Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday
Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
‘SNL’ star Chloe Fineman parodies Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC ad
“Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” Chloe Fineman hilariously mimicked Nicole Kidman’s now-famous AMC ad in a segment for the Season 48 premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” The comedian’s impersonation of Kidman was spot on, poking fun at the 2021 commercial that has inspired countless memes and boasted a cult-like following. “We come to this place for magic,” Fineman, 34, said, sticking largely to the original script as she impersonated Kidman’s hand gestures. “We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care. Because we need that. All of us.” She then recited the most iconic line from Kidman, 55,...
Paramount's gruesome 'Smile' tops N.America box office
New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.'
Alex Rodriguez Was Asked How He Feels About Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck Instead Of Him
After breaking up with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez spun the block on Ben Affleck and has been thriving ever since!. She and Ben officially wed this year, marrying (again) in a Georgia ceremony after eloping in Las Vegas. "One of the most perfect [days] of our lives," Jennifer said of...
The Controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde" Was Just Called Out By Emily Ratajkowski In A New TikTok
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
Miles Teller Admits He Broke the Etiquette Rules When Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton
It was love at first sight for Miles Teller when he looked into Prince William‘s ocean blue eyes — or something like that! Just like anyone else who’s met literal royalty, Teller was a bit disarmed during his first meeting with the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton — which caused him to make a royal whoopsie.
