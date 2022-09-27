ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
bitcoinist.com

Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?

As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Royalties#Linkedin#Tokens#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lbank Exchange#Utc#Relictum Pro
u.today

Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price slips under $19K as official data confirms US recession

Bitcoin (BTC) wobbled in its narrow trading range at the Sept. 29 Wall Street open as official data put the United States economy in recession. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD still hovering just above $19,000 at the time of writing. The pair weathered gloomy figures for...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Facebook
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
ENTERTAINMENT
CoinTelegraph

Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network

Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
WORLD
HackerNoon

USD Coin $USDC Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News

This is the official HackerNoon wiki for USD Coin. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official USD Coin wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Crypto exchange Bitkub targeted by Thai SEC with wash trading claims

Thailand’s largest crypto exchange Bitkub has come under regulatory scrutiny from the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over falsifying and creating artificial trading volume on its platform. The Thai SEC ordered legal action against the crypto exchange and two individuals, alleging the crypto platform was involved in...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain interoperability goes beyond moving data from point A to B — Axelar CEO Sergey Gorbunov

Cross-chain communication between blockchains is more than just moving data from point A to B, but how it can connect applications and users for enhanced experiences and fewer gas fees in Web3, outlined Sergey Gorbunov, Axelar Network co-founder and CEO, speaking to Cointelegraph's business editor Sam Bourgi on Sept. 28 at Converge22 in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CoinTelegraph

Crypto​.com scores fresh regulatory approval in France

Singapore-based digital asset platform Crypto.com scored a major regulatory approval in France. The digital asset platform was approved to register as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the stock market regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The approval was granted after the platform received clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the financial regulator in the country.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Circle Product VP: USDC chain expansion part of ‘multichain’ vision

USD Coin (USDC) issuers Circle have announced that it will soon roll out its stablecoin across five additional networks including Polkadot, Optimism, Near, Arbitrum and Cosmos. The firm first dropped the news at the Converge22 event on Sept. 28 and noted that support for most of these blockchains will be...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me

Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies. The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk. Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me,...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Cardano founder claims Ethereum community in for a ‘rough time’ following the Merge

Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is among them, telling TechCrunch he didn’t expect Ethereum’s design of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to be “as rough as it is.”. Prior to the Merge, some crypto community members raised concerns about the PoS method, noting it felt more centralized than decentralized given that four major crypto entities control over half of all staked ETH.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy