Colorado Springs Gazette: Remember politicians who welcomed a killer of children

The open secret: State legislators don't always live in districts they represent
At least seven current lawmakers maintain properties outside of their districts, raising questions about where they actually reside and the legality of using one address for voter registration purposes while living at another place. The practice, in fact, is not uncommon. Legislators have had multiple addresses tied to their voter...
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
A LOOK BACK | Local Dems encourage Schroeder presidential bid
Thirty-Five Years Ago This Week: In an effort to encourage a rumored announcement from Colorado U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-CD1, that she would be seeking the Democratic nomination for president, a bevy of Colorado political figures were putting together “Run-Pat-Run” parties across south-central Denver. “She’s very exciting and...
2022 Elections: What's in your ballot?
Citizen engagement is crucial in sustaining America's experiment in representative democracy, and voting in an election is not just any ritual. Encapsulated in that act is often the purest expression of a people's ability to choose their leaders, exactly the kind of freedom denied to so many in other parts of the world.
Eating disorders, school discipline, substance abuse among proposals Colorado teens seek to advance
Teenagers from the Colorado Youth Advisory Council are pursuing three new state policies to address substance abuse, eating disorders and disciplinary actions in schools. The council on Friday presented the proposed bills to lawmakers, who voted to advance and send them to a legislative council meeting on Oct. 4 to determine if the bills would go to the General Assembly for consideration when it reconvenes in January next year.
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s crime fight isn’t about ‘deterrence’
No crook can be in two places at once. A career car thief can’t steal your wheels from your driveway tonight if he’s still doing time for his last crime. An opioid peddler won’t be able to poison your son or daughter if he’s in the slammer for a prior drug deal. Nor can a seasoned, smash-and-grab “shoplifter” ply his trade from behind bars.
Is snowmaking an answer to Colorado's water woes?
Colorado's lawmakers want to consider the viability of turning water into snow at high altitudes as a way to store the precious resource. They also want to focus on water year-round. The Interim Water Resources and Agricultural Review Committee, which wrapped up its summer work on Sept. 22, voted to...
Allegations of racist comment, retaliation against Colorado sheriff tossed
An American Indian man formerly employed with the Logan County Sheriff's Office has not plausibly shown he was the victim of discrimination and retaliation, a federal judge has ruled, even though the defendants did not deny the elected sheriff had repeatedly made racist comments to employees. Shadowhawk A. Tiger, who...
Colorado lawmakers advance changes on disciplining judges
A special state legislative panel on Friday unanimously passed a pair of resolutions that would dramatically change how Colorado investigates and disciplines judges, one of them a Constitutional amendment voters would consider in 2024. One resolution creates a three-member board to pass judgment in formal discipline cases. The other measure...
Part owner of troubled Comanche 3 power plant wants money back from Colorado's Xcel Energy
A part owner of the troubled and soon-to-be decommissioned Comanche Power Station Unit 3 near Pueblo wants its money back. CORE Electrical Cooperative delivered a notice Sept. 6 to the Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo), Xcel Energy’s Colorado branch, saying it is withdrawing from its partial ownership of the facility and demanding a refund of its 25 1/3% ownership share. CORE, formerly the Intermountain Rural Electric Association, rebranded in 2021.
Colorado, 9 other states sue pesticide makers for anti-competitive practices
Colorado and nine other states joined the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit against pesticide makers Syngenta and Corteva on Thursday, accusing them of engaging in anti-competitive practices. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court alleges that the companies use loyalty programs with pesticide distributors to exclude generic competitors from the market....
BIDLACK | Med students have no 'right' to reject COVID vax
As is so often the case, I sat down to write my Friday column only to be confronted with too many interesting Colorado Politics stories to write on and so I will have to exercise some self-discipline (ed: finally…) and only talk about one story. Just kidding… (ed: sigh)...
Let’s start a conversation on our state’s fiscal restraints
“Don’t tax you, don’t tax me, tax that person behind the tree,” was a refrain used often by the late Louisiana U.S. Sen. Russell Long, the bygone powerful chairman of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee. It reflects a political principle which has been part of many tax policy debates both in Congress and under our gold dome in Denver. I’m not sure it needs to be this way.
