The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Watch Kid Cudi Perform A Hypnotic “Willing To Trust” & Attempt To Explain Entergalactic On Fallon
In a couple of days, the influential hum-rap cult hero and prominent Kanye West frienemy Kid Cudi will release an ambitious new project called Entergalactic. Entergalactic is a new album, and it’s also a Netflix animated series. The two pieces are supposed to be complementary, with the series’ storyline featuring setpieces based on the album’s songs. Cudi has been talking that project up since 2019, but it’s not necessarily an easy thing to explain. Last night, Cudi was a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. He explained the whole deal with Entergalactic, and he also performed a song.
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn Share Four More Tracks From New Collaborative Album Pigments
In August, pop experimentalist Dawn Richard announced a full-length collaboration with Spencer Zahn. Their LP is called Pigments, and they’ve already shared the first four tracks, billed as the album’s first “movement.” Those were called “Coral,” “Sandstone” (one of our favorite tracks of the week), “Indigo,” and “Vantablack.” Now, Zahn (who plays in Richard’s touring band) and Richard are sharing the second movement from Pigments. Those song titles are “Sienna,” “Cerulean,” “Opal,” and “Saffron.” There’s also an official video for “Saffron” starring dancers from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA). It’s also directed by Richard.
Stream Boldy James & Nicholas Craven’s New Collaborative Album Fair Exchange No Robbery
There are so many new rap albums out today that it’s going to be hard to process all of them. The new Freddie Gibbs and billy woods LPs are both incredible, and we’ve also got new records from Rome Streetz, Kid Cudi, YG, and Big30, too. That’s just the stuff in my must-listen list! There are probably a lot of other records, too! In that whole storm, you shouldn’t overlook the fact that Boldy James, underground rap’s most quietly prolific monster, has a great new album of his own.
Louis Cole – “Dead Inside Shuffle”
Next month, LA indie-jazz/funk enthusiast Louis Cole will release his new album Quality Over Opinion. So far, he’s released a handful of songs from the record, including “Let It Happen,” “Not Needed Anymore,” and “I’m Tight.” Now, Cole is back with another album cut called “Dead Inside Shuffle.” With lyrics like “Dead inside but life’s still moving” laid across a horn-accented, jaunty beat, “Dead Inside Shuffle” sounds reminiscent of Pharrell’s “Happy,” only not at all wedding-reception generic.
Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
It’s a crazy busy release day, with new LPs from Björk, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Titus Andronicus, Freddie Gibbs, City Of Caterpillar, Ashley McBryde, billy woods, High Vis (don’t sleep on High Vis), and so many more. Chris and I are gonna listen to all of them at the same time on our way to Desert Daze. If anyone’s going to the fest and wants to meet up, hit us up in the Discord.
Stream billy woods’ Excellent New Messiah Musik-Produced Surprise Album Church
What did we do to deserve a new billy woods album so quickly. We know Brooklyn rapper woods as one half of the great Armand Hammer, and he’s also one of the world’s most compelling solo rappers right now, too. In April, woods teamed up with producer Preservation to release Aethiopes, and it’s one of the best albums of the year thus far. Today, with no advance warning, woods has followed Aethiopes with a whole new album called Church.
Watch Arctic Monkeys Play New Song “Body Paint” And Look Cool As Hell On Fallon
Sorry, guys, but we’re all going to have to step our collective game up. Arctic Monkeys have returned, and they are looking handsomer than a motherfucker. We can’t compete with their whole thing, but we need to try a little harder. Next month, the band will return with the new album The Car. Just yesterday, they followed first single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” with the new song “Body Paint.” Last night, they played the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show, and they looked really fucking cool.
Bruce Springsteen Announces Soul Covers Album Only The Strong Survive
Bruce Springsteen has announced a soul covers album called Only The Strong Survive, which will be out in November. “I wanted to make an album where I just sang,” Springsteen explained in a statement. “And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies?” The album was produced by Ron Aniello, engineered by Rob Lebret, and executive produced by Jon Landau. It’ll be Springsteen first album since 2020’s Letter To You.
