Marilyn White, 83, passed away Sept. 26. She was born in Barberton and was a resident of Warren for 32 years, moving back to Barberton 15 years ago. Marilyn retired from Warren General Hospital as a Medical Technologist. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Altrusa Club, the Red Hat Club and volunteered at the Common Threads Closet. Marilyn loved attending art classes, volunteering to read to children, traveling the World, loved spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering to make sure others had everything they needed to survive and prosper. Especially loved seeing the country from the backseat of the Harley (Sturgis, Daytona). Preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Eugene White; granddaughter, Bethany White and parents, William and Mary Gaynor. Marilyn is survived by her children, Gene (Terry) White of Binghamton, New York, Marie (David) Ellis of Norton and Gary (Joyce) White of Palm Harbor, Florida; grandchildren, Heather White, Brittany Cavener-White, Danielle Cavener-White, Shawn Evilsizer and Jessica Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Isabella White-Lombardo, Lillabella Coolidge and Rosemary Coolidge; brothers, William (Maryann) Gaynor and Denis Gaynor; along with other relatives and friends.

