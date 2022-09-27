ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barberton, OH

thecomeback.com

Kent State teammates make FBS history

Kent State followed up its competitive loss against No. 1 Georgia with a 31-24 overtime win over Ohio in the first conference game of the season for the Mid-American Conference rivals. Running back Marquez Cooper and receiver Dante Cephas had a big hand in the win for the Golden Flashes. In fact, the duo was historic for Kent State.
KENT, OH
barbertonherald.com

Marilyn White

Marilyn White, 83, passed away Sept. 26. She was born in Barberton and was a resident of Warren for 32 years, moving back to Barberton 15 years ago. Marilyn retired from Warren General Hospital as a Medical Technologist. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Altrusa Club, the Red Hat Club and volunteered at the Common Threads Closet. Marilyn loved attending art classes, volunteering to read to children, traveling the World, loved spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering to make sure others had everything they needed to survive and prosper. Especially loved seeing the country from the backseat of the Harley (Sturgis, Daytona). Preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Eugene White; granddaughter, Bethany White and parents, William and Mary Gaynor. Marilyn is survived by her children, Gene (Terry) White of Binghamton, New York, Marie (David) Ellis of Norton and Gary (Joyce) White of Palm Harbor, Florida; grandchildren, Heather White, Brittany Cavener-White, Danielle Cavener-White, Shawn Evilsizer and Jessica Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Isabella White-Lombardo, Lillabella Coolidge and Rosemary Coolidge; brothers, William (Maryann) Gaynor and Denis Gaynor; along with other relatives and friends.
BARBERTON, OH
barbertonherald.com

Norton memorial tabled for a time

Following new proposals and a special meeting to go over them, an ordinance moving ahead with a Woody William Foundation Gold Star Families memorial in the city center has been tabled. “We need more time to go over the information and decide what we want to do,” Councilman Jamie Lukens,...
NORTON, OH
scriptype.com

Methodist pastor returns to local roots

The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
HUDSON, OH
QSR magazine

The Human Bean Opens in Kent, Ohio

Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 1713 East Main Street in Kent beginning on Saturday, October 15. Customers are invited to come to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go.
WKYC

Ohio Cannabis summit at IX Center in Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — The IX Center in Cleveland will host this weekend’s Ohio Cannabis Health and Business Summit on Saturday and Sunday. Organizers say this event is “a unique conference aimed at educating the general public and business professionals involved in and around the medical cannabis industry.”. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
barbertonherald.com

Lorna K. Morr (Montgomery)

Lorna K. Morr (Montgomery), age, 71, of Barberton passed away Sept. 22. She was a graduate of Green High School Class of 1969 (finishing top 10 in her class). Lorna went on to Akron University and earned a degree in nursing. She was employed at Akron General Medical Center for 35 years as a registered nurse. Lorna is survived and loved very much by her son’s; Jason (Kester) Morr, John (Kasey) Morr; grandchildren, Jayden, Avery and Avalyn. At her request, no services will be held. A special thanks of appreciation to Altercare of Wadsworth for the care she received during difficult times. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.
BARBERTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
Cleveland.com

Adding needed beds for mental health: MetroHealth about to open $42M Behavorial Health Hospital in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While some area health systems are contracting, MetroHealth System is expanding with the region’s largest investment in behavioral health in decades. The $42 million, 112-bed MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Hospital opening Saturday, Oct. 8, is expected to treat about 5,000 patients a year for such conditions as bipolar disorder, depression, addiction, mood disorders and dual diagnosis, or having both mental illness and substance abuse.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.