Titus Andronicus – “Baby Crazy”
Titus Andronicus’ new album The Will To Live comes out tomorrow, which is exciting! The Tristate area rockers have already shared “(I’m) Screwed,” “Give Me Grief,” the Cock Sparrer cover “We’re Coming Back,” and the seven-minute “An Anomaly” from the record. Now, they’re back with one more preview titled “Baby Crazy,” which also has a cheeky, scrolling-word sing-along-song lyric video.
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
Stream Origami Angel’s Remarkably Pretty Surprise EP re: turn
Emo duo Origami Angel became one of the most beloved bands in their scene between the release of 2019’s Somewhere City and 2021’s double-disc opus Gami Gang. Today they’re back with a surprise EP called re: turn. The three-song set presents a softer and prettier but no...
Nosaj Thing & Pink Siifu – “Look Both Ways”
Next month, the veteran LA beat-scene producer Jason Chung, known to the world as Nosaj Thing, will return with his first album in five years. Nearly every song on the new Nosaj Thing LP Continua is a collaboration. We’ve already posted “Blue Hour,” with Julianna Barwick, and “We Are,” with the South Korean group HYUKOH, and the album also has tracks with people like Panda Bear, Toro Y Moi, and serpentwithfeet. Today, we get to hear what happens when Nosaj Thing and Pink Siifu link up.
The Flaming Lips Announce Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Box Set With 50 Unreleased Tracks
Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots, the album that brought the Flaming Lips to their peak of mainstream visibility, turned 20 this year. The band is commemorating that anniversary with an expansive box set featuring lots of unreleased music and a pair of concerts where they’ll play the album in full.
Codeine, The Hated, Ida, Chisel, & More Are Reuniting For Numero Group 20th Anniversary Festival
The great archival record label Numero Group got its start reissuing obscure retro soul music, but its focus has evolved and expanded over time. In recent years, Numero has zeroed in on the kinds of ’90s post-hardcore, punk, and indie rock bands that were feverishly beloved by niche audiences in their time but haven’t been extensively canonized in the present day. In February, the label will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a concert featuring lots of those kinds of bands, many of them reuniting for the first time in years.
Watch Foo Fighters Perform With Rush, Alanis Morissette, Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Miley Cyrus, & More At Taylor Hawkins LA Tribute Concert
Following an all-star event in London at the start of the month, Foo Fighters hosted their second tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins last night at the Kia Forum in LA. For the sentimentally inclined, people spotted a hawk flying over the venue before showtime. Also for the sentimentally inclined, the show was once again full of famous musicians joining forces to honor the widely beloved Hawkins. Some of the show repeated London’s festivities with slight tweaks — including performances by the reunited Them Crooked Vultures, Wolfgang Van Halen, Queen, the Darkness’ Justin Hawkins (no relation to Taylor), and more — while other parts were entirely new.
Watch Alex G Play A Tremendously Chill “Miracles” On Colbert
Eventually, maybe, it’ll feel normal to see mercurial lo-fi guy Alex G playing his songs on late night television. Alex G is a big deal in the indie rock world, and he’s played giant festival stages with Frank Ocean, so why wouldn’t he get the same TV showcases that so many of his peers have enjoyed for so long? It still feels pretty weird, though.
Stream Kamaiyah’s New EP 3 Nights In Seattle
These days, the hugely charismatic Oakland rapper Kamaiyah is moving in mysterious ways. Where Kamaiyah once seemed like a real threat to make a mainstream rap impact, she’s now in a zone where she’s cranking out smaller releases for a core fanbase, and where you might miss some of those records when they came out. Earlier this year, for instance, Kamaiyah released her Divine Timing EP, which had collaborations with people like Sada Baby and DaBoii. And today, out of nowhere, she’s got a new three-song EP.
