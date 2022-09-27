Read full article on original website
The 28 Days Later director is doing a Matrix-inspired hip-hop dance show because, presumably, nothing is real
The Matrix may have been right all along; maybe we really are living in a simulation. The proof? A new, immersive, hip-hop dance adaptation of the Wachowski sisters’ 1999 sci-fi classic, put on by 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle. Sure sounds like something a glitching simulation would cough up! But hey, stranger things have happened.
Bones And All's Luca Guadagnino doesn't have time for your Armie Hammer cannibalism "silliness"
Yes, Luca Guadagnino has heard all your jokes about the parallels between his new cannibalism romance Bones And All and the allegations against his old Call Me By Your Name star, Armie Hammer—and he’s got no time for it. “Any correlation with this kind of innuendo and silliness...
Sigourney Weaver says the aquatic humanoid felines of Avatar 2 are based on James Cameron's family
After a decade of hell, we sad, movie-going audiences will finally be invited back to Pandora. James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to Avatar, entitled Avatar: The Way Of Water, hits theaters on December 16. While Cameron already whet our appetites with a special re-release of the original, complete with several minutes of stellar footage from Way Of Water, he’s been keeping the plot out of the papers. Thankfully, there’s Sigourney Weaver, who cares not for your mystery boxes or teases. Speaking at a Variety screening of her new film, The Good House, Weaver said that her upcoming movie about blue cat people that live under the sea is based on James Cameron’s family.
Elizabeth Olsen thinks you guys are so silly for those House Of The Dragon rumors
Okay, yes, Elizabeth Olsen once auditioned—many, many moons ago—to play Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s Game Of Thrones. But her career has changed a lot since then, guys, and a tenuous GOT connection doesn’t mean she’s showing up on House Of The Dragon. Who started this fiction, and wherever did you get the idea?
And a movie: Peacock reveals a Community film is officially in the works
After years of hoping, wishing, and praying, a full-length Community feature is officially in the works. Peacock has swooped in to finally fulfill the long promise of “six seasons and a movie,” with series creator Dan Harmon returning as an executive producer and writer. “‘Six seasons and a...
James Bond producer recalls approaching Amy Winehouse for Quantum Of Solace theme
Though James Bond movies are currently on hold following Daniel Craig’s exit as 007 last year, it’s still the 60th anniversary of Britain’s most famous spy hitting the big screen. Alongside the milestone, Prime Video is releasing the documentary The Sound Of 007 next month, which explores the franchise’s music throughout the decades.
‘SNL’ star Chloe Fineman parodies Nicole Kidman’s iconic AMC ad
“Somehow heartbreak feels good in a place like this.” Chloe Fineman hilariously mimicked Nicole Kidman’s now-famous AMC ad in a segment for the Season 48 premiere of “Saturday Night Live.” The comedian’s impersonation of Kidman was spot on, poking fun at the 2021 commercial that has inspired countless memes and boasted a cult-like following. “We come to this place for magic,” Fineman, 34, said, sticking largely to the original script as she impersonated Kidman’s hand gestures. “We come to AMC Theatres to laugh, to cry, to care. Because we need that. All of us.” She then recited the most iconic line from Kidman, 55,...
Now you see Ruben Fleischer, now he’s directing Now You See Me3
It’s been six years since our last magic heist, and thus six years since anything resembling magic has passed through our lives. Thankfully, that’s coming to an end. Per Deadline, Ruben Fleischer, last seen directing Venom and Uncharted, will bring magic back to theaters with Now You See Me 3, the second sequel in the illusion-based heist movie franchise starring Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson. Luckily, Fleischer says that those are two of the three things in the world he absolutely loves.
Sorry, Ralph Macchio doesn't know anything about the new Karate Kid movie either
Though Sony announced earlier this month that a new Karate Kid movie is in the works, the Karate Kid himself isn’t quite sure what’s going on. Entertainment Weekly recently talked to Ralph Macchio, who first started playing Daniel LaRusso in a trio of films from 1984 to 1989, and the actor has no idea if he’s supposed to be involved.
