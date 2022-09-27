Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
The Legend Behind this Connecticut Opera House is TerrifyingTravel MavenAnsonia, CT
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Accused of Robbing Bristol, Southington Stores at Gunpoint
Bristol Police are looking for a person that's accused of robbing multiple stores at gunpoint Wednesday night. Officials said they were initially called to Maple End Package Store on North Avenue at about 7 p.m. While investigating that incident, officers were notified of a second robbery that occurred about 25...
Bristol police investigating liquor store armed robberies
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating two liquor store robberies that occurred on Wednesday evening. Police said around 7 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at the Maple End Package Store on North Street. According to police, while at the first liquor store, a second similar robbery occurred approximately 25 minutes later […]
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Angel Luis Martinez, 32, 15 Storrs St., Hartford, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance. Kevin Mack Pinette, 52, 40 Cedar Ave., Wolcott, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, traveling fast < 56mph 12mph over. Robert Norman Cerda, 89, 247 E Brittany Farms Rd., New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, lft turn...
14-year-old shot in Bloomfield: Police
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — A 14-year-old male was shot in the leg in Bloomfield on Saturday. Police said that officers responded to 40 Tyler Street on the complaint of a gunshot wound. The initial caller said it was an accidental discharge. When officers got to the scene, they found the 14-year-old victim on the front porch of the house. The home was secured and a sweep was done by the police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Around 6pm on Friday, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in Naugatuck was robbed at gun point. The suspect was described by victims as a black male, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue mask, according to Naugatuck Police. The suspect fled the scene on...
Bridgeport PD trying to locate man who robbed 11-year-old
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of robbing an 11-year-old on East Main Street on Wednesday. The child was dropped off by a school bus two minutes prior to the robbery, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call Detective Stavros Mirtsopoulos […]
19-year-old alleged getaway driver in gas station killings appears in court
Police say Brooks confessed to driving the scooter in the July 10 drive-by shooting at the Atlas Gas Station on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man arrested in Manchester gas station shooting
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a 19-year-old who they say shot a man in the hip during a pre-dawn gas station robbery last winter. Paul Davis, of Hartford, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening and other charges, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Hartford police arrest motorcycle drivers after being caught driving recklessly
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Multiple motorcycle drivers were arrested in West Hartford on Wednesday after police observed them displaying reckless behavior on the road. Police said that at 4:45 p.m., an officer on patrol saw several motorcycles traveling west on Farmington Avenue from Prospect Avenue. The motorcycle drivers were traveling at high speeds, weaving in and out of traffic, and not obeying traffic control signals.
NBC Connecticut
Police Look for Man Connected to String of Robberies in Naugatuck, Waterbury
Police are looking for the person that allegedly robbed several stores in Naugatuck and Waterbury at gunpoint Friday night. Two armed robberies happened in Naugatuck and three others happened in Waterbury. In Naugatuck, officials said the first robbery was reported at Cork and Keg Liquors at about 6 p.m. The...
Manchester police arrest man in robbery, shooting
An arrest has been made in Manchester in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting that occurred last winter at a gas station in town.
New Haven man indicted in carjacking charges connected to fraudulent social media transactions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was indicted on charges connected to multiple carjackings that happened during car purchases established on social media and Uber trips. A federal judge returned an indictment this week, charging Tihaja Ortiz-Tucker, also known as TJ, with carjacking, firearms, and conspiracy offenses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Nicholas William Cesca, 30, of 245 Berlin Ave., Apartment 1, was charged Sept. 25 with fourth degree sexual assault. Alonzo Xavier Abrego, 23, of 78 Laning St., was charged Sept. 26 with disorderly conduct and third degree assault. Jason Matthew Alfano, 45, of 1 Eastview Road, was charged Sept. 26...
Multiple businesses from 3 nearby towns robbed at gunpoint within hours of each other
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Two Naugatuck liquor stores, two Waterbury businesses, and two Watertown liquor stores have been robbed at gunpoint just hours apart from one another on Friday night. Police said at around 6 p.m., Cork and Keg Liquors, located at 430 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck was robbed at...
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
Man gets 7¼ years for selling drugs from East Hartford ‘shop’
A Bloomfield man who ran a home remodeling business and a drug ring, using a “shop” on Tolland Street in East Hartford for both, has been sentenced to 7¼ years in federal prison for his drug dealing and illegal gun possession, federal authorities say. DEFENDANT: Phillip “Flip”...
Register Citizen
Judge reduces sentence for former corrections officer convicted in Bridgeport road rage death
BRIDGEPORT – A Superior Court judge Wednesday shortened the sentence of a former corrections officer convicted of ramming her car into that of a woman and her young son, killing the woman nearly eight years ago. The once defiant Patricia Daniels, broke into tears as she begged Superior Court...
Police: Dive search underway in Enfield in connection to homicide investigation
ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield and state police are conducting a dive search of Freshwater Pond in connection to a recent homicide on the Enfield town green, according to officials. Freshwater Pond has been temporarily drained to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors, police said. Police identify man found […]
Conn. State Police dispatcher faces drug charge
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police arrested a Connecticut State Police dispatcher, Lakeisha Murphy, following an investigation on Tuesday. Manchester Superior Court confirmed that Murphy was charged with the possession of a controlled substance, however, police officials have not commented on the arrest or investigation. Manchester officers stated that Murphy has since been placed on […]
Comments / 4