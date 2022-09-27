ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, CT

WTNH

Bristol police investigating liquor store armed robberies

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating two liquor store robberies that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police said around 7 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Maple End Package Store on North Street. According to police, while at the first liquor store, a second similar robbery occurred approximately 25 minutes later […]
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Angel Luis Martinez, 32, 15 Storrs St., Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance. Kevin Mack Pinette, 52, 40 Cedar Ave., Wolcott, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, traveling fast < 56mph 12mph over. Robert Norman Cerda, 89, 247 E Brittany Farms Rd., New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, lft turn...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
FOX 61

14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm on Friday, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport PD trying to locate man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing an 11-year-old on East Main Street on Wednesday. The child was dropped off by a school bus two minutes prior to the robbery, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting

MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
FOX 61

West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Nicholas William Cesca, 30, of 245 Berlin Ave., Apartment 1, was charged Sept. 25 with fourth degree sexual assault. Alonzo Xavier Abrego, 23, of 78 Laning St., was charged Sept. 26 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Jason Matthew Alfano, 45, of 1 Eastview Road, was charged Sept. 26...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

