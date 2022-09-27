Read full article on original website
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest GrowingToni KorazaFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain opening multiple new locations in FloridaKristen WaltersOcala, FL
Major supermarket chain opens new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClermont, FL
3 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Could this be the most haunted house in all of Florida?Evie M.Florida State
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
villages-news.com
Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months
The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed. The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
villages-news.com
Too many complaints about The Villages
I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
villages-news.com
Sleeping Great Horned Owl At Lake Sumter Landing
This great horned owl was taking a nap on a branch near Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo with us!
click orlando
Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
villages-news.com
Wildwood to begin collecting Hurricane Ian debris on Monday
City of Wildwood trucks will begin to collect vegetative debris from the storm on Monday. Residents on city-maintained streets should have it piled, unbagged, at the curb before Monday to ensure pick-up. This includes residents of The Villages living south of State Road 44. Vegetative storm debris includes cut limbs,...
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing
Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
villages-news.com
Roseate Spoonbill Ready For Nap Behind Lake Deaton Plaza
This beautiful roseate spoonbill was preparing to take an afternoon nap behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
click orlando
People spotted swimming in Lake Eola amid flooding in Orlando. Here’s why that is a bad idea
ORLANDO, Fla. – The punishing rains from Ian caused Lake Eola to jump its banks in downtown Orlando, flooding nearby Robinson Street. The high waters of the ordinarily shallow lake proved to be too big of a temptation for at least two people. News 6′s Trooper Steve Montiero spotted two people swimming in the water while reporting on the storm impacts.
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Alligator Seen in Hurricane Ian’s High Floodwaters in Florida: VIDEO
An alligator was seen swimming through floodwaters in Lake County, Florida near Astor as Hurricane Ian swept across the state on Wednesday. In the viral video, WESH’s Marlei Martinez films an alligator swimming along the high water. The gator appears to be about 9-10 feet long. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eD6HJtderdc. Video can’t...
villages-news.com
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday throughout the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
villages-news.com
Golf courses and pools in The Villages reopening after Hurricane Ian
Swimming pools, golf courses and recreation centers are reopening Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ina. However, some executive golf courses will still be closed. They are:. First Responders Putting Course and Multi-Purpose Field – closed until Monday, Oct. 3.
villages-news.com
Reply to the letter ‘Thinking of moving to The Villages’
First, is The Villages now allowing 35-year-olds with small children to buy or rent?. She didn’t say if she was buying in the surrounding area or The Villages. Is this a joke or do we have to storm the bigwigs here? I would really like to get an answer. Thanks.
Villages Daily Sun
Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup
Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
WCJB
Horse owners help a family of four and 30 horses evacuate to the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Taylor and Jerry Childers along with their two children and 30 horses were evacuated from their horse farm that’s near New Smyrna Beach. They arrived at the World Equestrian Center Thursday night where other horse owners decided to help out. “We went to the stores...
villages-news.com
The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information
The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
