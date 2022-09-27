ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday

Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.
msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
msn.com

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
msn.com

Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look

Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
APPAREL
Page Six

‘SNL’ star Chloe Fineman parodies Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC ad

“Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” Chloe Fineman hilariously mimicked Nicole Kidman’s now-famous AMC ad in a segment for the Season 48 premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” The comedian’s impersonation of Kidman was spot on, poking fun at the 2021 commercial that has inspired countless memes and boasted a cult-like following. “We come to this place for magic,” Fineman, 34, said, sticking largely to the original script as she impersonated Kidman’s hand gestures. “We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care. Because we need that. All of us.” She then recited the most iconic line from Kidman, 55,...
AFP

Paramount's gruesome 'Smile' tops N.America box office

New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American box office with an estimated $22 million in weekend ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Indeed, another psychological horror film, Warner Bros.'
MOVIES
