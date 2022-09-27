Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Kent State teammates make FBS history
Kent State followed up its competitive loss against No. 1 Georgia with a 31-24 overtime win over Ohio in the first conference game of the season for the Mid-American Conference rivals. Running back Marquez Cooper and receiver Dante Cephas had a big hand in the win for the Golden Flashes. In fact, the duo was historic for Kent State.
barbertonherald.com
Marilyn White
Marilyn White, 83, passed away Sept. 26. She was born in Barberton and was a resident of Warren for 32 years, moving back to Barberton 15 years ago. Marilyn retired from Warren General Hospital as a Medical Technologist. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Altrusa Club, the Red Hat Club and volunteered at the Common Threads Closet. Marilyn loved attending art classes, volunteering to read to children, traveling the World, loved spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering to make sure others had everything they needed to survive and prosper. Especially loved seeing the country from the backseat of the Harley (Sturgis, Daytona). Preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Eugene White; granddaughter, Bethany White and parents, William and Mary Gaynor. Marilyn is survived by her children, Gene (Terry) White of Binghamton, New York, Marie (David) Ellis of Norton and Gary (Joyce) White of Palm Harbor, Florida; grandchildren, Heather White, Brittany Cavener-White, Danielle Cavener-White, Shawn Evilsizer and Jessica Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Isabella White-Lombardo, Lillabella Coolidge and Rosemary Coolidge; brothers, William (Maryann) Gaynor and Denis Gaynor; along with other relatives and friends.
This Is Ohio's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
barbertonherald.com
Norton memorial tabled for a time
Following new proposals and a special meeting to go over them, an ordinance moving ahead with a Woody William Foundation Gold Star Families memorial in the city center has been tabled. “We need more time to go over the information and decide what we want to do,” Councilman Jamie Lukens,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University School, Mogadore high school football game cancelled because of unspecified illness
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Due to an “illness outbreak” at University School, the Friday night football game against Mogadore High School was cancelled. The cancellation was announced in a Friday morning tweet from Mogadore schools. University School declined to give further details regarding the cancellation, citing student privacy.
FOX 8 anchors honored in Best of Cleveland poll
FOX 8 News is humbled to be among those chosen as your favorite newscasters in Northeast Ohio.
scriptype.com
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
QSR magazine
The Human Bean Opens in Kent, Ohio
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1713 East Main Street in Kent beginning on Saturday, October 15. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
Food banks in Northeast Ohio react to President Biden's goal of ending hunger in America by 2030
CLEVELAND — President Joe Biden has set out the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by the year 2030. However, food banks in Northeast Ohio say they are looking for more immediate relief. The federal government has not made changes to the country's food policy agenda...
barbertonherald.com
Lorna K. Morr (Montgomery)
Lorna K. Morr (Montgomery), age, 71, of Barberton passed away Sept. 22. She was a graduate of Green High School Class of 1969 (finishing top 10 in her class). Lorna went on to Akron University and earned a degree in nursing. She was employed at Akron General Medical Center for 35 years as a registered nurse. Lorna is survived and loved very much by her son’s; Jason (Kester) Morr, John (Kasey) Morr; grandchildren, Jayden, Avery and Avalyn. At her request, no services will be held. A special thanks of appreciation to Altercare of Wadsworth for the care she received during difficult times. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
spectrumnews1.com
Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event
CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
It’s looking likely that Ohio cities must refund your 2020 income taxes: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Buckeye Institute challenged Ohio’s pandemic municipal tax rules to permit taxing people where they were neither working nor living. And now it’s won a case against Cleveland. We’re talking about what this means for Ohioans who paid taxes in their office cities while working...
Greater Cleveland counties yellow for medium COVID-19 spread; masks advised for those at risk; CDC map for Sept. 29
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since Sept. 1, all Greater Cleveland counties are yellow, or designated as having medium COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. For the previous three weeks, Ashtabula and Lorain counties had been classified red, for high...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opens in Middleburg Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Adnane Ouarzazi is opening a new Great Greek Mediterranean Grill on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The 43-seat, fast-casual restaurant is the second location of the franchise restaurant in the Cleveland area. Both are owned and operated by Ouarzasi, an avid traveler and food enthusiast. The other...
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
Comments / 0