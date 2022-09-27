Sony has acquired the film rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, apparently with an eye toward making yet another live-action adaptation of the famed literary character. It’s been six years since the last time Hollywood made a Tarzan movie—2016 Alexander Skarsgård vehicle The Legend Of Tarzan—so fuck knows we were due. Burroughs’ jungle-raised Brit-by-birth is, after all, one of the most adapted fictional characters of all time; more than 20 different actors have portrayed him in live action over the last century, with Johnny Weissmüller, who played the character from 1932's Tarzan The Ape Man through 1948's Tarzan And The Mermaids, the most prolific. (Other notable Tarzans include Christopher Lambert, who played the title character of 1984's more highbrow Greystoke, and future Vikings star Travis Fimmel, who starred in the 2003 WB series Tarzan, the show that dared to ask: What if Jane was a police detective and Tarzan helped her solve crimes in modern-day New York?)

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO