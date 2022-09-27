Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Doesn’t Mind Fans Booing Her, Is Fine Being Polarizing Like John Cena
In an interview with Metro, Liv Morgan spoke about recently getting boos from WWE fans and said she’s fine being a polarizing character like John Cena. Here are highlights:. On recently being booed by fans: “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it personally, necessarily. The funny thing is, in wrestling, in WWE, all you want is a reaction. So, even though it maybe wasn’t the desired reaction, it’s still polarizing. As long as we’re getting a reaction, I’m ok! And I’m still champion, so I’m more than OK!”
WWE News: Update on WWE Content On Hulu, Royal Rumble Tickets Now On Sale, New Extreme Best of WWE Collection Added
– PWInsider reports that the WWE content available on Hulu no longer has an expiration date. The content was previously listed as expiring today, but that is no longer the case. It remains to be seen what this means for the negotiations between WWE and the streaming service. – Ticket...
