The Villages, FL

Rapidly growing Lady Lake to consider freezing annexations for six months

The Town of Lady Lake is considering a freeze on annexations for six months to allow for a comprehensive analysis of the hundreds of acres it has recently annexed. The Lady Lake Commission will discuss the six-month suspension during its meeting set for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
LADY LAKE, FL
Too many complaints about The Villages

I moved here in 1977. The Villages was the manufactured home community Orange Blossom Gardens. I built the first actual homes of what would become The Villages. Like it or not, it’s become a city. Stop complaining if people outside of your perceived social group move here and enjoy...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
Wildwood to begin collecting Hurricane Ian debris on Monday

City of Wildwood trucks will begin to collect vegetative debris from the storm on Monday. Residents on city-maintained streets should have it piled, unbagged, at the curb before Monday to ensure pick-up. This includes residents of The Villages living south of State Road 44. Vegetative storm debris includes cut limbs,...
WILDWOOD, FL
Five Florida Cities Among the Nation's Fastest Growing

Everyone wants a piece of Florida in 2022. The population is growing by the day. Five Florida cities ranked in the national Top 15 fastest growing cities in the nation, based on new data from Woods & Poole Economics, a firm that specializes in long-term economic and demographic data projections.
FLORIDA STATE
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30.  Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
Reply to the letter ‘Thinking of moving to The Villages’

First, is The Villages now allowing 35-year-olds with small children to buy or rent?. She didn’t say if she was buying in the surrounding area or The Villages. Is this a joke or do we have to storm the bigwigs here? I would really like to get an answer. Thanks.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Local crews begin debris removal and other storm cleanup

Some minor tree damage, a few frayed nerves and a lot of good fortune. That’s what residents of The Villages experienced in a glancing blow as Hurricane Ian knifed through the peninsula on its way to South Carolina. SECO Energy reported 112 active outages Friday that affected about 3,000...
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Villages District Office offers updated trash collection information

The Villages District Office is offering updated trash collection information. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday’s sanitation collection is rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 1. Community Development Districts 12 and 13.
THE VILLAGES, FL

