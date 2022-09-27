Read full article on original website
Watch Arctic Monkeys Play New Song “Body Paint” And Look Cool As Hell On Fallon
Sorry, guys, but we’re all going to have to step our collective game up. Arctic Monkeys have returned, and they are looking handsomer than a motherfucker. We can’t compete with their whole thing, but we need to try a little harder. Next month, the band will return with the new album The Car. Just yesterday, they followed first single “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” with the new song “Body Paint.” Last night, they played the song live for the first time on The Tonight Show, and they looked really fucking cool.
Watch The 1975 Perform “Happiness” & “I’m In Love With You” On Jools Holland
In about two weeks, the 1975 will release their new album Being Funny In A Foreign Language. In the lead-up, they’ve performed two album singles — “Happiness” and “I’m In Love With You” — on BBC’s Later… With Jools Holland. It’s particularly fun to watch the band play “Happiness,” which Matty Healy has described as “us having fun,” because they really do look like they’re letting loose and enjoying themselves here. Come for Healy’s suit-and-tie waist shimmy, stay for the funky bass line and sax solo.
Smino – “90 Proof” (Feat. J. Cole)
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from the hugely talented Chicago-via-St. Louis rapper Smino, who’s been busy on the guest-rapper circuit but who hasn’t released a record of his own since the 2020 mixtape She Already Decided. Right now, though, Smino is working on a new album called Luv 4 Rent, and he’s just released a new single that features a big star.
Mavi – “Doves”
Earlier this month, North Carolina rapper Mavi announced his sophomore album, Laughing So Loud It Hurts, would be out October 14. It follows his 2021 EP END OF THE EARTH, and he’s already shared the record’s first single “Baking Soda.” Now, Mavi’s sharing another album track. This one’s called “Doves” and it’s produced by Dylvinci. Over a woozy beat, Mavi calmly lays it out: “I don’t think you know ’bout reverence and ridicule/ I don’t think you know ’bout death is fine in principle/ I don’t think we’ll ever have enough to get us full/ I don’t think I’ll ever fall in love again, I’m cool.” Listen below.
Stream Boldy James & Nicholas Craven’s New Collaborative Album Fair Exchange No Robbery
There are so many new rap albums out today that it’s going to be hard to process all of them. The new Freddie Gibbs and billy woods LPs are both incredible, and we’ve also got new records from Rome Streetz, Kid Cudi, YG, and Big30, too. That’s just the stuff in my must-listen list! There are probably a lot of other records, too! In that whole storm, you shouldn’t overlook the fact that Boldy James, underground rap’s most quietly prolific monster, has a great new album of his own.
Jon Hopkins, Kelly Lee Owens, Sultan + Shepard, & Jerro – “To Feel Again / Trois”
You don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts — or, at least, you don’t see too many dance-producer posse cuts that are billed as posse cuts. But a new single brings together the talents of five different producers, and it gives all of them equal billing. It bangs pretty hard, too.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Stream Glitterer’s New Surprise EP Fantasy Four, Inspired By The Deaths Of Power Trip’s Riley Gale And Iron Age’s Wade Allison
Ned Russin is back today with a surprise EP under his Glitterer alias. Fantasy Four finds the Title Fight co-founder grappling with the 2020 deaths of two Texas metal icons, Power Trip’s Riley Gale and Iron Age’s Wade Allison. Russin shares more in a statement:. These songs began...
Feel Good: A Couple Got Engaged Onstage At Last Night’s Gorillaz Concert
A couple got engaged onstage last night at Gorillaz’ World Tour 2022 date at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Feel Good Inc., indeed! Also, spoiler: She said yes. Afterwards, lead singer Damon Albarn — dressed in a hooded pink robe — blessed the union with a giant vuvuzela. Love is real, folks. Watch the moment take place below via some fan-shot video.
