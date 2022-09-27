Frankie Cosmos

Read full article on original website
Watch Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Bully, & Speedy Ortiz Cover Pavement At Pavement Museum Pop-Up
Pavement launched a pop-up museum in New York City over the weekend to coincide with their four-night run at Kings Theater. Pavements 1933-2022: A Pavement Museum featured some real and some fake memorabilia from the band’s long career — after a global tour, the museum will apparently be permanently installed in their hometown of Stockton, CA.
Watch The 1975 Perform “Happiness” & “I’m In Love With You” On Jools Holland
In about two weeks, the 1975 will release their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. In the lead-up, they’ve performed two album singles — “Happiness” and “I’m In Love With You” — on BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland. It’s particularly fun to watch the band play “Happiness,” which Matty Healy has described as “us having fun,” because they really do look like they’re letting loose and enjoying themselves here. Come for Healy’s suit-and-tie waist shimmy, stay for the funky bass line and sax solo.
Meet Me @ The Altar – “Say It (To My Face)”
Now that Paramore have returned, it makes cosmic sense that Florida pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar should release a new song too. First, quick a primer on the hype surrounding Edith Victoria, Téa Campbell, and Ada Juarez: Formed in 2015, Meet Me @ The Altar released their first studio album Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind in 2017. After earning co-signs from Halsey, Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low, and Dan Campbell of The Wonder Years, they got signed to Fueled By Ramen in 2020. Last year, the trio released the Model Citizen EP. That more or less brings us up to date, give or take a few EPs (2015’s Red Walls, 2018’s Changing States, and 2019’s Bigger Than Me. Today, in the midst of their tour supporting MUNA, Meet Me @ The Altar are back with a brand-new song, “Say It (To My Face),” and it’s a banger.
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
Mavi – “Doves”
Earlier this month, North Carolina rapper Mavi announced his sophomore album, Laughing So Loud It Hurts, would be out October 14. It follows his 2021 EP END OF THE EARTH, and he’s already shared the record’s first single “Baking Soda.” Now, Mavi’s sharing another album track. This one’s called “Doves” and it’s produced by Dylvinci. Over a woozy beat, Mavi calmly lays it out: “I don’t think you know ’bout reverence and ridicule/ I don’t think you know ’bout death is fine in principle/ I don’t think we’ll ever have enough to get us full/ I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again, I’m cool.” Listen below.
Sinéad O'Connor "refused to play the game": "Nothing Compares" filmmaker on the bold non-conformist
Sinéad O'Connor's success as a Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter — she had a worldwide No. 1 hit with her 1990 song, "Nothing Compares 2 U" — is often overshadowed by her controversies. During her years in the spotlight, she refused to perform at a concert in New Jersey when the National Anthem was played and drew ire for that. More famously, she ripped up an image of the Pope on "Saturday Night Live" in 1992, which created a scandal.
Watch Bruce Springsteen Join The Killers For Three Songs At MSG
The Killers have been making their way around North America, and they’ve brought out some very special guests for select shows along the way. Lindsey Buckingham came out with the band in Los Angeles last month, and just on Friday night, Andy Rourke joined tour opener Johnny Marr for a reunion to cover two Smiths songs.
Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID
Dave Navarro will not be joining Jane’s Addiction on their upcoming Spirits On Fire tour with Smashing Pumpkins. The Jane’s Addiction guitarist shared a note on social media, describing that he would not be on tour due to his ongoing battle with Long COVID “that I have been dealing with since last December.”
‘Bros’ Cast on How Its LGBTQ Representation On and Offscreen Provided a More Comfortable Creative Experience
Much of the discussion around the release of the Billy Eichner-starring, Judd Apatow-produced romantic comedy Bros has been about the semantics of its historic nature. Yes, it’s one of the first major studio movies starring two gay leads played by two openly gay actors. Yes, it’s part of a small, but growing handful of LGBTQ-inclusive films upending the mainstream rom-com genre. But it’s another detail — frequently thrown out during the film’s press tour as a sign of its groundbreaking nature — that perhaps makes the film most notable. And that’s its all, openly LGBTQ+ cast. More from The Hollywood...
