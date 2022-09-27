ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Liv Morgan Doesn’t Mind Fans Booing Her, Is Fine Being Polarizing Like John Cena

In an interview with Metro, Liv Morgan spoke about recently getting boos from WWE fans and said she’s fine being a polarizing character like John Cena. Here are highlights:. On recently being booed by fans: “It’s ok! I understand the reaction in a weird way, so I didn’t take it personally, necessarily. The funny thing is, in wrestling, in WWE, all you want is a reaction. So, even though it maybe wasn’t the desired reaction, it’s still polarizing. As long as we’re getting a reaction, I’m ok! And I’m still champion, so I’m more than OK!”