Apple-based desserts be warned: There's a new American Pie movie on the way
Horny Euphoria teens, meet your match. Although it’s been a decade since American Pie invited us to an all-American Reunion, a lot worth documenting can happen in ten years. The long-running raunchy teen comedy franchise turned cult gross-out staple is finally getting another installment, per The Hollywood Reporter. The...
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, AND Margaret Qualley join Yorgos Lanthimos' AND
Acclaimed director Yorgos Lanthimos has set the cast for his next feature. Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, and Margaret Qualley will star in AND, according to Deadline. Plot details have yet to be shared, but Lanthimos and his returning co-writer Efthimis Fillipou are known for their incisive, dark-humored scripts.
Sigourney Weaver saves The Good House from being a teardown
Whatever good there is to say about The Good House revolves around its luminous star, Sigourney Weaver. There are moments in Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky’s new dramedy when you wonder why, despite two Golden Globe Awards, three Oscar nominations and four primetime Emmy nods, Weaver is not mentioned in the same breath as other lauded actresses of her time like Meryl Streep, who was originally slated to star in The Good House. Maybe she’s so closely associated with beloved genre movies like the Alien series, Ghostbusters, Galaxy Quest, and Avatar that we don’t fully value her strong dramatic work in films like Gorillas In The Mist and The Ice Storm.
Cate Blanchett frightens and excites in the trailer for Todd Field's TÁR
The final trailer for Scott Field’s TÁR has arrived. Cate Blanchett stars in the film as the fictionally famed composer Lydia Tár. From the trailer alone, it’s clear the actor is giving one of the best performances of her career—one that’s bursting at the seams, on the brink of implosion.
The Controversial Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie "Blonde" Was Just Called Out By Emily Ratajkowski In A New TikTok
"I’m not surprised to hear that it’s yet another movie fetishizing female pain, even in death."
Sony deludes itself into thinking people want another dang Tarzan movie
Sony has acquired the film rights to Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, apparently with an eye toward making yet another live-action adaptation of the famed literary character. It’s been six years since the last time Hollywood made a Tarzan movie—2016 Alexander Skarsgård vehicle The Legend Of Tarzan—so fuck knows we were due. Burroughs’ jungle-raised Brit-by-birth is, after all, one of the most adapted fictional characters of all time; more than 20 different actors have portrayed him in live action over the last century, with Johnny Weissmüller, who played the character from 1932's Tarzan The Ape Man through 1948's Tarzan And The Mermaids, the most prolific. (Other notable Tarzans include Christopher Lambert, who played the title character of 1984's more highbrow Greystoke, and future Vikings star Travis Fimmel, who starred in the 2003 WB series Tarzan, the show that dared to ask: What if Jane was a police detective and Tarzan helped her solve crimes in modern-day New York?)
Barney, everyone's favorite purple dinosaur explores "the human need to hate" in new docuseries
Remember all the way back in September 2021 when Steve from Blues Clues told us he was proud of us and everyone felt a sense of childhood joy and optimism we thought we’d never be able to recapture? Yeah... not so many of those moments to be had in 2o22.
Things get bloody in the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All
Timothée Chalamet continues to act as Luca Guadagnino’s PR agent, sharing the full trailer for the forthcoming cannibalistic love story, Bones And All. Chalamet stars opposite newcomer Taylor Russell in the ‘80s-set road trip film. To the tune of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want It Darker,” cannibal drifters...
Nope is a "yes," Universal Monsters get a 4K upgrade, and Bodies Bodies Bodies slays: October's best Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases
While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. As collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is committed to providing a monthly look at the best new home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.
Jim Rash says Billy Eichner's LGBTQ+ teasing is in the best of fun
There are few things more vital to a thick skin than the ability to laugh at yourself—nobody’s perfect, and sometimes a good skewer is the best medicine. But when it comes to keeping things truly all in good fun, ribbing within your own community is key. It’s also something Community standout Jim Rash, who also stars alongside Billy Eichner in the new rom-com Bros, says he feels the film nails.
