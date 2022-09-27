Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Related
Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III has been around Myles Garrett long enough to know he’ll probably try to play Sunday in Atlanta, but after the seeing photos of the smashed-up Porsche Garrett flipped multiple times on Monday, Johnson hopes he rests. “I wouldn’t be surprised (if he...
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reportedly has a long history of reckless driving
While Cleveland Browns fans hope for a speedy recovery and quick return to the field for defense star Myles Garrett,
Myles Garrett ‘looked happy’ in return but sits out practice; Denzel Ward has good chance to play: Quick hits
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett returned to the Browns facility Thursday morning after getting cited for failure to control his vehicle during his accident on his way home from practice Monday afternoon. But he sat out practice for the second straight day and his status for the Falcons game Sunday...
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Browns say Myles Garrett injured shoulder, bicep in crash; Availability for Sunday’s game unknown
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have provided an update after on of their top defensive players was injured in a crash earlier this week. Defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a rollover crash Monday as he attempted to swerve out of the way of an animal, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate.
Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett addresses car crash; questionable vs. Falcons
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stood at a podium at the team's facility in Berea on Friday with some noticeable bumps and bruises, including a blood-filled left eye. Four days earlier, Garrett and a female passenger were involved in a car crash in Medina County...
Miami Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa releases statement after frightening head injury
Life couldn’t have been much better for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into the Thursday Night Football matchup against
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYC
Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett suffered shoulder sprain, biceps strain in Medina County car crash
Garrett has not yet been ruled out to play in Sunday's game at Atlanta. The Browns say he will be evaluated by team doctors throughout this week.
Should Browns defensive end Myles Garrett play on Sunday against the Falcons? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s unclear yet if Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be available to play on Sunday against the Falcons. He was involved in one-car accident on Monday when his Porsche flipped over. He and his passenger escaped without life threatening injuries. Garrett was not at the...
Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday
It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Watch: Footage of Browns DE Myles Garrett’s wrecked car after accident proves he’s lucky to be alive
Myles Garrett made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday after the Cleveland Browns defensive end was involved in a horrific car accident. The three-time Pro-Bowler suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, and a few lacerations, but if you look at the shape of his car after the crash, there’s no denying that this man is lucky to be alive.
NFL-Dolphins coach defends decision to play Tagovailoa after Sunday hit
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel defended his decision to play Tua Tagovailoa against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, as the quarterback left on a stretcher due to a head injury days after he cleared concussion protocols during a Sunday game.
ESPN
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett says he's 'grateful' after car accident and wants to play Sunday if medically cleared
BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett said that he's "definitely grateful" to be alive after his single-car crash Monday and that he's "recovering pretty quickly" from the left shoulder and right biceps injuries he suffered in the accident. "Definitely grateful to be here," the star Cleveland Browns pass-rusher said Friday. "With...
Comments / 0