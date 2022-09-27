ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryann Singleton
4d ago

God bless you for having such beautiful heart’s. You took this young man in and becoming the family he desperately needed. You gave him love and structure and a chance to grow up to have a wonderful life. To me that’s what real parent’s do for their child that’s what you did. God bless you for having such beautiful heart’s 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️

oldschool94
4d ago

wow! wow! HE WAS SUPPOSE to be with them. my god! what a SWEET, LOVING, CARING STORY. I SIMPLY LOVE IT!!! WELCOME HOME YOUNG MAN😁😁😁😁😁😁 PRICELESS. That's what I'm talking about. Wishing this family. continued blessings! good health, love. 💯💯💯💯💯💯🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥✅️✅️✅️✅️✅️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Scott A Maze
4d ago

Love is colorblind for sure !! We just have to turn a deaf ear to the media that wants to see people hate rather than love

