LA probation officer murdered in home invasion; suspected killer is a homeless man who shattered door: report

Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Police in Newport Beach have arrested a woman after she allegedly struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle identified the victim as 43-year-old Randon William Cintron. Cintron was biking on Jamboree Road in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he was hit. "The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist," according to...

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO