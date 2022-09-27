Beating cancer and finishing chemotherapy once would be a cause for celebration for anybody. For Jonathan Sams, though, it is a celebration for the third time, given that he has now beaten cancer for the third time. "This is my last treatment today," Sams said to WLWT. "I have literally just walked out of the office, had received my last infusion through the port." The Westchester, Ohio, native shares that he feels he is in a position to help people "not be afraid," saying, "I've had cancer three times, and so I think I'm in a better position I think to help people think through it and to not be afraid, to think about where they're going and not let cancer overcome me. Instead, I think it's my job to overcome cancer. And, I think it's all of our jobs to overcome whatever difficulty is going on in our lives," Sams said.

