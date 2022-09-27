Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Man who beat cancer for third time walks full marathon through hospital while receiving treatment
Beating cancer and finishing chemotherapy once would be a cause for celebration for anybody. For Jonathan Sams, though, it is a celebration for the third time, given that he has now beaten cancer for the third time. "This is my last treatment today," Sams said to WLWT. "I have literally just walked out of the office, had received my last infusion through the port." The Westchester, Ohio, native shares that he feels he is in a position to help people "not be afraid," saying, "I've had cancer three times, and so I think I'm in a better position I think to help people think through it and to not be afraid, to think about where they're going and not let cancer overcome me. Instead, I think it's my job to overcome cancer. And, I think it's all of our jobs to overcome whatever difficulty is going on in our lives," Sams said.
Newly adopted 2-year-old spots her mom during school concert and her reaction is priceless
The child had been in foster care since she was born. She was adopted by a family who has been raising her with love and patience.
Boy praises military mom at football practice without realizing she's standing right behind him
'I know what she doesn't know, she's a hard worker.'
Upworthy
Quickthinking supermarket workers save life of woman after she went into cardiac arrest: 'Angels'
The life of a woman was saved by the quick thinking of employees in a supermarket in Melbourne, Australia. Mary Brockhoff was in the market with her 11-year-old daughter when she went into cardiac arrest. She told ABC Radio Melbourne that she doesn’t remember anything that happened afterward. However, some good Samaritans knew exactly what they had to do. While everyone around was shocked to see the woman collapse, the store manager on duty, Connor Ferris, quickly sprang into action. Ferris is trained in first aid and with the help of two of his colleagues, he performed CPR and quickly rushed to administer a defibrillator twice. The paramedics arrived about 17 minutes later and Brockhoff was rushed to Box Hill Hospital. She remained in a coma and woke up about five days after the incident. According to statistics, only 10% of those who go into cardiac arrest survive, and Brockhoff was one of the lucky ones, all thanks to the quick thinking of those around her at the time.
This horse can't stop running away to visit his friends at a dementia unit
Panda the horse cannot seem to stay out of trouble, or the nearby dementia unit. Maija Vance, the owner of this mischievous palomino, posted a hilarious video to TikTok showing her riding Panda back home—presumably after being caught on the loose yet again. “How many times has my horse...
Dad writes heartbreaking message after the death of his son
This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 A dad from Portland, Oregon, has taken to LinkedIn to write an emotional plea to parents after he learned that his son had died during a conference call at work. J.R. Storment, of Portland, Oregon, encouraged parents to spend less time at work and more time with their kids after his son's death. In an open letter on LinkedIn , which has so far garnered over 26,000 likes and 2,700 comments, Storment explains that his son, Wiley, passed away during his sleep as a result of complications from his mild epilepsy. He then goes on to blast himself for not spending enough time with his son, and encourages other parents to take more time off work.
Upworthy
Man with weeks to live surprises wife with vow renewal in front of their family and we're crying
Watching a loved one battling terminal illness is gut-wrenching. Knowing that they may not have enough time left with their loved ones makes it extremely painful. People try to alleviate their pain by creating beautiful memories for a lifetime and trying to fulfill their final wishes. In a beautiful yet heartbreaking moment, a terminally ill man surprised his wife by renewing their vows.
