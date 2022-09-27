Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: The Voyager Digital auction is over — What now?
Voyager Digital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July after its exposure to the toxic Three Arrows Capital led to its ultimate downfall. This week, rumblings of a Voyager Digital auction surfaced, with Cointelegraph breaking the story on the afternoon of Sept. 26 after a reputable source confirmed the parties involved. A few hours later, a winner was announced: crypto exchange FTX US. But, not everyone is convinced that Voyager’s depositors will be taken care of.
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy takes its BTC maximalism to the next level with new engineer hire
MicroStrategy, the business intelligence and tech company that holds the world’s largest Bitcoin (BTC) reserve, is hiring a Bitcoin Lightning software engineer to create a Lightning Network-based software-as-a-service platform. The new engineer will be responsible for building a Lightning Network-based platform to address enterprise cybersecurity challenges and enable new...
CoinTelegraph
Why this UK territory is adopting the Bitcoin Lightning Network
Cointelegraph reporter Joe Hall visited Gibraltar to explore Bitcoin (BTC) adoption on “The Rock,” as the peninsula is known locally, and how the adoption of Bitcoin for shopping in the territory is impacting business. The visit was also an opportunity to visit Xapo Bank, the world's first private...
CoinTelegraph
Spain’s largest telecom brand dives deep into Web3
With crypto adoption moving forward in various parts of the world, Spain continues to encounter major developments in its local blockchain space as its largest telecom services provider dives deeper into Web3 technologies. Telefónica, the multinational telecom company based in Madrid, Spain, has enabled payments with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC),...
CoinTelegraph
KyberSwap CEO predicts DeFi will overtake TradFi in 10 years
Singapore, Sept. 29 — At Token2049 today, with over 7,000 industry professionals, institutional investors and regulators attending, KyberSwap CEO Victor Tran predicted onstage that decentralized finance (DeFi) will overtake TradFi in 10 years. On top of that, KyberSwap will also be the most used decentralized exchange (DEX) because of its innate ability to provide the best rates in all of DeFi.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto startup to save iconic fiat money sculpture with 1M euros in funding
The paths of traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry have intersected again, with a crypto startup coming to save the iconic “Euro-Skulptur” monument in Frankfurt. Frankfurt-based crypto startup Caiz Development will provide 1 million euros, or about $961,000, in funding over the next five years to rescue the...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Market Integrity Coalition inducts 8 new members, plans training
The Crypto Market Integrity Coalition (CMIC) announced the induction of eight new members, the organization announced on Sept. 29. The organization, which now has 38 members who have all taken a pledge to uphold market integrity and efficiency, describes itself as such:. “CMIC [...] gives a unified voice to the...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain gamers surge as users attempt ‘stacking crypto’ — DappRadar
User activity on blockchain gaming decentralized applications (DApps) surged in September, with a host of games posting significant increases in the number of active users. According to data from DappRadar, seven out of the top 10 games in terms of the number of “unique wallet addresses interacting with dapp’s smart contracts” increased over the past 30 days, with all of the top five games being in the green during that time frame.
CoinTelegraph
45% of ETH validators now complying with US sanctions — Labrys CEO
According to the CEO of blockchain development agency Labrys, Lachan Feeney, approximately 45% of all Ethereum blocks currently being validated run MEV-boost relay flashbots and comply with United States sanctions. Speaking to Cointelegraph in an interview on Sept. 30, Feeney noted that while reports have stated that 25% of all...
CoinTelegraph
Net Bitcoin ATMs growth drops globally for the first time ever
The domino effect of a prolonged bear market seeped into the Bitcoin (BTC) ATM ecosystem as September 2022 recorded negative growth in global net installations for the first time in history — primarily driven by a slowdown in the United States. The total number of Bitcoin ATMs installed over...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge was ‘executed flawlessly,’ says Starkware co-founder
As the dust settled over the Ethereum network’s highly-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake (PoS), Eli Ben-Sasson, the co-founder of Starkware, gave his thoughts on its execution and potential for the future. Speaking to Cointelegraph’s Gareth Jenkinson at the Token2049 event, Ben-Sasson shared his thoughts on the current situation post-Merge and...
CoinTelegraph
Zebu Live wraps up successful two-day event, announces details for next year’s
Zebu Live, the United Kingdom’s leading crypto, blockchain and Web3 conference, has announced the successful conclusion of its two-day flagship event. The conference took place in Kensington from Sept. 22 to 23, and saw over 2,000 members of the Web3 space in attendance. Over 150 of the industry’s most prominent and prolific pioneers shared their insights through speeches, workshops and panel discussions.
CoinTelegraph
Meta introduces NFT crossposting and sharing on Instagram
Meta, Facebook and Instagram's parent company, announced another development in its digital arts initiative. As of Sept. 29, all users on both platforms can connect wallets and share nonfungible tokens (NFTs) across 100 countries. As part of the feature, which has been in testing since May, users will be able...
CoinTelegraph
What is wrapped Ethereum (wETH) and how does it work?
Traders who use the Ethereum network are familiar with the ERC-20 technical standard and have most likely traded and invested in tokens that utilize it. After all, its practicality, transparency and flexibility have made it the industry norm for Ethereum-based projects. As such, many decentralized applications (DApps), crypto wallets and...
CoinTelegraph
Sociogram: The first social network focused on decentralization & security + MEME Contest $15,000!
Today we are happy to announce the launch of Sociogram. The first social network with a focus on decentralization and security. Sociogram respects the basic human right of freedom of speech. With the help of decentralized protocols, it allows you to return this right that traditional social networks have stripped you of.
CoinTelegraph
What is the economic impact of cryptocurrencies?
What is the impact of cryptocurrencies on the economy?. Cryptocurrency is far more than just a financial innovation — it’s a social, cultural and technological form of progress. Through its accessible character, cryptocurrencies have the potential to spur the economy immensely. Cryptocurrencies are digital assets managed with cryptographic...
CoinTelegraph
The feds are coming for the metaverse — from Axie Infinity to Bored Apes
The metaverse is a futuristic iteration of the internet, featuring a digital economy and an immersive virtual environment alongside other interactive features. This relatively nascent space has gained so much traction in recent years that conservative estimates suggest that by 2024, its total valuation could top $800 billion. Meta (the parent body behind Facebook and Instagram), Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, Nike and others have made Fortune-100-sized metaverse splashes.
CoinTelegraph
Researchers allege Bitcoin’s climate impact closer to ‘digital crude’ than gold
The Bitcoin (BTC) bashing has continued unabated even in the depths of a bear market with more research questioning its energy usage and impact on the environment. The latest paper by researchers at the department of economics at the University of New Mexico, published on Sept. 29, alleges that from a climate-damage perspective, Bitcoin operates more like “digital crude” than “digital gold.”
CoinTelegraph
WhiteBIT Token is now available for trading on Huobi
On Aug. 25, 2022, the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange debuted its native token. Four weeks after being added, WhiteBIT Token is moving on to the next world-leading crypto platform. On Sept. 22, at 11 am (UTC), the WBT/USDT trading pair also became available on Huobi. WhiteBIT Token became famous before its...
CoinTelegraph
The List, an NFT project that provides lifetime access to clubs and festivals
With massive festivals and clubs partners, such as Amnesia Ibiza, World Club Dome, Green Valley, Supersonic, We Are Fstvl, Caprices, Junction 2 and many more to come, The List will be the only one you’ll want your name to be on. The List is setting a foundation in the...
