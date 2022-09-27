LA probation officer murdered in home invasion; suspected killer is a homeless man who shattered door: report

Read full article on original website
Los Angeles gang members arrested in shooting death of 12-year-old boy
Two Los Angeles gang members have been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy last year as he was sitting in an SUV.
Probation officer found dead after home invasion in California
A woman found dead with blunt head trauma inside her Southern California home over the weekend has been identified as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer, authorities said. Paula Lind, a 16-year veteran of the agency, "was a victim of a home invasion where she suffered fatal injuries,"...
Los Angeles pastor John MacArthur publicly rebukes Gavin Newsom for 'diabolical' policies, invoking Jesus
Pastor John MacArthur of Los Angeles publicly rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having "twisted" the words of Jesus in a multi-state billboard campaign promoting abortion.
Bicyclist Who'd Just Found His 'Dream Job' in Aerospace Is Killed by Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver
Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Police in Newport Beach have arrested a woman after she allegedly struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle identified the victim as 43-year-old Randon William Cintron. Cintron was biking on Jamboree Road in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he was hit. "The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist," according to...
