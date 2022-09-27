Mount Kimbie – “F1 Racer” (Feat. Kučka), “Locked In” (Feat. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu),” & “Zone 1 (24 Hours)”

Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Stream Boldy James & Nicholas Craven’s New Collaborative Album Fair Exchange No Robbery
There are so many new rap albums out today that it’s going to be hard to process all of them. The new Freddie Gibbs and billy woods LPs are both incredible, and we’ve also got new records from Rome Streetz, Kid Cudi, YG, and Big30, too. That’s just the stuff in my must-listen list! There are probably a lot of other records, too! In that whole storm, you shouldn’t overlook the fact that Boldy James, underground rap’s most quietly prolific monster, has a great new album of his own.
Stereogum
Fort Romeau – “Hold Up”
Michael Greene, the British dance producer who makes music under the name Fort Romeau, released his album Beings Of Light earlier this year. Today, he’s followed the LP with a new standalone single called “Hold Up.” It’s a propulsive, evocative house jam with a melodic bassline and layers of synth all around it. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Titus Andronicus – “Baby Crazy”
Titus Andronicus’ new album The Will To Live comes out tomorrow, which is exciting! The Tristate area rockers have already shared “(I’m) Screwed,” “Give Me Grief,” the Cock Sparrer cover “We’re Coming Back,” and the seven-minute “An Anomaly” from the record. Now, they’re back with one more preview titled “Baby Crazy,” which also has a cheeky, scrolling-word sing-along-song lyric video.
Stereogum
The Flaming Lips Announce Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Box Set With 50 Unreleased Tracks
Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, the album that brought the Flaming Lips to their peak of mainstream visibility, turned 20 this year. The band is commemorating that anniversary with an expansive box set featuring lots of unreleased music and a pair of concerts where they’ll play the album in full.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Watch Andy Rourke Join Johnny Marr On Two Smiths Songs At MSG
Johnny Marr was the opening act at the Killers’ show last night at Madison Square Garden, where he reunited with former Smiths bassist Andy Rourke. Together, Rourke and Marr performed two Smiths classics: “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” and “How Soon Is Now?”
Stereogum
Dave Navarro Skipping Jane’s Addiction/Smashing Pumpkins Tour Due To Long COVID
Dave Navarro will not be joining Jane’s Addiction on their upcoming Spirits On Fire tour with Smashing Pumpkins. The Jane’s Addiction guitarist shared a note on social media, describing that he would not be on tour due to his ongoing battle with Long COVID “that I have been dealing with since last December.”
Stereogum
Smino – “90 Proof” (Feat. J. Cole)
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino, who’s been busy on the guest-rapper circuit but who hasn’t released a record of his own since the 2020 mixtape She Already Decided. Right now, though, Smino is working on a new album called Luv 4 Rent, and he’s just released a new single that features a big star.
Stereogum
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, next month. Its lead single, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new song, “Body Paint.” which the band will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight. It comes with a music video directed by Brook Linder. Check it out below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Stream billy woods’ Excellent New Messiah Musik-Produced Surprise Album Church
What did we do to deserve a new billy woods album so quickly. We know Brooklyn rapper woods as one half of the great Armand Hammer, and he’s also one of the world’s most compelling solo rappers right now, too. In April, woods teamed up with producer Preservation to release Aethiopes, and it’s one of the best albums of the year thus far. Today, with no advance warning, woods has followed Aethiopes with a whole new album called Church.
Stereogum
Animal Collective – “Brown Thrasher”
Over the past few months, For The Bids: The Birdsong Project has been rolling out in five separate volumes, and each one has had a stacked contributor list. The ambitious project was organized by producer and music supervisor Randall Poster, and today the fifth and final volume has arrived. This one features contributions from Shabaka Hutchings and Esperanza Spalding, Alexandre Desplat, Nico Muhly, Julianna Barwick, Bibio, Sarah Davachi, Sam Gendel, and more. It also includes a new Animal Collective track called “Brown Thrasher.” Check that out alongside the rest of For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Vol. V below.
Stereogum
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
Stereogum
Other Half – “Like A Dog” & “Slab Thick”
According to their Twitter bio, the Norwich, UK band Other Half play “tightly wound post-hardcore.” They’re real good at it too. The group just announced their new album Soft Action, set for release in December on Big Scary Monsters, and released its first two singles. They rule.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
It’s a crazy busy release day, with new LPs from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Titus Andronicus, Freddie Gibbs, City Of Caterpillar, Ashley McBryde, billy woods, High Vis (don’t sleep on High Vis), and so many more. Chris and I are gonna listen to all of them at the same time on our way to Desert Daze. If anyone’s going to the fest and wants to meet up, hit us up in the Discord.
NFL・
Stereogum
Hyd – “Breaking Ground”
In November, Hayden Dunham, aka PC Music collaborator Hyd, will release their debut album CLEARING. It features the Caroline Polachek-produced single “Afar,” the already-released “So Clear,” and now Hyd is back with “Breaking Ground,” which was co-written and produced by Finn Keane (EASYFUN) with additional production by A.G. Cook. Against a throbbing, triumphant synth track, Hyd sings and chants about “burning it down,” making “Breaking Ground” a top contender for playlists about beating the odds and/or emotional survival.
Stereogum
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Love Earth”
Neil Young has been on an absolute tear these past couple years between archival and new releases. Just a few months ago, he finally released Toast, the album he recorded with Crazy Horse in 2001,” which was, at least at the time, “so sad that I couldn’t put it out.” There have also been a number of live albums, and at the end of last year he put out a new one called Barn.
Stereogum
Stream Origami Angel’s Remarkably Pretty Surprise EP re: turn
Emo duo Origami Angel became one of the most beloved bands in their scene between the release of 2019’s Somewhere City and 2021’s double-disc opus Gami Gang. Today they’re back with a surprise EP called re: turn. The three-song set presents a softer and prettier but no...
Stereogum
The Sonder Bombs – “The Star”
The Sonder Bombs are back with a new single, “The Star,” the Cleveland band’s first track since Clothbound, their second full-length album that came out at the very beginning of 2021. “The Star” starts off languid and dreamy before breaking out into a fuzzily satisfying hook. “I wrote this song almost in a panic. It sprang from me,” the band’s Willow Hawks said in a statement, continuing:
Stereogum
Watch Stevie Nicks & Eddie Vedder Sing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” At Ohana Fest
Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival is taking place this weekend at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California. Yesterday, on the fest’s opening night, the Pearl Jam frontman teamed up onstage with Stevie Nicks (who recently released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth”) to duet on Nicks’ 1981 tune “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” which she famously sang with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. In the past, Nicks’ bandmate and big-time session guitarist Waddy Wachtel has handled Petty’s vocal on tour. Watch Vedder join Nicks for “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at Ohana Festival below.
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Volcanic Kimmel Performance & Stream Their New Album Cool It Down
About 20 years ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs helped supercharge the idea that Brooklyn was the coolest place in the world, and you could argue that they’re part of the reason that, for instance, Jimmy Kimmel Live now descends on Brooklyn to tape a week of shows. So it’s only right that this week, when Kimmel is in Brooklyn and the YYYs’ long-awaited comeback album Cool It Down is finally out, the YYYs were musical guests on Kimmel.
Comments / 0