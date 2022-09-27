Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Senior center calendar of events for Oct. 3-7
MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 3 and beyond. Congregate meals. The congregate...
recordpatriot.com
Big Rapids Parks and Recreation offers fall programs
BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Parks and Recreation department has programs for all tastes and all ages. GROOVE: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 16, at Big Rapids Middle School cafeteria. GROOVE is an opportunity to cultivate your innate creativity and self-confidence. No dance experience is required and there...
recordpatriot.com
Big Rapids business leaders optimistic about potential factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Since the news broke of the potential of a new technologically advanced electric vehicle battery component manufacturing facility locating in the Big Rapids area, many local leaders have voiced their enthusiasm for the project. Big Rapids and Green township officials, along with Mecosta County and Ferris...
recordpatriot.com
Tudor Dixon's new ad opposes potential Big Rapids battery component factory
MECOSTA COUNTY — Gubernatorial Republican candidate Tudor Dixon has released a political ad criticizing a potential project that could bring as many as 2,300 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next five years. In her ad, Dixon claims Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state Legislature are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
recordpatriot.com
'Have common sense': Manistee Police Chief Josh Glass explains protocol on fake 911 calls
MANISTEE — The practice can be called swatting and it can create chaos. Swatting often is referred to as a person who reports a bomb, shooter or any other type of threat to target an individual — with the knowledge that no such threat exists. It is often...
recordpatriot.com
Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan
Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
Comments / 0