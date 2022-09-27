This fall, the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame inducted 15 new members, including baseball alumnus Jonathan Sweet. Jonathan Sweet was a three-year letterwinner on the baseball team from 1992-94, He earned Second Team All-America honors after batting .390 in his final season in Columbus in 1994. The 1994 Big Ten Player of the Year captained the Buckeyes to one of the best seasons in program history when the squad was a nation’s best 49-9 and won the Big Ten title.

