ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA probation officer murdered in home invasion; suspected killer is a homeless man who shattered door: report

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
People

Bicyclist Who'd Just Found His 'Dream Job' in Aerospace Is Killed by Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver

Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Police in Newport Beach have arrested a woman after she allegedly struck a bicyclist and fled the scene. Adriana Bernal, 36, is facing murder and hit and run charges. Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle identified the victim as 43-year-old Randon William Cintron. Cintron was biking on Jamboree Road in Newport Beach around 8:30 a.m. Sunday when he was hit. "The involved vehicle fled the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the welfare of the bicyclist," according to...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Fox News

Fox News

828K+
Followers
6K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy