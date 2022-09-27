ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Kentucky Baptist Convention sending disaster relief volunteers to Florida

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Baptist Convention is sending disaster relief volunteers to Sarasota, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They say they're stepping in to serves as a Red Cross feeding site with a 25,000 meal capacity. According to Kentucky Disaster Relief Director Ron Crow, they'll be sending their state kitchen and state shower unit to the area.
SARASOTA, FL
Birth to Five Illinois holds grand opening for Vienna location

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Build a statewide infrastructure for child care: That's the goal of the Birth to Five Illinois program. On Friday, Birth to Five Region 21 held a grand opening ceremony for its office in Vienna, Illinois. Birth to Five aims to build equitable access to inclusive, high-quality early childhood services for all children and families.
VIENNA, IL
New troopers starting at highest salary ever- KSP looking for applicants

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police are looking for Troopers to serve and protect the commonwealth and they're accepting applications by close of day on October 28. According to a Friday release, the KSP are accepting applications for new officers and the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program for cadet class 103.
KENTUCKY STATE
Coffee trail in southern Illinois promotes independent coffee shops, offers discounts and raffle

Are you a coffee lover? A new coffee trail launching this weekend can lead you on a tour of 28 independent coffee shops in southern Illinois. The ILLINOISouth Tourism Coffee Trail is launching Saturday, Oct. 1, which just happens to be International Coffee Day. ILLINOISouth Tourism says people who visit shops along the trail from Oct. 1 through the end of the year can get discounts at each shop. People who visit five participating shops will be entered into a raffle of merchandise from businesses on the trail.
RESTAURANTS
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on...
CHARLESTON, SC
Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo

PADUCAH — It's a friendly competition for linemen to show off their skills, and soon they'll be put to good use. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore...
PADUCAH, KY
Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
Medical marijuana committee reports support in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear's office says an advisory committee set up this year by the governor reported that many Kentucky adults favor legalizing marijuana for medical purposes. The Democratic governor formed the Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee after a bill to legalize medical marijuana died in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Post 1 district

The Kentucky State Police will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. Drivers that see a checkpoint are asked to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily available. With minimal...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south...
CHARLESTON, SC
Kentucky agriculture commissioner checks in on western Kentucky farmers

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles was in west Kentucky Saturday to check in with the local farming community during what he says has been a trying year. "It's been a tough year for our farmers," Quarles says. He’s lending support and encouragement to farmers at...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah

Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore power after Hurricane Ian. They're using the competition as one final practice run.
PADUCAH, KY
Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s high court on Thursday vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The state Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kentucky recovers $15 million investment in failed project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has recovered a $15 million state investment in a failed aluminum mill project. The site sat undeveloped for five years. Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is also in the process of having the northeastern Kentucky site returned in the form of a donation.
KENTUCKY STATE
Ian downgraded from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone

MIAMI (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as moved across South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian, which carved a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week, had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Friday afternoon. Ian hit Florida's Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee man faces more charges in Memphis shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted Tuesday on two counts of...
MEMPHIS, TN

