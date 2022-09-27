Colorado Springs Gazette: Remember politicians who welcomed a killer of children

“Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that person behind the tree,” was a refrain used often by the late Louisiana U.S. Sen. Russell Long, the bygone powerful chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. It reflects a political principle which has been part of many tax policy debates both in Congress and under our gold dome in Denver. I’m not sure it needs to be this way.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO