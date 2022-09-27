Mount Kimbie – “F1 Racer” (Feat. Kučka), “Locked In” (Feat. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu),” & “Zone 1 (24 Hours)”

There are so many new rap albums out today that it’s going to be hard to process all of them. The new Freddie Gibbs and billy woods LPs are both incredible, and we’ve also got new records from Rome Streetz, Kid Cudi, YG, and Big30, too. That’s just the stuff in my must-listen list! There are probably a lot of other records, too! In that whole storm, you shouldn’t overlook the fact that Boldy James, underground rap’s most quietly prolific monster, has a great new album of his own.

