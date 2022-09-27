Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
bitcoinist.com
Why Smart Investors Are Liquidating Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) For Flasko (FLSK)?
As two of the most-traded cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) continue to attract the attention of investors who are trying to predict the future of the cryptocurrency industry. Since these large cryptocurrencies have maintained their traditionally strong connection to equities in their trading, the downturn has been felt across the industry. The volatility of cryptocurrencies in comparison to stocks has been accentuated by the fact that open interest leverage is now at historic highs.
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
u.today
Is Dogecoin Next? Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Says Meme Coin Should Move to Proof-of-Stake
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that meme coin Dogecoin should switch to proof-of-stake during his virtual appearance at Mainnet 2022, a cryptocurrency summit hosted by cryptocurrency analytics firm Messari. Buterin believes that privacy coin Zcash should also transition away from proof-of-work. As reported by U.Today, Ethereum switched to proof-of-stake on...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price slips under $19K as official data confirms US recession
Bitcoin (BTC) wobbled in its narrow trading range at the Sept. 29 Wall Street open as official data put the United States economy in recession. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD still hovering just above $19,000 at the time of writing. The pair weathered gloomy figures for...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
Is Ethereum or Solana a Better Buy Right Now?
Solana appears to be innovating at a faster pace than Ethereum, which is leading to market share gains in areas such as NFTs.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
CoinTelegraph
Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network
Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
USD Coin $USDC Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News
This is the official HackerNoon wiki for USD Coin. As part of our coin price pages, this living wiki displays on. . If you’d like to suggest edits to our official USD Coin wiki, please submit them in the comment field below, a real human editor will read and review your suggestions for accuracy and publication.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Bitkub targeted by Thai SEC with wash trading claims
Thailand’s largest crypto exchange Bitkub has come under regulatory scrutiny from the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over falsifying and creating artificial trading volume on its platform. The Thai SEC ordered legal action against the crypto exchange and two individuals, alleging the crypto platform was involved in...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain interoperability goes beyond moving data from point A to B — Axelar CEO Sergey Gorbunov
Cross-chain communication between blockchains is more than just moving data from point A to B, but how it can connect applications and users for enhanced experiences and fewer gas fees in Web3, outlined Sergey Gorbunov, Axelar Network co-founder and CEO, speaking to Cointelegraph's business editor Sam Bourgi on Sept. 28 at Converge22 in San Francisco.
CoinTelegraph
Market manipulation claims will be hardest ‘nut to crack’ in Bitcoin ETF approval — WisdomTree
Will Peck, the head of digital assets at exchange-traded fund (ETF) provider WisdomTree, said regulators in the United States will “ultimately get there” on approving a Bitcoin spot investment vehicle, but dealing with claims of market manipulation could be a challenge. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Converge22 conference...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com scores fresh regulatory approval in France
Singapore-based digital asset platform Crypto.com scored a major regulatory approval in France. The digital asset platform was approved to register as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the stock market regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF). The approval was granted after the platform received clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), the financial regulator in the country.
CoinTelegraph
Circle Product VP: USDC chain expansion part of ‘multichain’ vision
USD Coin (USDC) issuers Circle have announced that it will soon roll out its stablecoin across five additional networks including Polkadot, Optimism, Near, Arbitrum and Cosmos. The firm first dropped the news at the Converge22 event on Sept. 28 and noted that support for most of these blockchains will be...
CoinDesk
Telefónica, Spain's Largest Telco, Allows Purchases With Crypto, Invests in Local Exchange Bit2Me
Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecommunications company, is enabling the purchase of products on its technology marketplace with cryptocurrencies. The company activated purchases with crypto on Tu.com after adding a payment feature provided by Spain's largest crypto exchange, Bit2Me, the crypto firm told CoinDesk. Telefónica has also invested in Bit2Me,...
TechCrunch
Cardano founder claims Ethereum community in for a ‘rough time’ following the Merge
Cardano founder and CEO Charles Hoskinson is among them, telling TechCrunch he didn’t expect Ethereum’s design of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) to be “as rough as it is.”. Prior to the Merge, some crypto community members raised concerns about the PoS method, noting it felt more centralized than decentralized given that four major crypto entities control over half of all staked ETH.
