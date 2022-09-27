ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onekama, MI

Comments / 0

Related
recordpatriot.com

Senior center calendar of events for Oct. 3-7

MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 3 and beyond. Congregate meals. The congregate...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Big Rapids Parks and Recreation offers fall programs

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Parks and Recreation department has programs for all tastes and all ages. GROOVE: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 16, at Big Rapids Middle School cafeteria. GROOVE is an opportunity to cultivate your innate creativity and self-confidence. No dance experience is required and there...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

Big Rapids business leaders optimistic about potential factory

MECOSTA COUNTY — Since the news broke of the potential of a new technologically advanced electric vehicle battery component manufacturing facility locating in the Big Rapids area, many local leaders have voiced their enthusiasm for the project. Big Rapids and Green township officials, along with Mecosta County and Ferris...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
City
Traverse City, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Onekama, MI
recordpatriot.com

Illegal drugs intercepted by law enforcement in Northern Michigan

Two people have been arrested after law enforcement officials find drugs in the U.S. mail. According to a press release from the Traverse Narcotics Team, detectives from TNT and the United States Postal Inspection Service identified illegal substances sent through the postal service to a residence in Grand Traverse County, Michigan.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy