys were away with foreign teams, which gave a lot of the news guys a chance to get a lot of reps. When you think about the (first) official day of practice being yesterday, what that really means, because we get to practice year round when school is in session. We basically now go from an eight-hour week to a 20-hour week, which very seldom do we use that, because of the fact that it’s a long season. We’re even conscience right now of older guys, that we know are going to put in a lot of mileage for us this year, that we try to protect them as much as we can this time of year. Overall I just like the way the chemistry has been really good and the work ethic, maybe as good as we’ve ever had, which is a good thing. But that comes from, I think, leadership from our older guys.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO