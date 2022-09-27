Read full article on original website
Humane Society of Richland County announces new fundraiser: Dogs, Donuts & Drinks .5k
ONTARIO — For many years, the Humane Society of Richland has held their major fundraiser Strutt Your Mutt in the fall. This year they are changing things up with a fun walk for people and their best friend. On Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at The Phoenix Brewing Company,...
Bucyrus to receive $800K for waterline connection to Nevada
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced Wednesday that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. Locally, Bucyrus in Crawford County will...
Paddle for Heroes introduces Onion Bag project to Mohican & Kokosing River
LOUDONVILLE -- Paddle for Heroes is placing onion litter bag dispenser along the Muskingum Watershed access point to help keep litter out of our waterways. The organization has dispensers placed at every access point along the Kokosing River, Greer Landing and Bridge of Dreams on the Mohican River and several along the Walhonding, Muskingum and Tuscarawas Rivers. The group reports it has seen a drastic reduction in litter on the Kokosing River because of the onion bags being placed at access points.
Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being made. East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.
ARPA: Richland County commissioners hear requests for $600,000 in funding
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Thursday entertained, but took no action on, a pair of American Rescue Plan Act funding requests that totaled nearly $600,000. One request for $500,000 came from the Village of Shiloh to assist with a $3.1 million project to replace waterlines, demolish the old water tower and provide water meters to 275 customers.
Self-serve: Richland County residents may be able to pay property taxes at kiosk next year
MANSFIELD -- Richland County residents may have a new option in 2023 when it comes to paying property taxes -- a self-serve kiosk in county Treasurer Bart Hamilton's office. Hamilton discussed the idea with county commissioners on Tuesday, joined by Brad Lewis, president of F&E Payment Pros, a "payment processing solutions" company from Northfield, Ohio.
Richland Carrousel Park restarts annual Special Needs Party
MANSFIELD -- Anyone walking within a block of Richland Carrousel Park can clearly hear its music flow through downtown Mansfield. It’s the soundtrack of many children’s happy memories. But the carousel's staff recognized the loud music can be overstimulating for people with special needs. So, it wanted to...
Chagrin Falls company awarded phase two of 4th Street storm sewer project in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A Chagrin Falls company will handle the second phase of a storm sewer project that began more than a year ago with the collapse and ultimate emergency bypass of a forgotten 19th-century system near Bowman and Third streets. Buckeye Excavating was awarded a $920,533 contract on Tuesday by...
Hillsdale Local Schools announces treasurer opening
JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants with a strong financial background for the position of Treasurer to succeed Rick Blahnik. He has served the district for seven years and will retire at the end of February. Hillsdale Local, with the...
Ohio AG: Former Knox Co. Sheriff deputy & wife indicted in $450K elderly theft case
MOUNT VERNON -- A Knox County grand jury has indicted a former law enforcement officer and his wife on seven felony charges stemming from the theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday. The indictment charges Gambier residents Daniel...
Columbus East rally stops Columbus Northland
Columbus East dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away an 18-6 win over Columbus Northland in Ohio high school football on September 29. The start wasn't the problem for Columbus Northland, as it began with a 6-2 edge over Columbus East through the end of the first quarter.
James "Jim: Miller
BUTLER: James (Jim) H. Miller, of Butler, Ohio, was born in Van Wert, Ohio in 1957 and graduated from Crestview High School in 1975. Even long after he had graduated from The Ohio State University in 1979 with a degree in animal husbandry, Jim was an avid Ohio State fan—though his gameday nerves meant he could usually only handle watching the game on replay.
Stop sign: Sunbury Big Walnut renders Westerville North's offense pointless
Sunbury Big Walnut played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 1-0 verdict over Westerville North for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 29. Recently on September 20, Sunbury Big Walnut squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Bishop Hartley refuses to yield in shutout of Columbus Bishop Ready
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Columbus Bishop Hartley stopped Columbus Bishop Ready to the tune of a 3-0 shutout in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 22, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
Judith "Judy" A. Jellison
Judith “Judy” A. Jellison, age 87, of Ontario, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Avita Health System – Ontario Hospital. Judy was born on November 15, 1934, to Robert and Roberta Campbell Long, both of whom are deceased. She married Paul Jellison on May 12, 1956.
Painter, published author to discuss historic barns at Loudonville museum Oct. 6
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum welcomes back author and artist Robert Kroeger for a look at Ohio’s historic barns during the Loudonville Free Street Fair. Kroeger has spent the past few years traveling the state and documenting historic barns in all 88 counties — including painting them in his signature palette-knife-in-oil and thick-impasto style.
Cynthia Sue Bouton
BELLVILLE: Cynthia Sue Bouton, age 74 of Bellville, passed away in Mount Vernon, Ohio on Wed, Sept 21, 2022, at the Laurels nursing home. Her family will remember her as the loving, multi-talented, and beautiful woman she was. Full obituary at SnyderFuneralHomes.com. To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia...
MRCPL Friends Book Sale October 6-8
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale on Friday, October 7 (2:00 – 6:00 pm) and Saturday, October 8 (9:00 am – 1:00 pm). A Preview Sale will be held for Friends of...
Ashtabula Lakeside takes a toll on Geneva
Ashtabula Lakeside dumped Geneva 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. The last time Geneva and Ashtabula Lakeside played in a 3-0 game on September 28, 2021. For more, click here.
