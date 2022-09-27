In an interview with Metro, Liv Morgan spoke about recently getting boos from WWE fans and said she’s fine being a polarizing character like John Cena. Here are highlights:. On recently being booed by fans: “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it personally, necessarily. The funny thing is, in wrestling, in WWE, all you want is a reaction. So, even though it maybe wasn’t the desired reaction, it’s still polarizing. As long as we’re getting a reaction, I’m ok! And I’m still champion, so I’m more than OK!”

WWE ・ 1 HOUR AGO