Smino – “90 Proof” (Feat. J. Cole)
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino, who’s been busy on the guest-rapper circuit but who hasn’t released a record of his own since the 2020 mixtape She Already Decided. Right now, though, Smino is working on a new album called Luv 4 Rent, and he’s just released a new single that features a big star.
Trust Fund – “capital”
In 2018, Trust Fund — the Bristol indie-rock band led by Ellis Jones — announced that they were breaking up following the release of their last album Bringing The Backline. The following year, a few bands like Frankie Cosmos, the Spook School, and Garden Centre released a Trust Fund tribute album. Since Trust Fund broke up, Jones published a book — DIY Music And The Politics Of Social Media — and become a professor. But back in March, Jones released a one-off track called “can’t take it” under the Trust Fund name. Today, he’s shared another song — a spare, acoustic ballad titled “capital.” Listen below.
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Volcanic Kimmel Performance & Stream Their New Album Cool It Down
About 20 years ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs helped supercharge the idea that Brooklyn was the coolest place in the world, and you could argue that they’re part of the reason that, for instance, Jimmy Kimmel Live now descends on Brooklyn to tape a week of shows. So it’s only right that this week, when Kimmel is in Brooklyn and the YYYs’ long-awaited comeback album Cool It Down is finally out, the YYYs were musical guests on Kimmel.
LCD Soundsystem – “New Body Rhumba”
Last month, we found out that LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in five years will appear on the soundtrack to White Noise, the upcoming adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel that’s directed by Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy scored two of Baumbach’s previous films, Greenberg and While We’re Young. While he doesn’t have a hand in the White Noise score — that honor went to Danny Elfman — his new song “New Body Rhumba” is featured. Per early reviews out of Venice, it soundtracks “a full-blown musical number starring the entire cast” that comes at the end of the film. Check it out below.
Stream Boldy James & Nicholas Craven’s New Collaborative Album Fair Exchange No Robbery
There are so many new rap albums out today that it’s going to be hard to process all of them. The new Freddie Gibbs and billy woods LPs are both incredible, and we’ve also got new records from Rome Streetz, Kid Cudi, YG, and Big30, too. That’s just the stuff in my must-listen list! There are probably a lot of other records, too! In that whole storm, you shouldn’t overlook the fact that Boldy James, underground rap’s most quietly prolific monster, has a great new album of his own.
M.I.A. – “Beep”
M.I.A. is preparing to release her sixth studio album MATA. She threatened to leak it herself if it wasn’t out in September, and here we are on the last day of the month with no album. But M.I.A. has just announced MATA will drop on Oct. 14 and shared one more single, so it looks like the wait will finally be over.
Watch Alex G Play A Tremendously Chill “Miracles” On Colbert
Eventually, maybe, it’ll feel normal to see mercurial lo-fi guy Alex G playing his songs on late night television. Alex G is a big deal in the indie rock world, and he’s played giant festival stages with Frank Ocean, so why wouldn’t he get the same TV showcases that so many of his peers have enjoyed for so long? It still feels pretty weird, though.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Watch Courtney Love Join The Lemonheads On “Into Your Arms” In London
The Lemonheads are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of It’s A Shame About Ray, and last night they played a headlining set at Roundhouse in London. During their performance, fellow era icon Courtney Love showed up to sing “Into Your Arms.” The Lemonheads have a few more dates to play in the UK, and next month they’ll take the It’s A Shame About Ray Stateside, starting on November 17 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Watch Love and the Lemonheads play “Into Your Arms” below.
Watch Death Cab For Cutie Cover Liz Phair’s “Go West”
A couple weeks ago, Death Cab For Cutie released a new album, Asphalt Meadows, and they’re currently on tour in support of it. During a recent live session for SiriusXMU, the band performed a cover of Liz Phair’s Whip-Smart track “Go West.” Watch them do so below.
