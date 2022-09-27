Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Louis Cole – “Dead Inside Shuffle”
Next month, LA indie-jazz/funk enthusiast Louis Cole will release his new album Quality Over Opinion. So far, he’s released a handful of songs from the record, including “Let It Happen,” “Not Needed Anymore,” and “I’m Tight.” Now, Cole is back with another album cut called “Dead Inside Shuffle.” With lyrics like “Dead inside but life’s still moving” laid across a horn-accented, jaunty beat, “Dead Inside Shuffle” sounds reminiscent of Pharrell’s “Happy,” only not at all wedding-reception generic.
Stereogum
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
It’s a crazy busy release day, with new LPs from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Titus Andronicus, Freddie Gibbs, City Of Caterpillar, Ashley McBryde, billy woods, High Vis (don’t sleep on High Vis), and so many more. Chris and I are gonna listen to all of them at the same time on our way to Desert Daze. If anyone’s going to the fest and wants to meet up, hit us up in the Discord.
NFL・
Tory Lanez Explains ‘Sorry 4 What’ Title And Drops Video For “Why Did I”
Grammy-nominated and controversial rapper/singer Tory Lanez has dropped his newest album Sorry 4 What — which debuted No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top Albums. The 20-track project boasts only two features from A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Yoko Gold. Many of the tracks sound like “Tory featuring Tory,” as he effortlessly switches from singing to rapping. Ahead of the album’s release, the Toronto native shared the meaning of the album’s eyebrow-raising title with VIBE, during his Back-to-School drive in Baltimore. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Gives Away Backpacks, School Supplies, And More To Baltimore YouthDaBaby Taunts Megan Thee Stallion On New...
Stereogum
Smino – “90 Proof” (Feat. J. Cole)
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino, who’s been busy on the guest-rapper circuit but who hasn’t released a record of his own since the 2020 mixtape She Already Decided. Right now, though, Smino is working on a new album called Luv 4 Rent, and he’s just released a new single that features a big star.
Stereogum
Codeine, The Hated, Ida, Chisel, & More Are Reuniting For Numero Group 20th Anniversary Festival
The great archival record label Numero Group got its start reissuing obscure retro soul music, but its focus has evolved and expanded over time. In recent years, Numero has zeroed in on the kinds of ’90s post-hardcore, punk, and indie rock bands that were feverishly beloved by niche audiences in their time but haven’t been extensively canonized in the present day. In February, the label will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a concert featuring lots of those kinds of bands, many of them reuniting for the first time in years.
Stereogum
Stream Origami Angel’s Remarkably Pretty Surprise EP re: turn
Emo duo Origami Angel became one of the most beloved bands in their scene between the release of 2019’s Somewhere City and 2021’s double-disc opus Gami Gang. Today they’re back with a surprise EP called re: turn. The three-song set presents a softer and prettier but no...
Stereogum
Watch Arctic Monkeys Play New Song “Body Paint” And Look Cool As Hell On Fallon
Sorry, guys, but we’re all going to have to step our collective game up. Arctic Monkeys have returned, and they are looking handsomer than a motherfucker. We can’t compete with their whole thing, but we need to try a little harder. Next month, the band will return with the new album The Car. Just yesterday, they followed first single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” with the new song “Body Paint.” Last night, they played the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show, and they looked really fucking cool.
Stereogum
Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen has announced a soul covers album called Only The Strong Survive, which will be out in November. “I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen explained in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” The album was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau. It’ll be Springsteen first album since 2020’s Letter To You.
Stereogum
Fort Romeau – “Hold Up”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who makes music under the name Fort Romeau, released his album Beings Of Light earlier this year. Today, he’s followed the LP with a new standalone single called “Hold Up.” It’s a propulsive, evocative house jam with a melodic bassline and layers of synth all around it. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Archers Of Loaf – “Aimee”
North Carolina indie-rock OGs Archers Of Loaf are nearing the release of their first album in 24 years, Reason In Decline. The album drops about three weeks from now, and today we get to hear one of its quietest, prettiest songs. “Aimee” is not a Pure Prairie League cover. That...
Stereogum
Stream billy woods’ Excellent New Messiah Musik-Produced Surprise Album Church
What did we do to deserve a new billy woods album so quickly. We know Brooklyn rapper woods as one half of the great Armand Hammer, and he’s also one of the world’s most compelling solo rappers right now, too. In April, woods teamed up with producer Preservation to release Aethiopes, and it’s one of the best albums of the year thus far. Today, with no advance warning, woods has followed Aethiopes with a whole new album called Church.
Stereogum
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
Stereogum
Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID
Dave Navarro will not be joining Jane’s Addiction on their upcoming Spirits On Fire tour with Smashing Pumpkins. The Jane’s Addiction guitarist shared a note on social media, describing that he would not be on tour due to his ongoing battle with Long COVID “that I have been dealing with since last December.”
Stereogum
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Love Earth”
Neil Young has been on an absolute tear these past couple years between archival and new releases. Just a few months ago, he finally released Toast, the album he recorded with Crazy Horse in 2001,” which was, at least at the time, “so sad that I couldn’t put it out.” There have also been a number of live albums, and at the end of last year he put out a new one called Barn.
Stereogum
CARM – “I Fall” (Feat. Gabriella Smith) & “The Ones You Love” (Feat. Sid Sriram)
CJ Camerieri — the horn player and bandmate to Bon Iver, Paul Simon, Sufjan Stevens, and the National — plans to release his second album as CARM in October. CARM II features the already-released lead single “More And More,” which is also a collab with co-writer Edie Brickell, and “Essex Girl” featuring guitar and banjo from Kristian Matsson. Today, Camerieri is sharing two more album tracks: “The Ones You Love” featuring Carnatic musician Sid Sriram and “I Fall” featuring composer Gabriella Smith.
Stereogum
LCD Soundsystem – “New Body Rhumba”
Last month, we found out that LCD Soundsystem’s first new song in five years will appear on the soundtrack to White Noise, the upcoming adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel that’s directed by Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy scored two of Baumbach’s previous films, Greenberg and While We’re Young. While he doesn’t have a hand in the White Noise score — that honor went to Danny Elfman — his new song “New Body Rhumba” is featured. Per early reviews out of Venice, it soundtracks “a full-blown musical number starring the entire cast” that comes at the end of the film. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Bonny Light Horseman – “Someone To Weep For Me”
We’re nine days away from Bonny Light Horseman’s second album, Rolling Golden Holy, and today the indie-folk supergroup is promoting that release with a fifth(!) advance single to go along with “California,” “Summer Dream,” “Exile,” and “Sweetbread.” This one is called “Someone To Weep For Me.” It’s a lightly soulful folk-rock rambler with a lead vocal by Fruit Bats’ Eric D. Johnson and lovely harmonies from Anaïs Mitchell. There’s a lot of graceful momentum in this one — a lot of beauty too. Listen below.
Stereogum
Watch Future Make A Soap-Opera Sketch Out Of His Kimmel Performance
After who knows how many decades of musical performances on late-night TV, it’s fun to see people fucking with the format, even if they’re doing it in silly and clumsy ways. That was what Future did on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night. Right now, Kimmel is at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music for.a week of shows, and Future took advantage of the bigger stage by making something goofier and more theatrical out of his musical performance.
