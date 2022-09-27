Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Four business owners with strong connections
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Four business owners in Racine have more than a hard work ethic in common. Yolanda Coleman owner of BePlush LLC, Janela Smith owner of Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions, Joyce Cook owner of JC’s Boutique and Michelle Harris owner of DellaMaChris Bakery joined us in studio to discuss their businesses and friendship.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
The Opportunity Center Brings Fitness Access to all in Milwaukee
Milwaukee will soon have one of the nation’s first nonprofit, multi-sport, urban athletic centers that will be universally accessible to people of all abilities, ages, disabilities, backgrounds and income. Named, The Opportunity Center, it’s the combined vision of Damian Buchman, founder of The Ability Center, and Franklin Cumberbatch, vice...
spectrumnews1.com
'A rewarding feeling': Milwaukee's new fashion school gives students a chance to break into the industry
MILWAUKEE — On a Monday night, Lynne Dixon-Speller kicked off what was her third semester teaching at the Edessa School of Fashion in Milwaukee. Edessa School of Fashion started classes in January 2022. It was founded by Lynne Dixon-Speller, who named it after her grandmother. It’s the first new...
CBS 58
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin: Help be a Hometown Hunger hero
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin has partnered with CBS 58 for the 2022 Hometown Hunger Fund Drive!. Throughout our newscasts on Friday, Sept. 30, we will show you how you can help those in need right here in your hometown. We spoke with Tony Cartagena, communications coordinator...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: 10th Annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 10th annual Chainsaw Carving & Art Festival is coming up! It's a celebration of trees and nature. The event takes place at River Bend Nature Center on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 from 9am – 2pm with live auction at 3pm. On center stage...
CBS 58
Survey being sent to help improve Milwaukee policing practices
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- "Help us serve you better in the City of Milwaukee!" That's the message from Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission as they sent a notice about a public performance survey on Friday, Sept. 30. According to the release, the commission is asking Milwaukee residents to provide feedback...
CBS 58
Creative studio in Cudahy provides space for artists to grow and show off work
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- There is a new space for artists to grow and show off their work in Milwaukee County. Task opened Friday on Grange Avenue in Cudahy. It will serve as a creative space for artists of any medium to strengthen their portfolio in an open, supportive workspace.
MATC urges students to join funeral service program as demand in industry rises
Ever since she was a little girl, Mona Burch says she's always been fascinated with death. The demand for younger people to get into the funeral service field is at an all-time high.
CBS 58
Community rallies to support West Bend owner, staff at The Braising Pan after damaging fire
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- For nearly 12 years, The Braising Pan, a popular restaurant in West Bend, has sat on the corner of N. Main St. and Park Ave. But as of Friday, Sept. 30, all that remains is a pile of charred rubble, after a fire Thursday morning burnt the community staple to the ground.
Milwaukee residents allowed to rake leaves into curb lanes starting Oct. 1
Starting Saturday, Milwaukee residents may rake their leaves into the curb lanes. The city will begin collecting leaves from the curb lanes on Oct. 17.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County 2023 budget recommends investments in parks, mental health and corrections
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley gave is 2023 budget address to County supervisors at the Milwaukee Courthouse on Thursday. The plan focuses on mental healthcare, substance abuse, county parks and services and racial equity. The budget proposal totals $1.37 billion, with a property tax levy increase...
milwaukeemag.com
Your Milwaukee-Area Fall Festivals Guide
Looking for events with apples, pumpkins or Oktoberfest beers? Then pull out your calendar and mark down these 19 autumnal events. This will be the second year Brookfield is hosting Brooktoberfest for one fun-packed day. Try your hand at a beer stein holding contest, enjoy the polka music and dancing and watch the dachshund races. Along with various local food vendors, this year a local non-profit is hosting a beer fry.
Concrete barriers hope to stop reckless driving on MPS School Property
The Milwaukee School of Languages has some new installations on the front of its property, meant to keep kids safe from reckless driving on school grounds.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree Won’t Be at City Hall This Year
There’s a new home for Milwaukee’s official Christmas tree. The City of Milwaukee Christmas tree will have a new location this holiday season for the 109th celebration. Through a partnership between the city and the Milwaukee Bucks, the tree will be situated in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum. For the past several years, Milwaukee’s Christmas tree had been situated outside City Hall and before that at nearby Red Arrow Park.
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Students gain solid STEM start
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Engineering, computer science and biomedical science might sound like college level courses, but students at Catholic Memorial High School are getting an early introduction into those STEM subjects. "We have our own 'Design Thinking Model,'" Donna Bembenek, the president of Catholic Memorial High School, says. "Whether...
CBS 58
'Inappropriate and appalling:' Downtown West Bend Association bans all political organizations from renting stalls at farmers market
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- All political organizations, affiliates and entities will have their applications for booth and stall rentals at the West Bend Farmers Market (WBFM) denied effective immediately, according to the Downtown West Bend Association's (DWBA) board of directors. This comes after a swastika was seemingly taped...
CBS 58
As Domestic Violence Awareness month nears, advocates urge folks in need to use available help
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Advocacy groups in Milwaukee are saying the domestic violence issue is getting worse. Groups like Sojourner Family Peace Center and The Asha Project are spreading awareness in October in hopes of getting a handle on the issue. The Milwaukee Police Department and End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Quilts on Barns & Comedy Sportz
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Whether it's spotting barn quilts or simply exploring the scenic backroads of Racine County, you'll find beauty and surprises at every turn! Racine County is home to one of the first barn quilt projects in the state. Beginning in 2009, this public art project has placed dozens of colorful quilt patterns, mounted on 8-by-8 foot wooden squares, on barns throughout Racine County. The goal of the project was to highlight the unique architecture and history of barns in our county, educate residents and visitors on Racine County's rich quilting tradition, and promote quilting as a form of art. Sponsored by the Racine Arts Council in conjunction with Real Racine, these distinctive designs include common quilt patterns seen more on fabric canvases such as Bear Paw, Wild Goose Chase, and Tulip Basket. Many of the area's most popular attractions are minutes from the Quilts on Barns route. The route, which threads its way throughout the countryside, is incredibly photogenic in the spring and fall months. We recommend scheduling a half or full day to see all of the art installations. A free Quilts on Barns brochure is available at the Real Racine Visitors Center, 14015 Washington Ave., Sturtevant. Join us for our annual Quilts on Barns Road Adventure the second Saturday of October. There is live music at two barn locations and a box lunch will be available.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
wpr.org
Milwaukee County executive warns of future budget problems without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It’s a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
Comments / 2