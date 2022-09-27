ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for car accident; crash report provides new details

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report has provided new details on Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's car accident in Medina County earlier this week. Additionally, OSHP announced that Garrett had been issued a citation for failure to control his motor vehicle, with unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appearing to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed. The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled. On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters,...
The Spun

Myles Garrett Not At Practice Again On Friday

It's starting to look like Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will miss this Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com announced that Garrett was not participating in Friday's practice. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations from a car accident he was...
Yardbarker

Watch: Footage of Browns DE Myles Garrett’s wrecked car after accident proves he’s lucky to be alive

Myles Garrett made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday after the Cleveland Browns defensive end was involved in a horrific car accident. The three-time Pro-Bowler suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, and a few lacerations, but if you look at the shape of his car after the crash, there’s no denying that this man is lucky to be alive.
