Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: Four business owners with strong connections

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Four business owners in Racine have more than a hard work ethic in common. Yolanda Coleman owner of BePlush LLC, Janela Smith owner of Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions, Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique and Michelle Harris owner of DellaMaChris Bakery joined us in studio to discuss their businesses and friendship.
milwaukeecourieronline.com

The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee

Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
CBS 58

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin: Help be a Hometown Hunger hero

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has partnered with CBS 58 for the 2022 Hometown Hunger Fund Drive!. Throughout our newscasts on Friday, Sept. 30, we will show you how you can help those in need right here in your hometown. We spoke with Tony Cartagena, communications coordinator...
CBS 58

Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
CBS 58

Survey being sent to help improve Milwaukee policing practices

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Help us serve you better in the City of Milwaukee!" That's the message from Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission as they sent a notice about a public performance survey on Friday, Sept. 30. According to the release, the commission is asking Milwaukee residents to provide feedback...
milwaukeemag.com

Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide

Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
milwaukeemag.com

Milwaukee's Christmas Tree Won't Be at City Hall This Year

There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Students gain solid STEM start

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Engineering, computer science and biomedical science might sound like college level courses, but students at Catholic Memorial High School are getting an early introduction into those STEM subjects. "We have our own 'Design Thinking Model,'" Donna Bembenek, the president of Catholic Memorial High School, says. "Whether...
CBS 58

'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Quilts on Barns & Comedy Sportz

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Whether it's spotting barn quilts or simply exploring the scenic backroads of Racine County, you'll find beauty and surprises at every turn! Racine County is home to one of the first barn quilt projects in the state. Beginning in 2009, this public art project has placed dozens of colorful quilt patterns, mounted on 8-by-8 foot wooden squares, on barns throughout Racine County. The goal of the project was to highlight the unique architecture and history of barns in our county, educate residents and visitors on Racine County's rich quilting tradition, and promote quilting as a form of art. Sponsored by the Racine Arts Council in conjunction with Real Racine, these distinctive designs include common quilt patterns seen more on fabric canvases such as Bear Paw, Wild Goose Chase, and Tulip Basket. Many of the area's most popular attractions are minutes from the Quilts on Barns route. The route, which threads its way throughout the countryside, is incredibly photogenic in the spring and fall months. We recommend scheduling a half or full day to see all of the art installations. A free Quilts on Barns brochure is available at the Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Join us for our annual Quilts on Barns Road Adventure the second Saturday of October. There is live music at two barn locations and a box lunch will be available.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

